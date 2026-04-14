Pamela Anderson’s Airport Look Includes the French-Girl Shoe and Bag Combo I Actually Recommend Travelling With

Looking for French-girl worthy travel outfit inspiration? Discover Pamela Anderson's chic shoe and bag combination here.

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Pamela Anderson walks through the airport wearing white trainers with a wicker bag, a white jumper and white trousers.
(Image credit: Splash)
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Trust Pamela Anderson to arrive at the airport in one of the chicest in-flight looks I can recall. Boarding her flight in a French-girl kind of way, Pamela Anderson crafted a sleek, comfortable look elevated by her Parisian-inspired accessories.

Beginning with the French girl's perennial favourite, Pamela slipped into a pair of white trainers. Practical enough for navigating terminals, the minimalist silhouette offers the comfort and ease that travel-heavy days call for—all the while keeping things uncomplicated and sleek. Often sighted on the feet of the chicest French women, this shoe trend pairs as well with their favourite straight-leg jeans as it does with Pamela's breezy white trousers.

Pamela Anderson walks through the airport wearing white trainers with a wicker bag, a white jumper and white trousers.

(Image credit: Splash)

Equally noteworthy was her choice of carry-on. Forgoing the standard wheeled suitcase, she opted instead for an oversized raffia tote. Spacious enough to house travel essentials whilst adding texture and interest too, it’s the chic, summer-ready upgrade that the most stylish dressers will be travelling with soon.

Layered over an all-white base, Pamela's unfussy, cohesive outfit has inspired my airport styling from here on out. Scroll on to shop the white trainers and raffia totes that capture Pamela’s airport aesthetic below.

Shop Wicker Bags and White Trainers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro