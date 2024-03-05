This Is the Cool Way to Wear Denim Shirt Outfits in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim shirts are a closet mainstay and are carving out an ever-bigger presence in the outfits of fashion insiders this year. Looking to the street style scene, denim shirts are everywhere—styled with slouchy jeans and an Hermès Kelly bag with a scarf-wrapped handle on the streets of Paris, with layers of tailored outerwear in Copenhagen, with leather trousers in Milan. There is a range of denim shirt outfits we're spotting on fashion insiders that are proving just how versatile the wardrobe staple is and the fresh ways to wear them.

One foolproof place to begin? Start out with a matching denim shirt and jeans as a base—from there, just add a trench coat, a leather jacket, or tailored outerwear. On the other hand, pairing the button-up shirt with an A-line skirt or leather trousers instantly makes the outfit look more polished. Ahead, the best denim shirt outfits to wear in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Layer a white tank top underneath an open denim shirt to break up a matching top and jeans. Then, add a blazer and boots from the same color family like brown and taupe as pictured in this look.

Re/Done 50s Sawtooth Western Denim Shirt $350 SHOP NOW

Wacoal Square Neck Cotton Tank $32 SHOP NOW

MANGO Double Breasted Blazer $99.99 SHOP NOW

Levi's® Women's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Marfa Suede Ankle Boots $1350 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While denim shirts are most often styled with casual looks, opt for a polished skirt and add a pair of polished heels. This outfit taps into the A-line silhouette that has been on the rise since last year.

Polo Ralph Lauren Western Denim Snap-Up Shirt $168 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Pia Denim Midi Skirt $160 SHOP NOW

The Row Kitten Heel Pump $920 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 50mm Sunglasses $171 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look implements great layering and sleek accessories. Tailored outerwear grounds the look, while a leather tote bag adds a polished element.

H&M Straight High Jeans $54.99 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Annecy Open Front Wool & Cashmere Coat $1490 SHOP NOW

The Row E/w Margaux Leather Top Handle Bag - the Row - Women | Luisaviaroma $6810 SHOP NOW

Oliver Peoples X Khaite 1983c 52mm Irregular Sunglasses $524 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is evidence that a matching denim shirt and jeans is a foolproof pairing. Add a conversation-starting piece like this Hermès Kelly bag that has been personalized with a colorful scarf and charms.

Miu Miu Oversized Leather Blazer Jacket $6800 SHOP NOW

MANGO Chest Pocket Denim Shirt $59.99 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight Leg Jeans $69.99 SHOP NOW

Khaite Marfa Classic Square Toe Bootie $1250 SHOP NOW

Hermes Hermes Vache Liegee Kelly Sellier 32 Chocolate $14975 SHOP NOW

Hermes Hermes Silk Torana Scarf 90 $550 $240 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a blue denim shirt may be the typical go-to option, this is a great example of a black version. The leather trousers add an edgy element, while the green trench incorporates a more classic touch.

Levi's® Iconic Western Snap-Front Shirt $79.5 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler White Label Maxine Leather Straight-Leg Pants $995 SHOP NOW

MANGO Cotton Trench Coat $229.99 SHOP NOW