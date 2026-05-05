Margot Robbie's Custom Chanel Dress for the Met Gala Took 761 Hours to Make

Margot Robbie has been a longtime Chanel ambassador. She officially became a partner of the French fashion house in 2018, so she has worn designs from Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard for many red carpets, including the Met Gala. Though we’ve seen Robbie wear several designs by Matthieu Blazy since he took the helm of the brand last year, tonight marks her first Chanel look designed for the Met Gala by the creative director.
The golden draped lamé dress is designed with a cascade of ruffles along the back, embellished with feathers and flower petals. The intricate design includes 1080 embroidered elements and took 761 hours to make. Robbie’s look was also styled with Chanel High Jewelry, including rings and a pair of chandelier earrings that tap into the heirloom jewelry we’ve been seeing on the rise in 2026. Ahead, more on Margot Robbie’s custom Chanel look for the 2026 Met Gala.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.