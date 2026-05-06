The Met Gala Beauty Look I Can’t Stop Thinking About? Misty Copeland’s Soft, Sculptural Glow

The Met Gala 2026 might have come and gone, but the night's incredible looks are still living in my mind, rent-free (along with the rest of our Who What Wear editors, who recapped the night on our live blog.) While there was no shortage of drama this year, I found myself lingering on ballerina and icon Misty Copeland even after the night was over—not because her glam was the loudest, but because it was one of the most considered.
At first glance, it reads as effortless. But the more I looked, the more it revealed itself as something much more intentional—layered with meaning, restraint, and a very specific point of view.
“The inspiration really comes from a love of movement, art, history, and lineage,” Copeland exclusively shared with Who What Wear ahead of the evening. She and celebrity makeup artist Mali Boykin collaborated on a full Merit Beauty look emphasizing movement and radiance. Nothing about the glam is static; it has a kind of fluidity to it, like it could shift depending on the light, the angle, the moment. “I wanted something you can feel, not just see,” she added—and that’s exactly how it lands.
There’s also a sense of ease that grounds the entire look. “For me, feeling like myself is about ease and honesty…when nothing feels forced," Copeland explained. That philosophy carries through every element of the glam. It doesn’t try to transform her—it refines, enhances, and lets her presence do the rest.
Boykin approached the look through a similarly thoughtful lens, centering her concept on “beauty as art”—specifically, an exploration of brown as a full spectrum. “Brown as luxury. Brown as softness. Brown as power,” she explained. It’s a subtle but striking reframing, and on Copeland, it feels both modern and deeply resonant.
The complexion is where that idea comes to life most clearly. It’s luminous, but not in an obvious way—more like light catching on bronze, shifting as she moves. Boykin described wanting the skin to feel “radiant, sculptural, and alive,” which translates to a finish that’s dimensional rather than dewy-for-the-sake-of-dewy. You see warmth, depth, and light all working together.
Importantly, nothing overwhelms. “My goal was never to overpower that,” Boykin said, referring to Copeland’s natural grace and presence. “I wanted the beauty to feel like an extension of who she is while still making a statement.” That balance—between visibility and restraint—is what makes the look so compelling.
Technically, it’s all very precise, even if it doesn’t read that way at first. Skin is prepped to be deeply hydrated featuring Merit's Great Skin Priming moisturizer, then evened out with sheer layers of the brand's signature tinted moisturizer, The Uniform that lets the natural complexion show through. Contour and bronzing are placed strategically but diffused to avoid harshness, while Lucitano, a soft, peach flush brings life back into the cheeks and a soft golden highlight is used on the high points to create that lit-from-within effect.
The eyes stay within a warm, tonal range—rich browns blended into a soft, almost glossy finish that adds depth without pulling focus thanks to Merit's beloved Solo Shadow pots in shades Vachetta, Midcentury, and Glacé. Brows are structured but still full, lashes are defined and separated, and the lip is sculpted in a way that feels modern and slightly blurred rather than sharply outlined.
The lip is where everything subtly comes together: softly sculpted with the Signature Lip Liner in June (a new shade launching May 9), then diffused with Signature Lip Blush in Archival for a rich, modern finish that avoids anything too sharp or overdrawn.
The result is beauty that feels lived-in, considered, and deeply aligned with Copeland herself. Paired with her custom look by Michael Kors, Effy Jewelry, and soft, fragrant hair by Miles Jefferies, it all reads as one cohesive story: one where Copeland's soft, yet commanding power is the only thing you need to pay attention.
In a night built on spectacle, this was something quieter, but no less impactful. The kind of beauty look that doesn’t demand attention—but keeps it. Shop Misty Copeland's full Met Gala beauty look, below.