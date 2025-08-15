Hailey Bieber Just Said This Classic Print Looks So 2025 When Paired With This Unconventional Shoe Color

Black heels may be the go-to with a black-and-white polka-dot dress, but you could be missing out on a cooler look if you go with the expected dress-and-shoe pairing, and Hailey Bieber is the perfect example of this. While out in Beverly Hills with Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid this week, Bieber was photographed wearing a form-fitting black and whitepolka-dot midi dress paired with vintage strappy Chanel heels in a grass-green hue. They made the dotted dress look less retro and more modern, and were in keeping with the "wrong-shoe theory" that fashion people are enamored with in 2025.
Grass green is a shade I've spotted on fashion people on plenty of occasions this year, and seeing Bieber's styling of the unconventional shoe color trend reminded me that we don't always have to play by the rules when it comes to color; we can make up our own. Green hues have always been a personal favorite of mine, and if you've never thought to pair green heels with a classic print like black-and-white polka dots, consider this your incentive. The rich, vibrant, and earthy hue modernizes any classic print instantly.
If you're into the grass-green shoe color trend paired with polka dots, keep scrolling to recreate Bieber's outfit and shop the two trends you need.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.