Laura Harrier's Airport Trouser-and-Shoe Formula Looks Much More Elevated Than Jeans and Trainers

There are some occasions that, no matter how many times I try to plan for them, I’m still left stumped on what to wear. Dressing for a sporting event, for example, always feels like a balancing act between going casual and embracing a thematic approach. But if there’s one occasion that truly throws me, it’s airport dressing. Torn between craving maximum comfort on board and wanting to touch down looking chic, this particular style conundrum never gets easier

Over time, I’ve become something of an airport-style magpie, constantly on the lookout for in-flight outfits that strike the perfect balance between comfort, practicality, and style. And today, my radar went off when I spotted this chic travel look on actor Laura Harrier. Passing through TSA in style, Harrier put together an ensemble that was not only chic but also thoughtfully functional.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Eschewing the ubiquitous jeans-and-trainers combination I’ve seen at airports countless times, Harrier opted for something much more elevated yet equally comfortable: wide-leg trousers and pull-on boots. The trousers—cut with a flowing, unstructured silhouette—are, in my opinion, the ultimate base for a long-haul flight. Not only do they offer ease of movement, but they also have that polished, put-together feel that jeans simply can’t match.

What really stood out, though, was her choice of footwear. While trainers are often the go-to for airport attire, I actually find them a bit overrated for the occasion. Between fumbling with laces and a fast-moving security line, they’re not as effortless as they appear. Harrier’s slip-on boots, however, were a revelation. With a thick sole for extra cushioning and zero fuss when it comes to removal, they’re a practical yet stylish upgrade for winter travel.

Another detail worth noting? Harrier’s tonal approach. Sticking to a chic palette of deep black and charcoal, she created a streamlined and cohesive look—a simple but effective tip for anyone who wants to appear extra polished.

Finally landing on an airport formula I think I can really rely on, I'll be taking style tips from Harrier from here on out. To elevate your in-flight style, read on to shop Harrier's look below.

SHOP HARRIER'S LOOK:

SHOP TROUSERS AND BOOTS:

