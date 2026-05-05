Hailey Bieber Slipped Into a Teeny-Tiny Dress for the 2026 Met Gala After-Parties

Hailey Bieber’s fashion prowess was on full display at the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, where the Rhode founder turned heads in a cobalt blue Saint Laurent gown, complete with a gold breastplate. Still, some might argue she saved her best look for last, stepping out in an itty-bitty Dilara Findikoglu dress for the after-parties.
Despite the chilly New York City weather, Bieber hit the streets in a skin-baring design from the Turkish designer, who counts Doechii and Mikey Madison among her fans. Hailing from the brand’s spring 2026 collection, the look was defined by a halter-style neckline and a structured, corset-inspired bodice. Delicate ruching and raw, frayed hems lent the piece a romantic, undone feel. She let the dress do all the talking, accessorizing with subtle drop earrings and wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun. Attending the after-parties with best friend Kendall Jenner in tow, Bieber completed the look with understated strappy white sandals.
This marks the second year in a row Bieber has turned to Dilara Findikoglu for her Met Gala after-party look. In 2025, the businesswoman opted for a similarly micro, corset-style design crafted from metallic nude fabric. The day prior, for a pre–Met Gala outing, she wore the designer’s fall 2024 black-and-white striped minidress, complete with an exposed white lace bra. Clearly, her affinity for the label shows no signs of slowing down.
See Hailey Bieber's 2026 Met Gala After-Party Look
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.