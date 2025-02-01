5 Chic Street Style Trends That Are Taking Off in Copenhagen As We Speak

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

You'd be forgiven for thinking it doesn't have the glitz of Milan nor all the notoriety of Paris, but I find that Copenhagen Fashion Week is consistently one of my favourites for spotting chic street style looks. This stylish group of Scandi city-dwellers are well acquainted with the art of constructing a good outfit, and as such, it's one of my favourite cities to look towards for street style inspiration.

What sets Copenhagen apart is its blend of minimalism and playfulness, a balance that Scandinavian fashion has long been celebrated for. Each season, the streets of the Danish capital become a playground for fashion’s most stylish insiders, from industry veterans to emerging influencers who all have a knack for pulling together outfits that feel both directional and chic. This is why, season after season, I find myself turning to this city for fashion inspiration that feels relevant, wearable, and undeniably cool.

Having done just that this time around, I've looked through hundreds of Copenhagen street style images from January 2025 and emerged with the knowledge of the five key trends taking off in the city right now. Read on to discover what the Scandi style set are wearing this season.

1. SHAGGY FAUX FUR

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: While it won’t come as a surprise to fashion lovers that faux fur is trending, what has truly caught my attention is the rise of chic shaggy coats this season. Once dominated by sleek and polished faux fur pieces, the trend has evolved into something looser, bolder, and more bohemian. The shaggy styles seen on the streets of Copenhagen brought a playful energy to the trend, transforming it into something that feels fresh, effortless and fun.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP SHAGGY FAUX FUR JACKETS:

Faux Fur Coat - Limited Edition
Zara
Faux Fur Coat

Be quick—this near selling out.

Miley Faux Fur Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Miley Faux Fur Jacket

Style over a tee and jeans or wear it with a satin dress.

Stargazer Fur Jacket
Free People
Stargazer Fur Jacket

This also comes in four other shades.

2. BONNETS

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Bundling up in style, Denmark's most stylish took a decidedly cosy approach to their street style looks this week. Shielding themselves from the chilly late winter weather, the styled set bundled up in bonnets for a cute and cosy take on high-fashion styling.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP BONNETS:

Ribbed Balaclava
H&M
Ribbed Balaclava

This also comes in black.

Wool Hood
&Daughter
Wool Hood

I always come back to &Daughter for their chic knits.

Straw X Herd Little Bonnet in Claret
Herd
Straw X Herd Little Bonnet

The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

3. BOLD SHOULDERS

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Now, I might be a little biased, but as a broad-shouldered person myself, the emerging bold shoulders trend is one I can't help but love. Choosing jackets with puffed-up sleeves or shawls with voluminous detailing, Copenhagen Fashion Week opted for an easy take on statement styling.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Influencer wears a blouse with shoulder pads.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP OVERSIZED SHOULDERS:

Lucas Coat
Yomi
Black Blazer

The wool composition ensures a snug finish.

Asos Design Elevated Shoulder Blazer in Buttermilk
Asos
Elevated Shoulder Blazer

The butter yellow colour trend is set to take over next season.

The Giacca Jacket
Jacquemus
The Giacca Jacket

I love Jacquemus' fresh take on the bold shoulder trend.

4. TIES

Copenhagen Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Sharp tailoring is back on the agenda for spring/summer 2025, and the Danes are already on board. Styling their smart suits with a menswear favourite, I spotted so many fashion people complete their outfits with sleek, structured ties. Easy to shop from both high street and designer brands, the trend offers a modern twist on traditional tailoring that feels very this-season.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP TIES:

Asos Design Satin Skinny Tie in Black
Asos
Satin Skinny Tie

Style this over a simple white shirt for an easy, elevated look.

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

This also comes in two other colourways.

Check Silk Tie in Shadow - Men | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Silk Tie in Shadow

The silk composition gives this a luxurious edge.

5. COLOURFUL TIGHTS

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Copenhagn's style set has always had a penchant for a playful dressing moment, so I wasn't entirely surprised to see that colourful tights have made their way into the wardrobes of stylish showgoers this season. From blue, to red, to white and more, this easy outfit addition is one of the street style set's favourites.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP COLOURFUL TIGHTS:

Olivia Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights

These also come in nine other shades.

The Sixty Opaque Tights Vintage Ivory
Heist Studios
The Sixty Opaque Tights Vintage Ivory

Heist Studios' tights are a fashion person's favourites.

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

These vivid red tights are such an easy way to energise an outfit.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

