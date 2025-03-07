Since Chemena Kamali became the creative director in 2020, Chloé has become more than just a fashion label; it's become a world, a way of life. This lifestyle celebrates personal expression and timeless elegance, beautifully reflected in an approachable yet luxurious bohemian aesthetic. This ethos was beautifully reflected in the brand’s latest F/W 25 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Held at the Tennis Club de Paris, Chloé showcased a stunning evolution of boho-chic dressing, now infused with frilly romanticism. Ethereal dresses with delicate lace and ruffles flowed alongside sheer silhouettes and multi-tiered hems.

Retro elements added depth to the collection, with Chloé-branded belts resting low on maxi skirts and faux fur tails swaying from garments like playful charms. Layered chain necklaces brought a chic, nostalgic touch, while the return of the iconic Paddington bag seamlessly bridged past and present. But that's not all. Keep reading to discover the intricate details and trends that defined Chloé’s F/W 25 show.

The Chloé Girls

At the F/W 25 show, Chloé invited women who embody the brand’s carefree, confident "Chloé girl" archetype. Among the standout guests were Lily James, Charlotte Lawrence, and Taylor Hill. Notably, Doechii also attended, surprising the crowd in a stunning ruffled maxi dress with faux fur accents and flowing braids—proving her unexpected yet perfect fit for the bohemian aesthetic.

On the runway, Alexa Chung exuded cool, laid-back confidence while modeling the latest collection. Maya Wigram, daughter of Phoebe Philo, who served as creative director at Chloé from 2001 to 2006, also brought her unique flair to the catwalk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Doechii

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lily James

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Taylor Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Charlotte Lawrence

(Image credit: Chloé/ImaxTree)

Who: Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Chloé/ImaxTree)

Who: Maya Wigram

All About the Accessories

A standout feature of the latest Chloé collection was its bold accessories. Broad logo belts cinched sheer low-rise maxi skirts, while ballet flats—soon to be coveted—offered an effortlessly chic touch for everyday wear. The highlight among the handbags was the return of the Paddington bag. Reissued and beloved by Kate Moss in the '90s, this piece perfectly captured the theme of balancing delicate and strong designs. The slouchy, bohemian charm of the tote contrasted beautifully with the edgy padlock hardware, creating a striking blend of softness and strength.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Eclectic Fur

Faux fur took center stage in Chloé's show, adorning the hemlines of short and long quilted coats. Lush faux fur collar-like shawls were artfully layered over sheer dresses and leather jackets, creating a striking contrast that embodied a free-spirited elegance. One of the most delightful surprises was the whimsical incorporation of fox-tail-inspired keychains, which were charmingly clipped onto shawls and outerwear. These playful accessories not only added a touch of luxury but also enhanced the eclectic and adventurous vibe of the collection.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Bohemian Romance

Kamali effortlessly blended bohemian style with romanticism, pushing the boundaries of the brand’s boho-chic aesthetic. This was evident in the use of delicate lace, which adorned maxi dresses and accented sheer frocks. Pairing flowing maxi skirts with midriff-baring blouses further offered a fresh, sophisticated twist on the timeless, free-spirited style.

(Image credit: Chloé/ImaxTree)

(Image credit: Chloé/ImaxTree)