Suddenly, Every Fashion Person Is Pairing Their Jeans, Skirts and Shorts With This Iconic Shoe Trend
If the queues surrounding Chanel's boutiques in Paris, London and New York were no indication, then the countless celebrity sightings and fervour for them on resale platforms certainly is. The two-tone shoe is officially back.
This morning, the fashion industry awoke to the news we had all along believed to be true: the two-tone shoes reinvented by Matthieu Blazy under his artistic direction for Chanel are officially the second hottest product of the year thus far.
If the feverish demand for the shoes was no indication of their acclaim and commerciality, nor the queues that surrounded the French maison’s boutiques in major cities like Paris, London and New York, the incessant media frenzy discussing their appeal that followed or the fact they sold out across the globe within a matter of days, then perhaps this will—everyone, everywhere can’t stop wearing them.
Just yesterday, Chanel staged its Cruise 2027 collection in the seaside village of Biarritz. A place where Gabrielle Chanel first opened her couture house over a century ago, it was homecoming of sorts for the luxuriate, complete with mermaid-inspired millinery, half-shoes designed to look like the winged sandals worn by the Greek god Hermes and about half a dozen immaculately dressed celebrities from Paloma Elsesser to Tilda Swinton, all wearing two-tone shoes.
This pandemonium started back in September when the former Bottega Veneta creative director took the helm of Chanel. Or, perhaps more accurately, all the way back in 1957, when Chanel herself debuted a revolutionary pair of slingbacks that featured a black toe-cap that contrasted against the tan body of the shoe in an homage to the masculine Oxford and Derbies worn by gentlemen of the time. But accurate creation stories need not be as relevant for a shoe trend that, nearly a century on, continues to be coveted and regarded as the acme of chic, especially given its numerous reinterpretations throughout the years.
So, what makes them so endearing? A connection to a bygone age of glamour, for starters, along with the fact this shoe has become a symbol for sophistication and unabashed simplicity. However, the appeal of two-tone shoes also comes down to their ingenious simplicity. With an archetypal shape like a slingback, pump or ballet flat, the juxtaposing colourways add an element of versatility and visual contrast that can only make any ensemble it's worn with more impactful. An injection of high-octane energy, if you will.
Countless celebrity style savants have proved this recently with their own sartorial outings, from Sarah Pidgeon out and about promoting her performance as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Love Story to Margot Robbie dancing to the tunes of Kylie Minogue for Michel Gondry’s short film for the Chanel 25 bag campaign and Michaela Coel commanding the streets of New York whilst doing press for her latest project, the A24 psychological drama-thriller Mother Mary.
Appealing to both minimalists and maximalists alike, a trait courtesy of their inherently multi-faceted nature, the two-tone shoe trend is also being adopted by other sophisticated brands, making this such a compelling shoe choice for spring styling.
Turkish-born, Paris-based leather accessories brand Manu Atelier has recently launched a series of two-tone shoes, the most compelling being the XX Mule, which is a black-and-white, square-toe slip-on inspired by an architectural pump first introduced in 2019.
Scottish fashion designer Jonathan Saunders has even injected the trend into his debut collection for high-street titans, & Other Stories, with a colour-blocked court shoe. Of course, that’s not even mentioning the array of two-toned shoes commanding the runway, from Chloe’s Kick slimline trainers to Loewe’s eccentric aquatic-inspired flats.
With a refined sensibility and truly timeless apparel, this modern classic is undoubtedly the shoe trend du jour. Uncover the best two-tone shoes to shop below, and trust us: you’ll only want to wear these this spring.
Shop the Two-Tone Shoe Trend:
Manu Atelier
XX Mules Vanilla & Black
From the inverted cone heel to the slivered, triangular accent, this slip-on style is a shortcut to sophistication.
YSL
Babylone Breteuil Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather
With the French-approved slingback and gilded Cassandre logo, these leather slingbacks will enhance even the most basic silhouettes.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Versari 70 Two-Tone Leather Mules
One of the most underrated, albeit iconic, Manolo Blahnik shapes of all time.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Taylerbinu 90 Two-Tone Suede Pumps
A graceful colour dual-toned colour palette that offers a subtle reprieve from classic black-and-white styles.
& Other Stories
Leather Kitten Heels
This shape reminds me so much of the viral Alaïa wedges.