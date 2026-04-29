From 1981 to 2025, These Met Gala Beauty Looks Are the Undisputed Best of All Time

For fashion and beauty lovers alike, there is no more exciting event than the Met Gala. The annual affair, canonically hosted on the first Monday of May at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is where a select few celebrities, designers, and, on occasion, royals, don fashion’s finest to fundraise for the museum’s Costume Institute. There is always a theme, an innumerable number of photographers, and a lavish red carpet filled with dazzling attendees dripping in custom couture. But as we well know, it’s the hair, makeup, and nail details that bring a look to its final form.
Co-chairs: Beyoncé, Anna Wintour, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman
How to Watch: Broadcast digitally on Vogue.com, YouTube, and TikTok at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST
From the ‘80s to modern day, Who What Wear beauty editors surveyed decades of Met Gala beauty looks to deem the best of the best. Below, our favorites from Met Gala vets like Rihanna to newcomers like Chappell Roan.
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The Best Met Gala Beauty Looks of All Time
We can't kick off the conversation around the best Met Gala beauty moments without mentioning Cher's bold eye look from 1985. In true '80s fashion, the singer accentuated her orbs with vivid violet eye shadow and rimmed her lash line with black kohl—a look that somehow feels timeless, despite the strong nostalgic nods.
"Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala makeup look has lived in my head rent-free for two calendar years," says WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock. "The theme that year was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' and she went all out with a 1920s-inspired look: vinyl oxblood lips, blown-out red eye shadow, and skinny brows. It was a Maleficent-meets-flapper-girl look that left my jaw on the floor."
The year was 2019, and (nearly) everyone brought their very campiest looks to those famous steps. One standout that I'm not soon to forget was Lady Gaga's art-pop eyes, complete with an ultra-graphic eyeliner moment, a hot pink lip (that perfectly matches her fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown, BTW), and the most exaggerated metallic strip lashes I've ever seen. If all of my memories fade in old age, I'll likely still remember this look.
"Rihanna always delivers for the Met Gala, but this makeup look has lived rent-free in my mind since 2017," says WWW assistant beauty editor Sabrina Talbert. "The outfit is gorgeous, but I think the exaggerated blush really brings it all together in a dramatic way. It makes her eye pop, and I adored the way she paired it with a berry-colored lip. And considering how far we've come with blush and how much people embrace it now, it truly feels like she was ahead of her time with this one."
Gigi Hadid is the unsung beauty chameleon of the Met Gala. Not only has the model been consistently delivering looks that make the best-dressed list since 2015, but she's always changing her hair and makeup style for the big night. In 2024, however, Hadid leaned into her now-signature pinup style of hair and makeup—shaping her bob into old-school, glamorous curls and completing the look with matching red lips and cheeks.
If there’s one thing I know to be true, it’s that Lupita N’yongo knows how to nail a theme. The movie star took the 2019 “Camp” theme seriously with glittery eyes and brows (a trend she carried into her 2025 look), completing the look with symbolic gold hair combs placed throughout her hair.
"I love when celebs stick to the Met Gala's annual theme. I love it even more when they don't just stick to it, but embrace it entirely," says McLintock. "Lily Collins is the perfect example. She attended the 2019 Met Gala with bright lilac eye shadow and a sky-high bouffant covered in flowers. The theme that year was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion.' She nailed it."
"If there’s one thing we know about Ari, it’s that she can rock a wing like nobody’s business," says WWW senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider. "I’m obsessed with the literal interpretation of winged liner here—so ethereal. I think about those handmade 3D petals to this day!"
"I remember my jaw truly dropped when I saw Ciara walk onto the 2019 Met Gala carpet for 'Camp: Notes on Fashion,'" says WWW beauty director Erin Jahns. "I'm a sucker for emerald and between the dress, the hair, and the makeup... I was (and am still) absolutely gobsmacked."
Iman will forever be a fashion and beauty icon, and this jewel-toned glam from 'The 18th Century Woman' exhibition in 1981 is a masterclass in winter glam. (Yes, the Met Gala used to be held in December, as it was in this photo.) Walking arm-in-arm with Calvin Klein, the model flashed a smile while showing off her peachy-pink blush and sultry, blue-black smoky eye.