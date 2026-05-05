There's nothing quite like the first Monday in May, when the most prominent names in fashion, sports, Hollywood, and more come together for one night only to support the arts, and more specifically, the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It's fashion's biggest night, and this year's Met Gala cohosts and buzzy guests—Nicole Kidman! Venus Williams! Zoë Kravitz!—outdid themselves debuting jaw-dropping ensembles with art in mind. The dress code for 2026's ball is Fashion Is Art, which ties back to the Costume Institute's corresponding exhibition, Costume Art, and allows for plenty of varying interpretations. As a result, everyone joined the hosts and got creative, debuting masterpiece after masterpiece as they arrived at the base of the museum's carpeted steps.
Gigi Hadid is one such attendee, arriving on the Van Gogh–inspired carpet for her 11th Met Gala wearing a completely sheer, rhinestone-crusted gown by Miu Miu featuring flame and floral embroidery in gold, black, and silver. According to an interview with Vogue, she referenced two Miu Miu collections from the past—spring 1998 and spring 2011—taking the sheer base from the former and the embroidery from the latter. She paired the dress with a smattering of diamond jewelry by Jessica McCormack. I'm talking over 33 carats worth.
Given the translucent nature of her dress, you can easily spot the panties she chose to wear underneath it: a pair of cream cheeky underwear. Typically, it's thongs that we spot on the red carpet, so Hadid's cheeky style is an unexpected choice, one that will no doubt influence the way people shop for undergarments post-Met. All I'm saying is that the next time you go shopping for new undies, keep this look in mind.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.