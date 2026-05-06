I’ve been keeping a close eye on Anne Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour wardrobe, fully expecting to fall in love with the parade of high-glam, full-look moments that she wore on the red carpet. And while those have certainly delivered, it’s not what I have been raving to my friends about. Instead, what has stood out the most is the in-between outfits—the ones snapped while she’s heading to interviews, stepping out of hotels, slipping into cars, or walking into meetings—that have felt the most compelling (and even though most of them are fall/winter 2026 looks we can’t get our hands on yet, they appear to be the most wearable).
There’s something about the way Hathaway approaches off-duty dressing right now that feels incredibly inspiring. Many of the looks she wears can breathe inspiration into a closet of clothes you’ve already worn. It’s tailored, but relaxed. Filled with brands like Khaite, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney—some of the greatest minds in the luxury space, but also brands that feel wearable. The kind of looks that make you reconsider your entire wardrobe in the best way, because suddenly, a simple pair of trousers and flats feels like the chicest thing you could wear.
The Leopard Moment
An all-red moment always looks even better when leopard print is involved. Hathaway put together this effortless fashion moment you could probably pull off with a new trench coat and the red dress already hanging in your closet.