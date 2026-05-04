Ever since November 2025, when it was announced that the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition theme would be Costume Art and the Met Gala 2026 dress code would be Fashion Is Art, we've been waiting with bated breath to see how the chicest celebrities would explore the intersection of fashion, the body, and 5000 years of art history. Good thing we don't have to wait another minute because the first set of A-listers has already graced the red carpet, starting with three-time cochair Nicole Kidman.
At the 2025 Met Gala, Kidman stunned in a custom Balenciaga dress, which took more than 700 hours to make, paired with a two-toned mullet haircut. This year, her look is entirely different. Skipping the satin and strapless silhouette, Kidman just arrived on the red carpet wearing a long-sleeve sequined red gown adorned with feathers at the sleeve cuffs and around the hips. She completed her look with a pin-straight long hairstyle and an archival timepiece that blurs the line between fashion, art, and history. The watch is a 1982 23 mm Omega Constellation Manhattan that's kept preserved at the Omega Museum in Bienne, Switzerland.
The most special part of it all is that Kidman stepped out arm in arm with her daughter Sunday Rose, who also wore an embellished gown. Sunday Rose's featured a strapless design, complete with three-dimensional floral embellishments that gave it a textured, almost feathered effect.
Given Kidman's and Sunday Rose's reputations for high fashion and trendsetting, we're certain this dress trend will be the go-to look for every chic wedding guest this summer. That said, keep scrolling to see Kidman's and Sunday Rose's 2026 Met Gala looks, and shop the embellished dress trend for yourself.