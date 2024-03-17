8 Classic 90s Trends that Everyone Will Be Wearing Again in 2024
For those of us old enough to remember 90's fashion from first time around, we had mixed feelings about the return of some classically 90's trends. After all, the same decade that made style icons of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy also gave us handkerchief hemlines, platform trainers and copious amounts of body glitter, and if you too spent most of the 1990s in denim skirts and plastic chokers, you may be reading this with trepidation. Before you panic though, thanks to a TikTok revival of all things 1990s to Y2K fashion, Gen Z is rediscovering the very best that the 1990s had to offer, and there are some key pieces that are garnering our attention once again. For every fashion faux pas there are two trends that still look good today, and Instagram's best dressed are already ahead of the curve.
After scrolling though socials and digging deep into the feeds of trendsetters and tastemakers, I began to spot plenty of trends that grew in popularity nearly 30 years ago, but still look fresh today. (And if you've bought any straight jeans, Adidas trainers, or bandeau tops in the last 12 months, you can count yourselves among the insiders.) So, should you be looking for new trends ahead of a seasonal refresh, or you're just a sucker for nostalgia, keep scrolling to see the 8 classic 90s trends that everyone will be wearing again in 2024.
1. Minimalist Basics
Style Notes: First to ease you in gently, a nod to the minimalism that defined the early 90s, in the form of versatile basics. The runways showed Calvin Klein and Helmut Lang's take on stripped-back staples, and on the streets we stocked up on tank tops, fitted tees and maxi skirts (usually accompanied by a denim jacket). Thankfully, this refined approach doesn't age, and the same key pieces form the foundations of our capsule wardrobes in 2024, particularly in the same neutral colour palette of white, black, grey and camel.
Shop the Look:
2. Straight Leg Jeans
Style Notes: There have been so many denim trends and jean styles released over the last year that its almost impossible to keep up. Are we wearing low-slung baggy jeans? Have skinny jeans really made a comeback? Are barrel and horseshoe jeans the future or fundamentally unflattering? Instead of trying to guess the next big thing, we're happy staying to the classic that everyone knows and loves—the straight leg. Not only does it work for every size and shape, but you're unlikely to look back at pictures in 20 years and wonder what you were thinking.
Shop the Look:
It's easy to see why Wrangler are denim specialists.
3. Pedal Pushers
Style Notes: After cargo pants made a comeback in 2023, it was only a matter of time before the other most divisive trouser would be set to return too. Whether you call them capri pants or pedal pushers, the three-quarter crop is suddenly everywhere again, and once it's made it's way onto the high street, you know you've got a commercially successful trend on your hands. Could the pedal pusher be the trouser trend of 2024? There's a strong possibility.
Shop the Look:
4. Wedges
Style Notes: After the Chloé A/W '24 front row attendees were all snapped wearing the same pair of wooden heeled wedges, it was official: wedges were cool again, and you can expect to see a lot more of them later in the year. Unlike the Jellies or towering Buffalo trainers we desperately wanted in the 90s, this shoe trend is surprisingly comfortable, and although I haven't seen the unmistakbly 90's pairing of pedal pushers + wedges quite yet, they are being frequently worn with relaxed jeans and wide-leg trousers to give the look 2020s update.
Shop the Look:
5. Baguette Bags
Style Notes: Ever since Carrie Bradshaw uttered the immortal words "it's not a bag, it's a baguette" , fashion insiders have been infatuated with the idea of the dream mini bag that nestles perfectly under the arm when worn on the shoulder. XXL totes and teeny top handle bags may come and go, but a bag the right size to carry your essentials is forever, especially when it carries the logo of the most sought after names in fashion.
Shop the Look:
6. Slip Dresses
Style Notes: Slip dresses have stood the test of time and solidified themselves as true wardrobe staples for their sheer versatility alone. While the "trendiness" of slip dresses ebbs and flows like the fashion cycle itself, there isn't a more on-trend piece than the elevated basic that is front and centre in the S/S '24 collections of Bevza, Celine and Gucci. Looking for new ways to wear the simple dress? Google slip dress icons like Courtney Love, Kate Moss, and more recently, Olivia Rodrigo.
Shop the Look:
7. Mules
Style Notes: Want something dressier than a wedge? Look no further than a grown-up mule. These slip on shoes are perfect for the "will-it-wont-it" spring and (what we hope will be) a heatwave summer, and while 30 years ago we might have been tempted to style these with jeans and a matching denim jacket, right now we're copying Jillian's sporty take on evening dressing [pictured above]. It's far cooler than the predictable LBD.
Shop the Look:
8. Tracksuit Bottoms
Style Notes: The Spice Girls, All Saints, TLC, all the greats wore tracksuit bottoms at one stage, and if you're getting bored of wearing the same jeans on rotation, track pants are just as easy to style up too. Wear with a blazer, or oversized leather jacket, or longline trench/maxi coat—heck, you can even wear them with a heeled mules and cami tops if you want to make them evening appropriate too. It's almost criminal that a trouser this comfy can look so good.
Shop the Look:
Trackies don't get more luxe than this.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.
Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
