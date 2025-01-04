No Offence to Leggings or Jeans, But This Comfy Trouser Will Make Your January Outfits Much Chicer

As we move into the middle of the season, I’ve found myself hunting for fresh styling inspiration after exhausting many of the winter staples in my wardrobe. This week, that search has meant lingering a little longer on my favourite influencers’ Instagram pages and dedicating extra time to scrolling through Pinterest for a much-needed creative boost. While many of the usual wardrobe heavyweight players continue to dominate these platforms, a recent deep dive led me to uncover an underrated trouser trend quietly gaining traction across Europe.

This season, the style set has found an alternative to blue jeans and black leggings in the elegant form of brown satin trousers. With a soft and slinky finish, these sophisticated strides add polish to any outfit while retaining all of the comfort of a classic wide-leg design.

Made from a lightweight fabric, satin trousers drape gracefully down the leg—skimming rather than clinging—for a comfortable finish and graceful movement with every step. While you can pick up satin trousers in just about any colour, it's rich brown hues that appear to be most in demand. Deep in tone, the shade makes the material come to life, especially when it catches the light, all the while nodding to the colour trend that fashion people can't stop wearing.

Spotted across European cities including London and Paris, these chic trousers are often styled with neutral layers or creamy knits for a simple yet highly chic pairing. That said, I also think brown satin trousers look just as elevated when matched with unexpected pops of colour like butter yellow, dusty rose or baby blue. The result is a look that feels modern, fresh, and very spring/summer 2025.

Read on to discover our curated edit of the best brown satin trousers available now.

SHOP BROWN SATIN TROUSERS:

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

Style with simple flats or dress up with a pointed-toe heel.

Massimo Dutti, Wide-Leg Satin Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Satin Trousers

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Satin Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers
French Connection
Satin Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Style with the matching shirt or wear with a simple cream knit.

Topshop Satin Drawcord Trouser in Brown
Topshop
Satin Drawcord Trouser in Brown

These also come in cream, black and green.

thewhitecompany,

The White Company
Drawstring Waist Double Satin Wide Leg Trousers

Simple silky trousers are the easiest way to give your styling a sophisticated edge.

Bias-Cut Wide-Leg Satin Trousers
Alamada Label
Bias-Cut Wide-Leg Satin Trousers

These feature a wide-leg cut for an ultra-comfortable finish.

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
Silk Wide-Leg Trousers

Rise & Fall's silk is some of my favourite.

Crackled Satin High Waisted Wide Leg Trouser
Warehouse
Crackled Satin High Waisted Wide Leg Trouser

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

