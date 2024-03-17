For those of us old enough to remember 90's fashion from first time around, we had mixed feelings about the return of some classically 90's trends. After all, the same decade that made style icons of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy also gave us handkerchief hemlines, platform trainers and copious amounts of body glitter, and if you too spent most of the 1990s in denim skirts and plastic chokers, you may be reading this with trepidation. Before you panic though, thanks to a TikTok revival of all things 1990s to Y2K fashion, Gen Z is rediscovering the very best that the 1990s had to offer, and there are some key pieces that are garnering our attention once again. For every fashion faux pas there are two trends that still look good today, and Instagram's best dressed are already ahead of the curve.

After scrolling though socials and digging deep into the feeds of trendsetters and tastemakers, I began to spot plenty of trends that grew in popularity nearly 30 years ago, but still look fresh today. (And if you've bought any straight jeans, Adidas trainers, or bandeau tops in the last 12 months, you can count yourselves among the insiders.) So, should you be looking for new trends ahead of a seasonal refresh, or you're just a sucker for nostalgia, keep scrolling to see the 8 classic 90s trends that everyone will be wearing again in 2024.

1. Minimalist Basics

Style Notes: First to ease you in gently, a nod to the minimalism that defined the early 90s, in the form of versatile basics. The runways showed Calvin Klein and Helmut Lang's take on stripped-back staples, and on the streets we stocked up on tank tops, fitted tees and maxi skirts (usually accompanied by a denim jacket). Thankfully, this refined approach doesn't age, and the same key pieces form the foundations of our capsule wardrobes in 2024, particularly in the same neutral colour palette of white, black, grey and camel.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Rib Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW Our editor's favourite tank top.

H&M Long Jersey Skirt £19 SHOP NOW This looks good with just about anything.

&Daughter Rosh Geelong Crewneck in Grey £295 SHOP NOW This will last a lifetime.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Chocolate £95 SHOP NOW Such a good shade of chocolate brown.

2. Straight Leg Jeans

Style Notes: There have been so many denim trends and jean styles released over the last year that its almost impossible to keep up. Are we wearing low-slung baggy jeans? Have skinny jeans really made a comeback? Are barrel and horseshoe jeans the future or fundamentally unflattering? Instead of trying to guess the next big thing, we're happy staying to the classic that everyone knows and loves—the straight leg. Not only does it work for every size and shape, but you're unlikely to look back at pictures in 20 years and wonder what you were thinking.

Shop the Look:

Wrangler Wrangler Sunset Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £98 SHOP NOW It's easy to see why Wrangler are denim specialists.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW The perfect shade of blue.

AGOLDE Low Slung Puddle Jeans £310 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with Agolde jeans.

HUSH Hush Agnes Straight Leg Jeans, Authentic Blue £79 SHOP NOW Just look at that fit.

3. Pedal Pushers

Style Notes: After cargo pants made a comeback in 2023, it was only a matter of time before the other most divisive trouser would be set to return too. Whether you call them capri pants or pedal pushers, the three-quarter crop is suddenly everywhere again, and once it's made it's way onto the high street, you know you've got a commercially successful trend on your hands. Could the pedal pusher be the trouser trend of 2024? There's a strong possibility.

Shop the Look:

ASOS Design Asos Design Longline Pedal Pusher Trouser in Black £24 SHOP NOW Bravo ASOS!

Mango Capri Leggings £23 SHOP NOW Undeniably chic.

Pilcro Pilcro Clean Capri Trousers £98 SHOP NOW Such a cute silhouette.

Monki Stretchy Capri Trousers £15 SHOP NOW This styling makes pedal pushers feel bang up to date.

4. Wedges

Style Notes: After the Chloé A/W '24 front row attendees were all snapped wearing the same pair of wooden heeled wedges, it was official: wedges were cool again, and you can expect to see a lot more of them later in the year. Unlike the Jellies or towering Buffalo trainers we desperately wanted in the 90s, this shoe trend is surprisingly comfortable, and although I haven't seen the unmistakbly 90's pairing of pedal pushers + wedges quite yet, they are being frequently worn with relaxed jeans and wide-leg trousers to give the look 2020s update.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Leather Wedge Mules £55 SHOP NOW These also come in beige suede.

Magda Butrym Appliquéd Leather Wedge Sandals £730 SHOP NOW So elegant.

ST. AGNI + Net Sustain Wedge Sandals £245 SHOP NOW 90s shoes, eat your heart out.

Charles & Keith Chunky Platform Wedge Mules £62.5 £46.67 SHOP NOW Add some real height.

5. Baguette Bags

Style Notes: Ever since Carrie Bradshaw uttered the immortal words "it's not a bag, it's a baguette" , fashion insiders have been infatuated with the idea of the dream mini bag that nestles perfectly under the arm when worn on the shoulder. XXL totes and teeny top handle bags may come and go, but a bag the right size to carry your essentials is forever, especially when it carries the logo of the most sought after names in fashion.

Shop the Look:

Fendi Baguette £2950 SHOP NOW The OG bag that started it all.

Jacquemus Le Bisou Perle Denim Shoulder Bag £510 SHOP NOW How cute is this in denim!

Neous Phoenix Baguette £720 SHOP NOW So sleek, so sophisticated.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 in Padded Lambskin £1890 SHOP NOW A timeless classic.

6. Slip Dresses

Style Notes: Slip dresses have stood the test of time and solidified themselves as true wardrobe staples for their sheer versatility alone. While the "trendiness" of slip dresses ebbs and flows like the fashion cycle itself, there isn't a more on-trend piece than the elevated basic that is front and centre in the S/S '24 collections of Bevza, Celine and Gucci. Looking for new ways to wear the simple dress? Google slip dress icons like Courtney Love, Kate Moss, and more recently, Olivia Rodrigo.

Shop the Look:

Intimately Simply Biased Slip £40 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple.

Zara Midi Cami Dress £36 SHOP NOW Perfect for all of your evening plans.

JOSEPH Silk Satin Clea Dress £198 SHOP NOW So luxe.

Rotate Birger Christensen Sidney Metallic Stretch-Satin Mini Dress £180 SHOP NOW Minis are such a cute option!

7. Mules

Style Notes: Want something dressier than a wedge? Look no further than a grown-up mule. These slip on shoes are perfect for the "will-it-wont-it" spring and (what we hope will be) a heatwave summer, and while 30 years ago we might have been tempted to style these with jeans and a matching denim jacket, right now we're copying Jillian's sporty take on evening dressing [pictured above]. It's far cooler than the predictable LBD.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Leather Statement Heel Pointed Mules £50 SHOP NOW M&S have done it again!

The Row Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules £890 SHOP NOW Pared-back perfection.

JW PEI Helena Pierced Mules- Claret Red £100 SHOP NOW These look three times their price.

Zara Flat Clogs with Buckle £36 SHOP NOW Comfy flats can be mules too.

8. Tracksuit Bottoms

Style Notes: The Spice Girls, All Saints, TLC, all the greats wore tracksuit bottoms at one stage, and if you're getting bored of wearing the same jeans on rotation, track pants are just as easy to style up too. Wear with a blazer, or oversized leather jacket, or longline trench/maxi coat—heck, you can even wear them with a heeled mules and cami tops if you want to make them evening appropriate too. It's almost criminal that a trouser this comfy can look so good.

Shop the Look:

Adidas Originals Adidas Originals Firebird Track Pants in Red £60 SHOP NOW Just add a white tee.

Adidas Originals + Wales Bonner Embroidered Recycled Stretch-Piqué Pants £230 SHOP NOW Trackies don't get more luxe than this.

Adanola Track Pant Adanola Track Pant £59 SHOP NOW So good for comfortable, everyday wear.