If You're Anti-Skinny Pants, This Is the Outfit That'll Make Baggy Trousers Look Current in 2025

I'm sure by now you've heard the rumors that skinny pants are making a comeback, but that doesn't mean you have to support this comeback. The good news is that baggy pants are still very much a thing, and Hailey Bieber just solidified this while out last night in NYC.

While on their way to a basketball game, Hailey and Justin were photographed wearing matching baggy pants, but let's focus on Hailey's. She fully embraced the sports theme and wore a leather bomber jacket adorned with New York Knicks patches. She completed the look with a pair of loafers with socks and a small chocolate brown top-handle bag.

So to sum thing up, the outfit formula that Bieber wore is very much 2025-coded. Why? It pairs baggy pants with a leather bomber jacket and socks with loafers, which are two things every stylish person has already been wearing this year. If you're into it, keep scrolling to shop the look as well as more baggy pants if you're in the market for a fresh pair.

Hailey and Justin Bieber in NYC

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Hailey and Justin Bieber in NYC

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Kith jacket; The Row Ingrid Bag ($2950)

Shop the Look

Josephine Bomber
Aritzia
Wilfred Josephine Bomber Jacket

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pants

Cotton Touch Socks
Falke
Cotton Touch Socks

Weejun Venetian Loafer
G.H.BASS
Weejun Venetian Loafers

Staud, Maude Mini Bowler Bag
Staud
Maude Mini Bowler Bag

X Oliver Peoples 1983c Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Khaite
X Oliver Peoples 1983c Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Shop More Baggy Pants

Lioness La Quinta Pants
Lioness
La Quinta Pants in Nav

The Effortless Pant™ Wider
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants Wider

Staud Luisa Pants
Shopbop
Staud Luisa Pants

Madewell, Slouchy Straight Pants in Drapey Twill
Madewell
Slouchy Straight Pants in Drapey Twill

Wideleg Suit Trousers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Wideleg Suit Trousers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

