Is It Me, or Is This *the* Summer Pant Trend Everyone Will Keep Wearing This Fall?

After years of baggy puddle pants being the go-to, fashion people are branching out to pants of varying lengths and styles. After Bermuda shorts came the once-dated capris, and now, the most surprising pant trend of them all is back with full force, co-signed by many runways, influencers, and even celebrities.
The unexpected pant trend sticking around for fall is none other than culottes. (Yes, you read that correctly.) I was just as shocked as everyone else, as the style was never deemed particularly stylish before, but I'm on board after a few Instagram scrolls and witnessing celebrities pull off culottes with ease. Hailey Bieber was among the first few celebrities I saw style the trend in a way that proved they are, in fact, quite stylish. She paired them with a plain, cropped T-shirt and kitten heel flip-flops. Other celebrities like Selena Gomez sported the trend earlier this year, while Ayo Ediberi and Gwyneth Paltrow were spotted wearing the trend last year on the red carpet and Instagram.
Culottes are in the good graces of just about every fashionable person right now. I’ve come across multiple influencers who have taken hold of the trend and showcased chic ways to style the silhouette that was previously thought to be a bit unflattering. These pants tend to fall past the knees, similar to capris, but stop just above the ankles. Admittedly, it was always a weird fit for me, but seeing them styled so elegantly has me rethinking my previous skepticism of culottes. They’ve proved to be an easy piece to dress up or down during the summer. I’ve seen them worn with blazers, T-shirts, kitten heels, or sneakers. So, naturally, as the weather transitions, culottes are a trusted pant trend to make an outfit look elevated throughout a season—including fall.
Keep scrolling if you’re just as into the shocking culotte pants trend as celebrities and influencers, and shop a few chic pairs for fall.
Culottes Outfit Inspiration
Style Inspiration
Style Tip: Keep your look simple with neutral tones of grays, blacks, and whites for fall.
Style Tip
Style Tip: White culottes paired with black pointed-toe kitten heels will always be stylish.
Style Tip: Spice things up by wrapping a scarf around your culottes.
Style Tip: If it's a warmer during the day, opt for a sporty vibe of a tank top and sneakers.
Style Tip: Throw a trench over your outfit to look more put together.
Style Tip: Go for a monochromatic outfit and add a complementary shoe color for a night out.
Shop the Culotte Pant Trend
Halogen
Pleated Culottes
This is simple and perfect for everyday wear.
Levi's
XL Culotte Jeans
Not your average pair of Levi's.
Anthropologie
Astr the Label Rowen Pleated Culotte Pants
Neutrals for fall will always be a mainstay.
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
June Ankle Pants
A pleated forest green number will never not be chic.
Nonchalant Label
Billie Wide-Leg Culottes
I appreciate a simple pair of white culottes.
ZARA
Belted Culottes
Butter yellow + Culottes = Checkout
H&M
Wide-Leg Culottes
Try this pair if you’re not going for a dramatic wide legs.
Reiss
Twill Culotte Trousers
This is office-appropriate and night out-appropriate.
rag & bone
Jamie High Rise Culotte Jeans in Adeline
The detailed stitching sold me.
Madewell
Denim Culottes
If you’re just trying out the trend, this pair is a simple and versatile start.
COS
Roland Pleated Culottes
This chic and dramatic pair will instantly elevate a simple top.
Joe's Jeans
The Vegan Leather Culotte Pants
If you’re brave, a leather pair of culottes has been called for fall.
Damson Madder
Tatianna Belted Organic Cotton Ankle Wide Leg Pants
The pleats and tie details look elevated for everyday wear.
Standards & Practices
Release Hem Denim Culottes
A contrasting wide-leg hemline will add an interesting touch to your outfit.
ZARA
Linen Culottes
Lightweight culottes are in for fall.
Damson Madder
Iza Denim Culottes
Cargo culottes? The perfect pant.
Stella McCartney
Pinstripe Wide Leg Culotte Pants
Wear this pair to the office.
ZARA
Culottes
Simple, but effective black culottes for those of you who don’t want to experiment too much.
Joe's Jeans
The Culotte in Levitate
A classic blue denim in this silhouette reads as chic and effortless.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.