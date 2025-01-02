My First Investment Buy of 2025 Will Be This Tote Bag—It's On Sale Right Now
2025 has officially arrived, and I for one used the twixmas period as a time to reset. I've taken account of my wardrobe, deciphering the pieces that served me most over the past year, explored outfit inspiration for the upcoming seasons, and identified the gaps in my wardrobe that are ready to be filled. The first piece on my list is a great tote bag that will not only see me through the year, but for many years to come. One particular style has held first place on my wish list for months, and right now it's on sale.
Mulberry has a long history of excellent leather goods with various iconic bags in its arsenal. Think the Bayswater, the Alexa and the Lily just to name a few. Now, my sights are firmly set on the Clovelly Tote, part of the Clovelly collection that features minimalist silhouettes, refined construction and a simplicity that ensures each piece will hold its stylish credentials for years to come.
Along with its sleek design, the bag is incredibly practical. The tote silhouette ensures you can pack it full of all your essentials and plenty more, including plenty of space for a laptop if you're missing out on a seriously chic work tote. With two leather top handles, the bag can easily slide onto the shoulder, or be carried in hand or in the crook of your arm as desired. Inside, the lining is a soft microsuede, with an interior pocket to keep your keys and other essentials close to hand and closes with a simple hook closure.
Clear of excess hardware, the shades and smooth leather are the main feature of the tote, currently available in a sure to sell out burgundy, classic brown, fresh cream and incredibly tempting soft green. The supremely minimalist design ensures this tote will bring a sophisticated edge to any outfit.
Keep scrolling to shop the Clovelly tote for less now, and explore more tote bags I really rate.
Shop the Mulberry Clovelly Tote
Shop More Tote Bags
Wear on the shoulder with the longer handles, or carry as a tote with the shorter ones.
The Bea comes in a range of shades and textures.
This also comes with a longer strap to wear over the shoulder or crossbody.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
