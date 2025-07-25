In 2 Months, This Bag Will Be Harder to Get Than a Birkin—But Katie Holmes Is Already Wearing It

What's old is new again. Two very important early-2000s relics have been resurrected in these photos: the on-screen romance between Dawson's Creek alums Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, and the Phoebe Philo–era Chloé Paddington bag. Holmes has enlisted her former co-star to play her love interest in a three-part movie called Happy Hours that she's writing, directing, and starring in. It's the first time they've worked together in over 20 years. Fittingly, Holmes was spotted filming scenes wearing a handbag that reigned during the exact same era as Dawson's Creek.
