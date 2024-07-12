I Hate Shopping for Swimwear, But These Brands Always Deliver Expensive-Looking, High-Quality Styles

By
published
inFeatures

It seems like every summer, my Instagram feed becomes flooded with pictures of people soaking up the sun, enjoying exotic holidays and diving into lush pools. And so the envy builds. And at the top of my reasons-for-envy list is all the gorgeous swimwear.

@francescasaffari wearing a M&S bikini with boxer shorts

Fran wearing an M&S bikini.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

The issue with swimwear, in my mind, is that unless you're living the absolute dream life, which involves spending significant portions of your year on the beaches of hotter countries, you're not getting much wear out of your swimsuits. This, in turn, makes me nervous about splurging on bikinis or one-pieces, which can end up costing hundreds. This makes sense if you're investing in classic styles that you will happily turn to year after year, but many of us love the excuse to indulge in a new style to celebrate our travels. Enter: the wonderful world of high street swimwear.

@monikh wearing a Free People bikini top with shirt and skirt

Monikh wearing a Free People bikini.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Opting for one of these high street brands' swimwear is anything but a compromise. In fact, I think these affordable styles are giving the designer labels a run for their money. These clever brands are ahead of the curve when it comes to swimwear trends, meaning you're sure to find influencer-approved looks, as well as minimalist dream styles of sleek black swimsuits and beautifully cut bikinis.

@abimarvel wearing a M&S swimsuit and white shorts

Abi wearing an M&S bikini.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

To help get you started on your swimwear journey, I've narrowed down the list of the affordable brands who are delivering the very best styles. Now you just need to book that holiday...

SHOP THE BEST AFFORDABLE SWIMWEAR BRANDS:

1. COS

Wired Balconette Bikini Top
COS
Wired Balconette Bikini Top

A classic bikini that will never date.

High-Leg Bikini Briefs
COS
High-Leg Bikini Briefs

These briefs look particularly comfy.

Open-Back Gathered Swimsuit
COS
Open-Back Gathered Swimsuit

A gorgeous colour and an open back!

Scoop-Neck Ribbed Swimsuit
COS
Scoop-Neck Ribbed Swimsuit

Perfect for a bride-to-be or those heading off on a honeymoon this year.

2. Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection Halterneck Swimsuit
M&S Collection
Halterneck Swimsuit

I love this deep purple hue.

M&S Collection Padded Plunge Bikini Top
M&S Collection
Padded Plunge Bikini Top

Such a flattering fit.

M&S Collection Textured Padded Swimsuit
M&S Collection
Textured Padded Swimsuit

I love the bright orange, but it also comes in black.

Embroidered Bandeau Swimsuit
M&S Collection
Embroidered Bandeau Swimsuit

This looks like a designer piece.

Tummy Control Wired Plunge Swimsuit D-Gg
M&S Collection
Tummy Control Wired Plunge Swimsuit D-Gg

The tummy control and bra size-specific measurements ensure a perfect fit.

3. Understatement

Triangle Bikini Top Light Blue
Understatement
Triangle Bikini Top Light Blue

We are all such fans of Understatement's inclusive sizing and flattering fits.

Strappy Triangle Bikini Top Lavender
Understatement
Strappy Triangle Bikini Top Lavender

Like all Understatement's styles, these come in a range of styles.

Bikini Briefs Candy Pink
Understatement
Bikini Briefs Candy Pink

There's a bunch of bottom cuts to choose from, but I personally love this one.

Plunge Swimsuit Cream
Understatement
Plunge Swimsuit Cream

A white swimsuit is so elegant.

Plunge Swimsuit Black
Understatement
Plunge Swimsuit Black

How chic.

4. H&M

Padded Halterneck Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Halterneck Bikini Top

Don't forget the matching briefs.

Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top
H&M
Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top

I love the one-shoulder silhouette.

Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

The cut of these bottoms is so flattering.

Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit

I love a dropped back and a high-leg cut.

Padded Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Bikini Top

An easy, everyday bikini.

5. New Look

South Beach Black Textured One-Shoulder Swimsuit
New Look
South Beach Black Textured One-Shoulder Swimsuit

New Look swimsuits always have a little hint of glam.

South Beach Khaki Textured Crinkle Swimsuit
New Look
South Beach Khaki Textured Crinkle Swimsuit

This khaki tone is so on-trend.

South Beach Black Stripe Textured Scoop Neck Swimsuit
New Look
South Beach Black Stripe Textured Scoop Neck Swimsuit

Nautical stripes are a timeless classic.

Green Textured Underwired Bikini Top
New Look
Green Textured Underwired Bikini Top

Such a vibrant hue.

Lilac Moulded-Cup Triangle Bikini Top
New Look
Lilac Moulded-Cup Triangle Bikini Top

Barbiecore lives on.

6. Free People

The Backless One Piece Swimsuit
Free People
The Backless One Piece Swimsuit

Thanks to Hunza G, crinkle swimsuits are a huge trend—and this is a great, more affordable alternative.

Toast Signature Cinch Tube Bikini Top
Free People
Toast Signature Cinch Tube Bikini Top

This comes in so many colours.

It's Now Cool the Crimp Crop Bikini Top
Free People
It's Now Cool the Crimp Crop Bikini Top

The beading detail is such a cool touch.

It's Now Cool the Patrol One-Piece
It's Now Cool
It's Now Cool the Patrol One-Piece

A red swimsuit always looks cool

Toast Solid High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit
Toast
Toast Solid High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

A holiday-ready swimsuit if ever I've seen one.

7. ARKET

Scoop-Back Bikini Top - White/black - Arket Gb
Arket
Scoop-Back Bikini Top

I personally love a stripe.

Halterneck Swimsuit - Dark Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Halterneck Swimsuit

A halterneck is so flattering.

Textured Bandeau Bikini Top - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Textured Bandeau Bikini Top

When it comes to bikini tops, bandeaus styles are my ultimate favourite.

Explore More:
Bikini
Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸