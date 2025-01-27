Laura Harrier's Airport Trouser-and-Shoe Formula Looks Much More Elevated Than Jeans and Trainers
There are some occasions that, no matter how many times I try to plan for them, I’m still left stumped on what to wear. Dressing for a sporting event, for example, always feels like a balancing act between going casual and embracing a thematic approach. But if there’s one occasion that truly throws me, it’s airport dressing. Torn between craving maximum comfort on board and wanting to touch down looking chic, this particular style conundrum never gets easier
Over time, I’ve become something of an airport-style magpie, constantly on the lookout for in-flight outfits that strike the perfect balance between comfort, practicality, and style. And today, my radar went off when I spotted this chic travel look on actor Laura Harrier. Passing through TSA in style, Harrier put together an ensemble that was not only chic but also thoughtfully functional.
Eschewing the ubiquitous jeans-and-trainers combination I’ve seen at airports countless times, Harrier opted for something much more elevated yet equally comfortable: wide-leg trousers and pull-on boots. The trousers—cut with a flowing, unstructured silhouette—are, in my opinion, the ultimate base for a long-haul flight. Not only do they offer ease of movement, but they also have that polished, put-together feel that jeans simply can’t match.
What really stood out, though, was her choice of footwear. While trainers are often the go-to for airport attire, I actually find them a bit overrated for the occasion. Between fumbling with laces and a fast-moving security line, they’re not as effortless as they appear. Harrier’s slip-on boots, however, were a revelation. With a thick sole for extra cushioning and zero fuss when it comes to removal, they’re a practical yet stylish upgrade for winter travel.
Another detail worth noting? Harrier’s tonal approach. Sticking to a chic palette of deep black and charcoal, she created a streamlined and cohesive look—a simple but effective tip for anyone who wants to appear extra polished.
Finally landing on an airport formula I think I can really rely on, I'll be taking style tips from Harrier from here on out. To elevate your in-flight style, read on to shop Harrier's look below.
SHOP HARRIER'S LOOK:
The rich charcoal grey adds some dimension without introducing colour.
This large tote is perfect for carrying around your daily essentials.
SHOP TROUSERS AND BOOTS:
Style these with jeans, or get Laura's look and wear them with black trousers.
I always come back to the Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.
The mid-calf length means that these style just as well with skirts and dresses as they do jeans and trousers.
These comfortable trousers will quickly become a pillar of your wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
