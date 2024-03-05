This Is the Cool Way to Wear Denim Shirt Outfits in 2024
Denim shirts are a closet mainstay and are carving out an ever-bigger presence in the outfits of fashion insiders this year. Looking to the street style scene, denim shirts are everywhere—styled with slouchy jeans and an Hermès Kelly bag with a scarf-wrapped handle on the streets of Paris, with layers of tailored outerwear in Copenhagen, with leather trousers in Milan. There is a range of denim shirt outfits we're spotting on fashion insiders that are proving just how versatile the wardrobe staple is and the fresh ways to wear them.
One foolproof place to begin? Start out with a matching denim shirt and jeans as a base—from there, just add a trench coat, a leather jacket, or tailored outerwear. On the other hand, pairing the button-up shirt with an A-line skirt or leather trousers instantly makes the outfit look more polished. Ahead, the best denim shirt outfits to wear in 2024.
Layer a white tank top underneath an open denim shirt to break up a matching top and jeans. Then, add a blazer and boots from the same color family like brown and taupe as pictured in this look.
While denim shirts are most often styled with casual looks, opt for a polished skirt and add a pair of polished heels. This outfit taps into the A-line silhouette that has been on the rise since last year.
This look implements great layering and sleek accessories. Tailored outerwear grounds the look, while a leather tote bag adds a polished element.
This look is evidence that a matching denim shirt and jeans is a foolproof pairing. Add a conversation-starting piece like this Hermès Kelly bag that has been personalized with a colorful scarf and charms.
While a blue denim shirt may be the typical go-to option, this is a great example of a black version. The leather trousers add an edgy element, while the green trench incorporates a more classic touch.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury content and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.