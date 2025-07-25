In 2 Months, This Bag Will Be Harder to Get Than a Birkin—But Katie Holmes Is Already Wearing It

What's old is new again. Two very important early-2000s relics have been resurrected in these photos: the on-screen romance between Dawson's Creek alums Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, and the Phoebe Philo–era Chloé Paddington bag. Holmes has enlisted her former co-star to play her love interest in a three-part movie called Happy Hours that she's writing, directing, and starring in. It's the first time they've worked together in over 20 years. Fittingly, Holmes was spotted filming scenes wearing a handbag that reigned during the exact same era as Dawson's Creek.

The Chloé Paddington bag had a chokehold on fashion lovers in the early 2000s, and now it's about to come back. Creative Director Chemena Kamali has revamped the iconic handbag, which will no doubt be fall's hottest commodity when it drops in September. You can join the waitlist, but don't say I didn't warn you: the reissued bag will be in extremely high demand. May the odds be ever in your favor.

