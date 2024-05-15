The One Trend That's "Forbidden" in Cannes and 3 Celebs Who Broke the Dress Code

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is here. Celebrities are descending upon the South of France, and fashion fans the world over are paying close attention. If you're anything like me, you might have admired red carpet looks without ever noticing that celebrities were adhering to a strict Cannes dress code. As it turns out, the film festival has regulations about what you're supposed to wear for the screenings, and certain sneaky celebs have broken the rules in past years!

To get you up to speed, I'll tell you exactly what the official Cannes Film Festival's website says about its dress code: "To attend the gala screenings, a dinner jacket (tuxedo) with a bow tie or evening dress is required. In the absence of this, you may wear a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie."

Here's where it gets interesting. The decree also includes notes about footwear: "Elegant shoes, with or without heels, are required. Trainers [sneakers] are forbidden. We ask our attendees to avoid bringing backpacks, tote bags, or large bags." Ever the fashion rule breaker, Kristen Stewart showed up wearing "forbidden" sneakers back in 2016 and even walked the red carpet completely barefoot in 2018. Julia Roberts also eschewed shoes entirely for an appearance in 2016. In 2023, Jennifer Lawrence turned up to the festival in a pair of casual black flip-flops. Scroll down to see the photos.

Celebrities Who Broke the Cannes Dress Code

Stewart made a red carpet appearance in 2016 wearing sneakers, breaking the Cannes dress code.

Something tells me flip-flops would not be classified as "elegant" shoes, but Lawrence didn't let that deter her in 2023.

Elegant shoes are required at Cannes Film Festival gala screenings, but Roberts ditched them entirely back in 2016.

Stewart also went barefoot on the red carpet in 2018.