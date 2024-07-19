Daisy Edgar-Jones Is in Her Boho Era—This Is the Throw-On Dress Trend She Keeps Wearing
Recently, Daisy Edgar-Jones has been collecting fashion accolades on every outing. Having seemingly revamped her wardrobe, the British actor is on a winning style streak, stepping out in chic silhouette after chic silhouette and tapping into some rising trends in the process.
Curating a wardrobe of enviable items, the actor's aesthetic is simmering between poised and polished—and downright bohemian. Unlike other boho looks, however, she somehow manages to ensure an elegant undercurrent to each one, and her latest dress outfits are a prime example. Case in point: The pretty, frilly minidress from Chloé’s A/W 24 collection that she wore this week, accessorising it with a glimmering pendant necklace and the brand's new Judith Clog (£730). The light beige dress is kept casual by its thigh-skimming length and elevated by the playful ruffle detailing.
Amid the boho revival spearheaded by, you guessed it—Chloé, the boho dress trend has seen an uptick in interest this month. Counteracting the stiff silhouettes that dominated throughout last year's quiet-luxury phase in fashion, 2024's biggest dress trend is "feminine", comfortable and pretty, making summer dressing all the easier.
On another recent outing, Edgar-Jones styled a mesmerising two-piece from Chloé that paired together as if it were a dress whilst ticking off the pale-blue colour trend we're seeing so much of this summer.
Read on to shop our edit of the best boho dresses to buy this summer.
SHOP THE BOHO DRESS TREND:
The same elegant top worn by Edgar-Jones this week, but in a beautiful nude-blush hue.
This billowing maxi is supremely comfortable for all-day wear.
Style with elegant ballet flats or wear with strappy, heeled sandals.
Butter yellow is another key colour trend this summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
