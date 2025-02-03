If You're Anti-Skinny Pants, This Is the Outfit That'll Make Baggy Trousers Look Current in 2025

I'm sure by now you've heard the rumors that skinny pants are making a comeback, but that doesn't mean you have to support this comeback. The good news is that baggy pants are still very much a thing, and Hailey Bieber just solidified this while out last night in NYC.

While on their way to a basketball game, Hailey and Justin were photographed wearing matching baggy pants, but let's focus on Hailey's. She fully embraced the sports theme and wore a leather bomber jacket adorned with New York Knicks patches. She completed the look with a pair of loafers with socks and a small chocolate brown top-handle bag.

So to sum thing up, the outfit formula that Bieber wore is very much 2025-coded. Why? It pairs baggy pants with a leather bomber jacket and socks with loafers, which are two things every stylish person has already been wearing this year. If you're into it, keep scrolling to shop the look as well as more baggy pants if you're in the market for a fresh pair.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Kith jacket; The Row Ingrid Bag ($2950)

Shop the Look

Aritzia Wilfred Josephine Bomber Jacket $248 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pants $178 SHOP NOW

Falke Cotton Touch Socks $27 SHOP NOW

G.H.BASS Weejun Venetian Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Staud Maude Mini Bowler Bag $350 SHOP NOW

Khaite X Oliver Peoples 1983c Cat-Eye Sunglasses $425 SHOP NOW

Shop More Baggy Pants

Lioness La Quinta Pants in Nav $89 SHOP NOW

Aritzia The Effortless Pants Wider $148 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Staud Luisa Pants $345 SHOP NOW

Madewell Slouchy Straight Pants in Drapey Twill $118 SHOP NOW