Pamela Anderson’s Airport Look Includes the French-Girl Shoe and Bag Combo I Actually Recommend Travelling With

Beginning with the French girl's perennial favourite, Pamela slipped into a pair of white trainers. Practical enough for navigating terminals, the minimalist silhouette offers the comfort and ease that travel-heavy days call for—all the while keeping things uncomplicated and sleek. Often sighted on the feet of the chicest French women, this shoe trend pairs as well with their favourite straight-leg jeans as it does with Pamela's breezy white trousers.
Equally noteworthy was her choice of carry-on. Forgoing the standard wheeled suitcase, she opted instead for an oversized raffia tote. Spacious enough to house travel essentials whilst adding texture and interest too, it’s the chic, summer-ready upgrade that the most stylish dressers will be travelling with soon.
Layered over an all-white base, Pamela's unfussy, cohesive outfit has inspired my airport styling from here on out. Scroll on to shop the white trainers and raffia totes that capture Pamela’s airport aesthetic below.
Shop Wicker Bags and White Trainers:
COS
Hand-Woven Market Tote
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Perforated Leather Sneakers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Muuñ
Luna Woven Straw Tote
A roomy wicker tote is the summer essential I could never be without.
Nike
Sprint Sister Trainers
These also come in three other shades.
Mango
Natural Fibre Tote Bag
Style this to the airport then bring it straight to the beach.
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Sensi Studio
Large Straw Tote
This also come in five other colourways.
Adidas
+ Y-3 Tokyo Leather Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag
These also comes in four other colours and prints.
SALOMON
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
These comfortable shoes will always be a smart wardrobe addition.