Is It Me, or Is This *the* Summer Pant Trend Everyone Will Keep Wearing This Fall?

By
published
in Features

After years of baggy puddle pants being the go-to, fashion people are branching out to pants of varying lengths and styles. After Bermuda shorts came the once-dated capris, and now, the most surprising pant trend of them all is back with full force, co-signed by many runways, influencers, and even celebrities.

The unexpected pant trend sticking around for fall is none other than culottes. (Yes, you read that correctly.) I was just as shocked as everyone else, as the style was never deemed particularly stylish before, but I'm on board after a few Instagram scrolls and witnessing celebrities pull off culottes with ease. Hailey Bieber was among the first few celebrities I saw style the trend in a way that proved they are, in fact, quite stylish. She paired them with a plain, cropped T-shirt and kitten heel flip-flops. Other celebrities like Selena Gomez sported the trend earlier this year, while Ayo Ediberi and Gwyneth Paltrow were spotted wearing the trend last year on the red carpet and Instagram.

Culottes are in the good graces of just about every fashionable person right now. I’ve come across multiple influencers who have taken hold of the trend and showcased chic ways to style the silhouette that was previously thought to be a bit unflattering. These pants tend to fall past the knees, similar to capris, but stop just above the ankles. Admittedly, it was always a weird fit for me, but seeing them styled so elegantly has me rethinking my previous skepticism of culottes. They’ve proved to be an easy piece to dress up or down during the summer. I’ve seen them worn with blazers, T-shirts, kitten heels, or sneakers. So, naturally, as the weather transitions, culottes are a trusted pant trend to make an outfit look elevated throughout a season—including fall.

Keep scrolling if you’re just as into the shocking culotte pants trend as celebrities and influencers, and shop a few chic pairs for fall.

Culottes Outfit Inspiration

A woman wearing a brown knit polo, tan culottes, and suede brown sneakers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Inspiration

A woman wearing a gray knit sweater, white culotte pants, and black pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: @georginadowne)

Style Tip: Keep your look simple with neutral tones of grays, blacks, and whites for fall.

A woman wearing a black sweater, denim culottes, and black pointed-toe heels

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Tip

A woman wearing a black long sleeve shirt and white culotte pants with black pointed-toe shoes

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Tip: White culottes paired with black pointed-toe kitten heels will always be stylish.

A woman wearing a white t-shirt with black culottes and pointed-toe black shoes

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Tip: Spice things up by wrapping a scarf around your culottes.

A woman wearing a white tank top, denim culotte pants, and gray sneakers

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

Style Tip: If it's a warmer during the day, opt for a sporty vibe of a tank top and sneakers.

A woman wearing a gray sweater, black culottes and a tan trench coat

(Image credit: @lucyraemcfadin)

Style Tip: Throw a trench over your outfit to look more put together.

A woman wearing a burgundy leather top with burgundy culottes and orange flats

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Style Tip: Go for a monochromatic outfit and add a complementary shoe color for a night out.

Shop the Culotte Pant Trend

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸