You'd be forgiven for thinking it doesn't have the glitz of Milan nor all the notoriety of Paris, but I find that Copenhagen Fashion Week is consistently one of my favourites for spotting chic street style looks. This stylish group of Scandi city-dwellers are well acquainted with the art of constructing a good outfit, and as such, it's one of my favourite cities to look towards for street style inspiration.

What sets Copenhagen apart is its blend of minimalism and playfulness, a balance that Scandinavian fashion has long been celebrated for. Each season, the streets of the Danish capital become a playground for fashion’s most stylish insiders, from industry veterans to emerging influencers who all have a knack for pulling together outfits that feel both directional and chic. This is why, season after season, I find myself turning to this city for fashion inspiration that feels relevant, wearable, and undeniably cool.

Having done just that this time around, I've looked through hundreds of Copenhagen street style images from January 2025 and emerged with the knowledge of the five key trends taking off in the city right now. Read on to discover what the Scandi style set are wearing this season.

5 STREET STYLE TRENDS I SPOTTED AT COPENHAGEN FASHION WEEK

1. SHAGGY FAUX FUR

Style Notes: While it won’t come as a surprise to fashion lovers that faux fur is trending, what has truly caught my attention is the rise of chic shaggy coats this season. Once dominated by sleek and polished faux fur pieces, the trend has evolved into something looser, bolder, and more bohemian. The shaggy styles seen on the streets of Copenhagen brought a playful energy to the trend, transforming it into something that feels fresh, effortless and fun.

SHOP SHAGGY FAUX FUR JACKETS:

Zara Faux Fur Coat £149 SHOP NOW Be quick—this near selling out.

The Frankie Shop Miley Faux Fur Jacket £435 SHOP NOW Style over a tee and jeans or wear it with a satin dress.

Free People Stargazer Fur Jacket £158 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

2. BONNETS

Style Notes: Bundling up in style, Denmark's most stylish took a decidedly cosy approach to their street style looks this week. Shielding themselves from the chilly late winter weather, the styled set bundled up in bonnets for a cute and cosy take on high-fashion styling.

SHOP BONNETS:

H&M Ribbed Balaclava £15 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

&Daughter Wool Hood £185 SHOP NOW I always come back to &Daughter for their chic knits.

Herd Straw X Herd Little Bonnet £95 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

3. BOLD SHOULDERS

Style Notes: Now, I might be a little biased, but as a broad-shouldered person myself, the emerging bold shoulders trend is one I can't help but love. Choosing jackets with puffed-up sleeves or shawls with voluminous detailing, Copenhagen Fashion Week opted for an easy take on statement styling.

SHOP OVERSIZED SHOULDERS:

Yomi Black Blazer £590 SHOP NOW The wool composition ensures a snug finish.

Asos Elevated Shoulder Blazer £65 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend is set to take over next season.

Jacquemus The Giacca Jacket £1125 SHOP NOW I love Jacquemus' fresh take on the bold shoulder trend.

4. TIES

Style Notes: Sharp tailoring is back on the agenda for spring/summer 2025, and the Danes are already on board. Styling their smart suits with a menswear favourite, I spotted so many fashion people complete their outfits with sleek, structured ties. Easy to shop from both high street and designer brands, the trend offers a modern twist on traditional tailoring that feels very this-season.

SHOP TIES:

Asos Satin Skinny Tie £12 SHOP NOW Style this over a simple white shirt for an easy, elevated look.

Free People Prep Striped Tie £24 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other colourways.

Burberry Check Silk Tie in Shadow £170 SHOP NOW The silk composition gives this a luxurious edge.

5. COLOURFUL TIGHTS

Style Notes: Copenhagn's style set has always had a penchant for a playful dressing moment, so I wasn't entirely surprised to see that colourful tights have made their way into the wardrobes of stylish showgoers this season. From blue, to red, to white and more, this easy outfit addition is one of the street style set's favourites.

SHOP COLOURFUL TIGHTS:

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights £30 SHOP NOW These also come in nine other shades.

Heist Studios The Sixty Opaque Tights Vintage Ivory £34 SHOP NOW Heist Studios' tights are a fashion person's favourites.

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £10 SHOP NOW These vivid red tights are such an easy way to energise an outfit.