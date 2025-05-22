Introducing: the Pants Trend I Never Thought I'd Say Were Chic (I Was Wrong)

And the Zara pair everyone's buying.

Hanna MW wearing two genie pants outfits, one in white with a crochet red-and-black top and another in black with a turquoise top.
(Image credit: @hannamw)
I won't make you wait, prolonging your ability to find out what mysterious pants trend made you click on this story. It's genie pants. Well, that or harem pants, or peplum pants, or bubble pants. Fashion and the internet haven't quite decided what they want to call this sartorial phenomenon, but even if it's technically nameless, that doesn't change the fact that it's here.

Over the last two weeks, I've been busy saving Instagram photos of the platform's best dressers debuting their best billowy bottoms, skipping capris, cigarette pants, barrel trousers, linen pants, Bermuda shorts, and, yes, skinny jeans, in the process. People clearly want comfortable bottoms that also make a statement, and "genie pants" check off both boxes, making them primed for a comeback this summer.

On the runway:

Kendall Jenner is wearing a bandeau top and black genie pants on the runway at Alaïa's spring/summer 2025 show.
Alaïa S/S 25(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Though social media is where the genie pants trend really took off, it got its start on the runways back in September of last year, when Pieter Mulier sent models (including Kendall Jenner) down the runway (the spiral pathway inside of the Upper East Side's Guggenheim Museum) at Alaïa's S/S 25 show wearing the formerly outdated bottoms in a mix of pastel shades and neutrals made of jersey, taffeta, and more with bandeau tops and thong sandals. Later that season, in Paris, Loewe and Chloé too displayed genie pants in their runway shows, Loewe in leather and floral silk, and Chloé in see-through lace.

Now, months later, those pieces we saw on the catwalk are arriving in stores, and elite dressers and stylists like Hanna MW and Oumayma Elboumeshouli are wearing them.

How to wear genie pants:

@oumaymaboumeshouli wearing a Khaite button-up jacket with ivory sheer genie pants and matching heels.

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Hanna MW wearing a turquoise off-the-shoulder top with black genie pants and sandals.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

@oumaymaboumeshouli wearing a gray jacket and brown Loewe leather genie pants.

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Hanna MW wearing a black-and-red crochet top and white genie pants.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

But designer pairs aren't the only bubble-shaped bottoms going viral right now on fashion's internet. A very specific pair from Zara that cost $129—hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars less than those aforementioned luxury options—is making the rounds too. Made of cotton yarn, the white, drawstring bottoms feature skinny, light-blue stripes, a wide waistband, and cuffed hems with button closures. Plus, they're from the ZW Collection, which real Zara experts will tell you is the brand's highest quality and most style-forward line, meaning that when these pants arrive on your doorstep, you know they'll be good.

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing a black jacket and Zara genie pants with net Alaïa flats.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Shop the $129 Zara version everyone's buying:

Zw Collection Striped Balloon Pants
ZARA
Zw Collection Striped Balloon Pants

Convinced yet? I know I am. For proof, just see the five different pairs of genie pants that are currently calling my shopping carts home. Scroll down to shop them all and more.

Shop genie pants:

old navy, Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Harem Pants
old navy
Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Harem Pants

This seriously on sale pair is definitely coming home with me. $22? Say less.

Balloon Knit Pants
ZARA
Balloon Knit Pants

These are so pretty. I can't wait to style them.

Pleated Silk-Charmeuse Tapered Pants
CHLOÉ
Pleated Silk-Charmeuse Tapered Pants

Dreamy.

MANGO, Floral Balloon Pants
MANGO
Floral Balloon Pants

I'm not usually a floral person, but this pair is tempting.

Eliette Pant
Lovers and Friends
Eliette Pant

Another pair I'm buying before they sell out.

Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants
ALAÏA
Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants

The things I would do to own these yuzu-colored Alaïa pants with a peplum ruffle.

Textured Balloon Pants
ZARA
Textured Balloon Pants

The navy is so good.

The Balloon Pants in Silk and Wool
Helsa
The Balloon Pants in Silk and Wool

Okay, Helsa! Go and give us everything we want.

Silk-Taffeta Tapered Track Pants
ALAÏA
Silk-Taffeta Tapered Track Pants

This candy-colored taffeta pair belongs in your wardrobe (and mine).

Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants

For the inner bohemian in you.

Loewe FLoral Genie Pants
Loewe
Floral Silk-Blend Draped Wide-Leg Pants

Want to splurge? Here's your chance.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion.

