Daisy Edgar-Jones Is in Her Boho Era—This Is the Throw-On Dress Trend She Keeps Wearing

Recently, Daisy Edgar-Jones has been collecting fashion accolades on every outing. Having seemingly revamped her wardrobe, the British actor is on a winning style streak, stepping out in chic silhouette after chic silhouette and tapping into some rising trends in the process.

Curating a wardrobe of enviable items, the actor's aesthetic is simmering between poised and polished—and downright bohemian. Unlike other boho looks, however, she somehow manages to ensure an elegant undercurrent to each one, and her latest dress outfits are a prime example. Case in point: The pretty, frilly minidress from Chloé’s A/W 24 collection that she wore this week, accessorising it with a glimmering pendant necklace and the brand's new Judith Clog (£730). The light beige dress is kept casual by its thigh-skimming length and elevated by the playful ruffle detailing.

Amid the boho revival spearheaded by, you guessed it—Chloé, the boho dress trend has seen an uptick in interest this month. Counteracting the stiff silhouettes that dominated throughout last year's quiet-luxury phase in fashion, 2024's biggest dress trend is "feminine", comfortable and pretty, making summer dressing all the easier.

On another recent outing, Edgar-Jones styled a mesmerising two-piece from Chloé that paired together as if it were a dress whilst ticking off the pale-blue colour trend we're seeing so much of this summer.

Read on to shop our edit of the best boho dresses to buy this summer.

