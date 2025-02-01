5 Chic Street Style Trends That Are Taking Off in Copenhagen As We Speak
You'd be forgiven for thinking it doesn't have the glitz of Milan nor all the notoriety of Paris, but I find that Copenhagen Fashion Week is consistently one of my favourites for spotting chic street style looks. This stylish group of Scandi city-dwellers are well acquainted with the art of constructing a good outfit, and as such, it's one of my favourite cities to look towards for street style inspiration.
What sets Copenhagen apart is its blend of minimalism and playfulness, a balance that Scandinavian fashion has long been celebrated for. Each season, the streets of the Danish capital become a playground for fashion’s most stylish insiders, from industry veterans to emerging influencers who all have a knack for pulling together outfits that feel both directional and chic. This is why, season after season, I find myself turning to this city for fashion inspiration that feels relevant, wearable, and undeniably cool.
Having done just that this time around, I've looked through hundreds of Copenhagen street style images from January 2025 and emerged with the knowledge of the five key trends taking off in the city right now. Read on to discover what the Scandi style set are wearing this season.
5 STREET STYLE TRENDS I SPOTTED AT COPENHAGEN FASHION WEEK
1. SHAGGY FAUX FUR
Style Notes: While it won’t come as a surprise to fashion lovers that faux fur is trending, what has truly caught my attention is the rise of chic shaggy coats this season. Once dominated by sleek and polished faux fur pieces, the trend has evolved into something looser, bolder, and more bohemian. The shaggy styles seen on the streets of Copenhagen brought a playful energy to the trend, transforming it into something that feels fresh, effortless and fun.
SHOP SHAGGY FAUX FUR JACKETS:
2. BONNETS
Style Notes: Bundling up in style, Denmark's most stylish took a decidedly cosy approach to their street style looks this week. Shielding themselves from the chilly late winter weather, the styled set bundled up in bonnets for a cute and cosy take on high-fashion styling.
SHOP BONNETS:
3. BOLD SHOULDERS
Style Notes: Now, I might be a little biased, but as a broad-shouldered person myself, the emerging bold shoulders trend is one I can't help but love. Choosing jackets with puffed-up sleeves or shawls with voluminous detailing, Copenhagen Fashion Week opted for an easy take on statement styling.
SHOP OVERSIZED SHOULDERS:
4. TIES
Style Notes: Sharp tailoring is back on the agenda for spring/summer 2025, and the Danes are already on board. Styling their smart suits with a menswear favourite, I spotted so many fashion people complete their outfits with sleek, structured ties. Easy to shop from both high street and designer brands, the trend offers a modern twist on traditional tailoring that feels very this-season.
SHOP TIES:
5. COLOURFUL TIGHTS
Style Notes: Copenhagn's style set has always had a penchant for a playful dressing moment, so I wasn't entirely surprised to see that colourful tights have made their way into the wardrobes of stylish showgoers this season. From blue, to red, to white and more, this easy outfit addition is one of the street style set's favourites.
SHOP COLOURFUL TIGHTS:
Heist Studios' tights are a fashion person's favourites.
These vivid red tights are such an easy way to energise an outfit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—6 Trendy Items I'm Buying to Enhance My Outfits in 2025
From powder pink hues to plaid prints.
By Judith Jones
-
We're Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 5 Elegant Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen
Live from fashion week.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Don't Do Maximalism—6 Quiet Luxury Trends That Are Still Cool in 2025
On-trend, not trendy.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Arrivals of These 6 New Flat-Shoe Trends Could Be the Death of Heels
R.I.P.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Only 38 Classic Fashion Pieces That Matter Now
And forever.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Handbag Color Trend Is Chicer Than Black, Burgundy, and Brown
Sorry, but it's true.
By Eliza Huber
-
9 Outfit Formulas We Predict the Fashion Set Will Wear on Repeat in 2025
They will dominate the street style galleries.
By Emma Spedding
-
It's Giving 2025: 35 Nordstrom Items That Are Defining Cool Style This Year
Good taste only.
By Anna LaPlaca