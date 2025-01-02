My First Investment Buy of 2025 Will Be This Tote Bag—It's On Sale Right Now

2025 has officially arrived, and I for one used the twixmas period as a time to reset. I've taken account of my wardrobe, deciphering the pieces that served me most over the past year, explored outfit inspiration for the upcoming seasons, and identified the gaps in my wardrobe that are ready to be filled. The first piece on my list is a great tote bag that will not only see me through the year, but for many years to come. One particular style has held first place on my wish list for months, and right now it's on sale.

Mulberry has a long history of excellent leather goods with various iconic bags in its arsenal. Think the Bayswater, the Alexa and the Lily just to name a few. Now, my sights are firmly set on the Clovelly Tote, part of the Clovelly collection that features minimalist silhouettes, refined construction and a simplicity that ensures each piece will hold its stylish credentials for years to come.

Along with its sleek design, the bag is incredibly practical. The tote silhouette ensures you can pack it full of all your essentials and plenty more, including plenty of space for a laptop if you're missing out on a seriously chic work tote. With two leather top handles, the bag can easily slide onto the shoulder, or be carried in hand or in the crook of your arm as desired. Inside, the lining is a soft microsuede, with an interior pocket to keep your keys and other essentials close to hand and closes with a simple hook closure.

Clear of excess hardware, the shades and smooth leather are the main feature of the tote, currently available in a sure to sell out burgundy, classic brown, fresh cream and incredibly tempting soft green. The supremely minimalist design ensures this tote will bring a sophisticated edge to any outfit.

Keep scrolling to shop the Clovelly tote for less now, and explore more tote bags I really rate.

Shop the Mulberry Clovelly Tote

Mulberry Clovelly Tote £1295 £905 SHOP NOW

