The Best Cannes Looks From Princess Diana to Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you think we were done reporting on red carpets for the year? Think again! After successfully making it through the Hollywood award season spanning January to March, we then shone the spotlight on New York's finest 2024 Met Gala looks this month. Next up on the agenda: the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival running from May 14 to 25.

I wanted to take this opportunity to revisit my all-time favorite Cannes red carpet looks. Naturally, this includes historical photos from the '50s, '60s, '70s, and '80s and includes icons such as Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren. More recently, Bella Hadid, Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra, and Lupita Nyong'o are among those who topped my list of the event's most memorable fashion moments. Scroll down to see all the photos.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Schiaparelli's sculptural brass necklace was made to look like the pulmonary veins of human lungs. Bella Hadid completed the 2021 look with a sleek black gown, also made by Schiaparelli.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophia Loren dressed like Hollywood royalty for the 1955 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna partied it up for the premiere of her film In Bed with Madonna during the 1991 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This iconic image of Princess Diana in 1987 is Getty Images' most downloaded Cannes Film Festival photo of all time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn got dolled up for the festival in 1960 wearing opera-length white gloves and an embellished gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Cannes Film Festival bridal-worthy dress by Georges Hobeika is forever etched into my brain. She completed the look with a necklace and earrings by Chopard, the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kelly looked every bit the princess wearing a fur stole at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who could forget Lupita Nyong'o's 2015 twirl seen 'round the world?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frolicking on the beach never looked so chic. Brigitte Bardot enjoyed the South of France sunshine back in 1956.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis cemented her Cannes queen status with this Alexander McQueen yellow dress in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, Elle Fanning looked like a '50s fashion icon wearing an outfit by Dior.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Birkin brought her signature basket bag to Cannes in 1974.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence memorably ditched heels in favor of flip-flops on the red carpet in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway looked like the Princess of Genovia at the 2022 festival wearing an Armani Privé dress and Bulgari jewelry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A best-of list wouldn't be complete without Marilyn Monroe, pictured here in Cannes in 1955.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lori Harvey's sunshine-yellow dress from 2022 completely stole the show.