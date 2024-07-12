I Hate Shopping for Swimwear, But These Brands Always Deliver Expensive-Looking, High-Quality Styles
It seems like every summer, my Instagram feed becomes flooded with pictures of people soaking up the sun, enjoying exotic holidays and diving into lush pools. And so the envy builds. And at the top of my reasons-for-envy list is all the gorgeous swimwear.
The issue with swimwear, in my mind, is that unless you're living the absolute dream life, which involves spending significant portions of your year on the beaches of hotter countries, you're not getting much wear out of your swimsuits. This, in turn, makes me nervous about splurging on bikinis or one-pieces, which can end up costing hundreds. This makes sense if you're investing in classic styles that you will happily turn to year after year, but many of us love the excuse to indulge in a new style to celebrate our travels. Enter: the wonderful world of high street swimwear.
Opting for one of these high street brands' swimwear is anything but a compromise. In fact, I think these affordable styles are giving the designer labels a run for their money. These clever brands are ahead of the curve when it comes to swimwear trends, meaning you're sure to find influencer-approved looks, as well as minimalist dream styles of sleek black swimsuits and beautifully cut bikinis.
To help get you started on your swimwear journey, I've narrowed down the list of the affordable brands who are delivering the very best styles. Now you just need to book that holiday...
SHOP THE BEST AFFORDABLE SWIMWEAR BRANDS:
1. COS
Perfect for a bride-to-be or those heading off on a honeymoon this year.
2. Marks & Spencer
The tummy control and bra size-specific measurements ensure a perfect fit.
3. Understatement
We are all such fans of Understatement's inclusive sizing and flattering fits.
Like all Understatement's styles, these come in a range of styles.
There's a bunch of bottom cuts to choose from, but I personally love this one.
4. H&M
5. New Look
New Look swimsuits always have a little hint of glam.
Nautical stripes are a timeless classic.
6. Free People
Thanks to Hunza G, crinkle swimsuits are a huge trend—and this is a great, more affordable alternative.
7. ARKET
When it comes to bikini tops, bandeaus styles are my ultimate favourite.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
