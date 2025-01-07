Alexa Chung Just Wore the It Flats Fashion People Are Buying for Spring
As we move towards the start of spring, I've started to pick my ears for any clues about the next It-shoe. After Alaia's mesh flats took me by surprise last year, I've been looking for hints earlier than usual about which designer slipper might dominate this time around.
Now, all of a sudden, I think I've cracked it. Slowly amassing plenty of buzz, Gucci's Horsebit Ballet Flats (£780) have all of the hallmarks of becoming the season's favourite shoe. How can I tell? Well, Alexa Chung has just put her stamp of approval on the new-season shoe, and typically that's an excellent indicator.
Selecting a style in smooth, black leather with three-strap detailing, Chung styled hers in her typically chic and seemingly effortless manner—with dark wash jeans, burgundy socks and a cosy black knit.
Beyond having Chung's backing, I've also spotted actor Daisy Edger Jones style the ballooning trend in recent weeks.
Featuring a flat finish and a square-toe design, the brand's signature Horsebit detail sits on the toe of the shoe, nodding to the brand's iconic motif whilst instilling the shoe with a classic energy that makes the flats feel simultaneously fresh and familiar. Debuting in Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection led by Creative Directo Sabato De Sarno, the new-season flats are an evolution from the Horsebit loafers that the brand has become synonymous with—reflecting the continued growth of the flat shoe and ballet flats trend.
Made available for purchase this month, I don't think it will be long until many of my favourite celebrities and influencers have woven it into their wardrobes. To get ahead of the shoe trend that I'm certain editors will be styling throughout Fashion Weeks next month, read on to discover and shop the Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats below.
Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats are a favourite within fashion crowds.
Style with socks during the winter months and wear without come spring.
These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
Ballet flats are a wardrobe staple I come back to throughout the year.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
