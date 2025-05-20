My Sellout Senses Are Tingling: This New Designer-Passing Zara Top Will Be the First to Go

I give it one week.

A woman wears a ruffled blouse and sunglasses with long denim shorts.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Every Monday, Zara releases a batch of new arrivals, and each week, I find myself racing to the site to browse. I love seeing what trends the retailer is embracing and which items will go viral and sell out within days because that’s what Zara does best.

During my latest scroll through the new-arrivals section, I noticed that Zara is embracing a Victorian-inspired aesthetic with delicate lacework. However, what truly stopped me mid-scroll was an ivory ruffled long-sleeve blouse. The piece felt incredibly designer with its billowy silhouette, rich-looking fabric, V-neck, and intricate ruffle detailing. It immediately reminded me of a piece I've seen in Chloé’s most recent runway collections, particularly under the creative direction of Chemena Kamali, who returned to the house in October 2023 to lead a boho-chic renaissance.

Zara’s blouse feels like an homage to that revival—proof that the trickle-down effect from Paris runways to everyday wardrobes is real. So before it inevitably sells out (because, trust me, it will), scroll down to shop this jaw-dropping piece. And if your warm-weather wardrobe could use more than one dreamy blouse, we’ve included an edit of equally romantic, ruffle-heavy options.

Shop the Zara Ruffled Shirt

Zw Collection Ruffled Shirt
ZARA
ZW Collection Ruffled Shirt

Shop More Ruffled Blouses

Wyn Ruffle Shirt
Reformation
Wyn Ruffle Shirt

Sale alert!

MANGO, Ruffled Blouse With Bow Closure
MANGO
Ruffled Blouse With Bow Closure

I love the cute polka-dot details.

Ruffled Blouse
Chloé
Ruffled Blouse

An investment that's worthy.

Dôen, Hardy Pintuck Cotton Shawl-Collar Blouse
Dôen
Hardy Pintuck Cotton Shawl-Collar Blouse

Hurry, this style is selling out quickly.

Mesha Top
MORE TO COME
Mesha Top

Style with tailored pants or white jeans.

Steffina Layered Ruffle Top
Cinq à Sept
Steffina Layered Ruffle Top

The tiered ruffle hems make this one unique.

Dreamland Solid Tunic
Free People
Dreamland Solid Tunic

No bohemian-inspired edit is complete without an option from Free People.

Nele Shirt - Ecru - Sézane
Sézane
Nele Shirt

The eyelet embroidery is so pretty.

Ronny Kobo, Soraya Ruffle Blouse
Ronny Kobo
Soraya Ruffle Blouse

Last but certainly not least, a beautiful blue option.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸