No Offence to Leggings or Jeans, But This Comfy Trouser Will Make Your January Outfits Much Chicer
As we move into the middle of the season, I’ve found myself hunting for fresh styling inspiration after exhausting many of the winter staples in my wardrobe. This week, that search has meant lingering a little longer on my favourite influencers’ Instagram pages and dedicating extra time to scrolling through Pinterest for a much-needed creative boost. While many of the usual wardrobe heavyweight players continue to dominate these platforms, a recent deep dive led me to uncover an underrated trouser trend quietly gaining traction across Europe.
This season, the style set has found an alternative to blue jeans and black leggings in the elegant form of brown satin trousers. With a soft and slinky finish, these sophisticated strides add polish to any outfit while retaining all of the comfort of a classic wide-leg design.
Made from a lightweight fabric, satin trousers drape gracefully down the leg—skimming rather than clinging—for a comfortable finish and graceful movement with every step. While you can pick up satin trousers in just about any colour, it's rich brown hues that appear to be most in demand. Deep in tone, the shade makes the material come to life, especially when it catches the light, all the while nodding to the colour trend that fashion people can't stop wearing.
Spotted across European cities including London and Paris, these chic trousers are often styled with neutral layers or creamy knits for a simple yet highly chic pairing. That said, I also think brown satin trousers look just as elevated when matched with unexpected pops of colour like butter yellow, dusty rose or baby blue. The result is a look that feels modern, fresh, and very spring/summer 2025.
Read on to discover our curated edit of the best brown satin trousers available now.
SHOP BROWN SATIN TROUSERS:
Style with the matching shirt or wear with a simple cream knit.
Simple silky trousers are the easiest way to give your styling a sophisticated edge.
These feature a wide-leg cut for an ultra-comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
