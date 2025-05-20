My Sellout Senses Are Tingling: This New Designer-Passing Zara Top Will Be the First to Go

Every Monday, Zara releases a batch of new arrivals, and each week, I find myself racing to the site to browse. I love seeing what trends the retailer is embracing and which items will go viral and sell out within days because that’s what Zara does best.

During my latest scroll through the new-arrivals section, I noticed that Zara is embracing a Victorian-inspired aesthetic with delicate lacework. However, what truly stopped me mid-scroll was an ivory ruffled long-sleeve blouse. The piece felt incredibly designer with its billowy silhouette, rich-looking fabric, V-neck, and intricate ruffle detailing. It immediately reminded me of a piece I've seen in Chloé’s most recent runway collections, particularly under the creative direction of Chemena Kamali, who returned to the house in October 2023 to lead a boho-chic renaissance.

Zara’s blouse feels like an homage to that revival—proof that the trickle-down effect from Paris runways to everyday wardrobes is real. So before it inevitably sells out (because, trust me, it will), scroll down to shop this jaw-dropping piece. And if your warm-weather wardrobe could use more than one dreamy blouse, we’ve included an edit of equally romantic, ruffle-heavy options.

ZARA ZW Collection Ruffled Shirt $60 SHOP NOW

