I Hate Shopping for Swimwear, But These Brands Always Deliver Expensive-Looking, High-Quality Styles

It seems like every summer, my Instagram feed becomes flooded with pictures of people soaking up the sun, enjoying exotic holidays and diving into lush pools. And so the envy builds. And at the top of my reasons-for-envy list is all the gorgeous swimwear.

The issue with swimwear, in my mind, is that unless you're living the absolute dream life, which involves spending significant portions of your year on the beaches of hotter countries, you're not getting much wear out of your swimsuits. This, in turn, makes me nervous about splurging on bikinis or one-pieces, which can end up costing hundreds. This makes sense if you're investing in classic styles that you will happily turn to year after year, but many of us love the excuse to indulge in a new style to celebrate our travels. Enter: the wonderful world of high street swimwear.

Monikh wearing a Free People bikini. (Image credit: @monikh

Opting for one of these high street brands' swimwear is anything but a compromise. In fact, I think these affordable styles are giving the designer labels a run for their money. These clever brands are ahead of the curve when it comes to swimwear trends, meaning you're sure to find influencer-approved looks, as well as minimalist dream styles of sleek black swimsuits and beautifully cut bikinis.

To help get you started on your swimwear journey, I've narrowed down the list of the affordable brands who are delivering the very best styles. Now you just need to book that holiday...

SHOP THE BEST AFFORDABLE SWIMWEAR BRANDS:

1. COS

COS Wired Balconette Bikini Top £40 SHOP NOW A classic bikini that will never date.

COS High-Leg Bikini Briefs £35 SHOP NOW These briefs look particularly comfy.

COS Open-Back Gathered Swimsuit £55 SHOP NOW A gorgeous colour and an open back!

COS Scoop-Neck Ribbed Swimsuit £28 SHOP NOW Perfect for a bride-to-be or those heading off on a honeymoon this year.

2. Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection Halterneck Swimsuit £35 SHOP NOW I love this deep purple hue.

M&S Collection Padded Plunge Bikini Top £23 SHOP NOW Such a flattering fit.

M&S Collection Textured Padded Swimsuit £33 SHOP NOW I love the bright orange, but it also comes in black.

M&S Collection Embroidered Bandeau Swimsuit £45 SHOP NOW This looks like a designer piece.

M&S Collection Tummy Control Wired Plunge Swimsuit D-Gg £33 SHOP NOW The tummy control and bra size-specific measurements ensure a perfect fit.

3. Understatement

Understatement Triangle Bikini Top Light Blue £59 £48 SHOP NOW We are all such fans of Understatement's inclusive sizing and flattering fits.

Understatement Strappy Triangle Bikini Top Lavender £49 £30 SHOP NOW Like all Understatement's styles, these come in a range of styles.

Understatement Bikini Briefs Candy Pink £39 £32 SHOP NOW There's a bunch of bottom cuts to choose from, but I personally love this one.

Understatement Plunge Swimsuit Cream £99 £60 SHOP NOW A white swimsuit is so elegant.

Understatement Plunge Swimsuit Black £99 £88 SHOP NOW How chic.

4. H&M

H&M Padded Halterneck Bikini Top £16 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching briefs.

H&M Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top £16 SHOP NOW I love the one-shoulder silhouette.

H&M Cheeky Bikini Bottoms £12 SHOP NOW The cut of these bottoms is so flattering.

H&M Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit £22 SHOP NOW I love a dropped back and a high-leg cut.

H&M Padded Bikini Top £19 SHOP NOW An easy, everyday bikini.

5. New Look

New Look South Beach Black Textured One-Shoulder Swimsuit £34 SHOP NOW New Look swimsuits always have a little hint of glam.

New Look South Beach Khaki Textured Crinkle Swimsuit £30 SHOP NOW This khaki tone is so on-trend.

New Look South Beach Black Stripe Textured Scoop Neck Swimsuit £30 SHOP NOW Nautical stripes are a timeless classic.

New Look Green Textured Underwired Bikini Top £20 £15 SHOP NOW Such a vibrant hue.

New Look Lilac Moulded-Cup Triangle Bikini Top £11 £8 SHOP NOW Barbiecore lives on.

6. Free People

Free People The Backless One Piece Swimsuit £98 SHOP NOW Thanks to Hunza G, crinkle swimsuits are a huge trend—and this is a great, more affordable alternative.

Free People Toast Signature Cinch Tube Bikini Top £60 SHOP NOW This comes in so many colours.

Free People It's Now Cool the Crimp Crop Bikini Top £78 SHOP NOW The beading detail is such a cool touch.

It's Now Cool It's Now Cool the Patrol One-Piece £88 SHOP NOW A red swimsuit always looks cool

Toast Toast Solid High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit £98 SHOP NOW A holiday-ready swimsuit if ever I've seen one.

7. ARKET

Arket Scoop-Back Bikini Top £27 SHOP NOW I personally love a stripe.

Arket Halterneck Swimsuit £57 SHOP NOW A halterneck is so flattering.