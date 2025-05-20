My Sellout Senses Are Tingling: This New Designer-Passing Zara Top Will Be the First to Go
I give it one week.
Every Monday, Zara releases a batch of new arrivals, and each week, I find myself racing to the site to browse. I love seeing what trends the retailer is embracing and which items will go viral and sell out within days because that’s what Zara does best.
During my latest scroll through the new-arrivals section, I noticed that Zara is embracing a Victorian-inspired aesthetic with delicate lacework. However, what truly stopped me mid-scroll was an ivory ruffled long-sleeve blouse. The piece felt incredibly designer with its billowy silhouette, rich-looking fabric, V-neck, and intricate ruffle detailing. It immediately reminded me of a piece I've seen in Chloé’s most recent runway collections, particularly under the creative direction of Chemena Kamali, who returned to the house in October 2023 to lead a boho-chic renaissance.
Zara’s blouse feels like an homage to that revival—proof that the trickle-down effect from Paris runways to everyday wardrobes is real. So before it inevitably sells out (because, trust me, it will), scroll down to shop this jaw-dropping piece. And if your warm-weather wardrobe could use more than one dreamy blouse, we’ve included an edit of equally romantic, ruffle-heavy options.
Shop the Zara Ruffled Shirt
Shop More Ruffled Blouses
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
I'm Revealing My Secret Hack for Finding the Most Expensive-Looking Things at Zara
Shop now, thank me later.
-
I Removed Everything From My Friend's H&M, Zara, and J.Crew Carts and Added These 33 Replacements
Sorry for the snark.
-
If You Ask Me, It's Officially a Zara Summer—30 Chic Pieces Fashion People Are Beelining for This Season
These are guaranteed to sell out.
-
The Pretty Summer Shirt Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans Is on the Brink of Selling Out Everywhere
Yes, it's that good.
-
Zara Lovers to the Front—31 Classy But Cool Summer New Arrivals for Your Consideration
Your closet will thank you.
-
If You're Building Your Closet From Scratch, These Summer Basics From H&M, Zara, and Mango Will Help
Your in-depth shopping guide to a basics refresh.
-
These 30 Zara Pieces Will Be the Guaranteed Stars of Your Spring and Summer Highlight Reels
Shop them before they sell out.
-
Okay, Fashion People: These 30 Trend-Forward Zara Items Won't Be in Stock by the End of the Month
From expensive-looking dresses to cool basics.