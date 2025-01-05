It's True—Every Chic Person Is Wearing This New Top Trend

If you hate pretty things, this probably isn't the story for you. However, suppose you tend to appreciate beautiful clothing. In that case, you're in the right place because the blouse trend I've had running around my mind all month is undeniably chic, and it's every stylish person's secret weapon for looking elegant in 2025. Sure, it's just a top, but it's a powerful one at that. Fortunately for anyone who's looking to enter the new year in fine form, I already did the work of finding all the best options to make yours.

If your Instagram feed looks anything like mine, you probably already know that I'm talking about scarf tops—no, I'm not referring to tube tops fashioned out of patterned silk handkerchiefs. Today's scarf tops are far more sophisticated and refined, often featuring a billowy long-sleeve silhouette and a scarf-like, sweeping neckline. With such a dramatic detail, these blouses are instant outfit makers, turning any skirt, trouser, or jeans ensemble into a look worth complimenting, copying, and wearing on repeat.

This trend has been on the rise for a few seasons now, following the dominance of scarf coats on both the runways and the streets. During the fall/winter 2024 season, top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Carven, Dior, and Proenza Schouler all leaned into the drapey, swaddled aesthetic. Kallmeyer, Toteme, Tove, Ralph Lauren, and The Row continued the trend for spring/summer 2025, securing it a place in 2025's cultural zeitgeist long before the year had even begun.

On Instagram, the trend took on various forms, showing up in hyper-luxurious fabrics like heavy silk, sheer chiffon, and cashmere by fashion-favorite brands such as Róhe, By Malene Birger, Liberowe, and BITE Studios. Stylish people mostly opted for muted colors like ivory, tan, black, and burgundy, making exceptions only for bright red, like one of the options in Carven's F/W 24 runway collection. Some styled their blouses with equally silky slip skirts, others with more structured partners, like a tailored maxi skirt or heavy trousers. The best part about this trend, though, is how it does all the work in any outfit. Whatever you pair with it doesn't really matter. Your ensemble will click every time.

Get ahead of 2025's most-wanted top trend by shopping the best options available below.

Shop the scarf-top trend:

Zw Collection Silk Blend Blouse $80 $48 SHOP NOW I'm the proud owner of this backless scarf top. I honestly wish I owned two of them—it's that good (and on sale).

CARVEN Scarf-Detailed Voile Blouse $1290 SHOP NOW I tried this semisheer blouse on in Paris at the Carven store during my last visit, and an employee had to practically pry it out of my hands. I'd already shopped way too much to buy it on that occasion, but I have thought about it nonstop since.

Róhe Long Sleeve Silk Foulard Top $590 SHOP NOW Fashion people swear by Róhe for sleek workhorse pieces.

ZARA Wrap Front Top $70 $42 SHOP NOW I know this top is great because one of my co-workers owns it, and I get jealous every time she wears it.

Source Unknown Koa Scarf Collar Satin Blouse $328 SHOP NOW This color is beyond rich.

LIBEROWE Terry Draped Satin Blouse $680 SHOP NOW I know this is constructed to perfection because Liberowe's pieces always are—no exceptions.

MANGO Asymmetric Satin Blouse $70 SHOP NOW This sleeveless option is perfect for spring.

Helsa Silk Tunic With Detachable Scarf $358 SHOP NOW Elsa Hosk knows how to make a clothing item that toes the line between comfy and chic to perfection.

By Malene Birger Turtmas Scarf $400 SHOP NOW For a colder-weather option, I say buy this beauty from By Malene Birger.

BITE Studios Organic Cotton Scarf Top $380 SHOP NOW This top tucked into vintage Levi's? Say less.

Zw Collection Scarf Blouse $60 $36 SHOP NOW Get the perfect pop-of-red closet item for just $36 before this top sells out.

TOTEME Scarf-Detailed Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Organza Blouse $590 $354 SHOP NOW The stripes are such a fun addition.

Helmut Lang Silk Scarf Top $590 $218 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

Helsa The Detachable Scarf Top $328 SHOP NOW I want to legit live in this top.

Pixie Market Faux Leather Scarf Top $213 SHOP NOW I'd wear this faux-leather top with stirrup leggings and pumps. I'd maybe even belt it.

Prada Printed Georgette Scarf Collar Top $1120 SHOP NOW I'm dying to get my hands on one of these Prada scarf tops. It's at the top of my long Prada wish list.

ANOTHER TOMORROW Scarf-Effect Satin Blouse $1290 $774 SHOP NOW This top is selling out at every retailer, and now that it's on sale, I bet it'll be gone by February.

Massimo Dutti Striped Shirt With Tie Detail $120 SHOP NOW Yes!

Zw Collection Scarf Blouse $70 $42 SHOP NOW Another great Zara scarf top.

COS Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse $185 SHOP NOW This color feels so different and fresh.

TEURN STUDIOS Satin Scarf-Collar Blouse $520 SHOP NOW Wow, the brown is beyond.

Anna October Bruno Scarf-Detailed Knit Sweater $540 SHOP NOW Bundle up in this knit all winter.