Every Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Look From the Cannes 2024 Red Carpet

The most glamorous fortnight in the A-list calendar is officially underway as the Cannes Film Festival kicked off a mere few days ago. Yet, already, the red carpet celebrity looks are setting 2024 up to be one of the most memorable on record. The festival sees the biggest names in Hollywood unite on the French Riviera in the South of France. On the agenda are premieres galore, press junkets and a few yacht parties thrown in. What this equates to is some pretty incredible outfits to gawk over.

While we've begun charting the chicest casual Cannes looks we've spotted so far, the red carpet is truly where the magic happens. So far this year, we've already seen Naomi Campbell re-wear a gorgeous Chanel sequin gown which she first wore to the festival back in the '90s. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy has been blazing her own couture trail, serving up flawless looks that feel intrinsically her night after night. Indeed, couture houses have been creating pieces in preparation for the most fabulous red carpet in the world for months, so it seems only right that we give them the attention they so deserve. This is why I'll be chronicling every single Cannes Film Festival celebrity look from the red carpet that's worth seeing here for you for the entirety of the next two weeks. So, bookmark this tab, and let the fashion extravaganza commence!

Scroll on to see the best celebrity looks from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as they come in.

The Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Celebrity Looks That Took Our Breath Away

Anya Taylor-Joy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Anna Taylor-Joy embodies pure elegance in Dior.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Naomi Campbell shows true elegance is timeless as steps out in a Chanel dress that she first debuted almost 30 years ago.

Taylor Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Taylor Hill's Balmain ensemble shows that black and white can be oh-so impactful.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: We rarely see a coat on the red carpet, but if anyone could make us want more its Jane Fonda.

Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Meryl Streep certainly did Miranda Priestly proud in opting for this elegant and refined Dior gown.

Lily Gladstone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Bringing refined evening shimmer to Cannes, Lily Gladstone wears custom Gucci.

Eva Green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Eva Green took a romantic approach with soft tulle and delicately placed sequins from the Armani archives.

Greta Gerwig

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Bold and dazzling, Greta Gerwig's striking Armani Privé dress is pure perfection.

Sabrina Elba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sabrina Elba knew what she was doing with this asymmetrical ombre couture gown by Fendi.

Yseult

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Yseult shows Dior's new look has surpassed moving trends and is exactly what 2024 called for.

Léa Seydoux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Metallics are always a red carpet hit, especially when they feature an elegant neckline like Léa Seydoux's Louis Vuitton look.

Maria Borges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Featuring contrasting sized sequins, Maria Borges shows just how impactful a black dress can be.

Cindy Bruna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shanina Shaik