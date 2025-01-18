7 Chic Updates That Stylish Londoners Are Making to Their Everyday Outfits in 2025
Don't get me wrong, when I look for new style inspiration, my references come from all over the world—but when I'm looking for easy-to-replicate, fuss-free (and fashionable) outfits, I find London street style hard to beat. Londoners are pros at investing in timeless classics, conversation-starting accessories, and making laidback dressing feel luxe, so where better to start than the UK's capital when it comes to uncovering trending looks that truly deserve a spot in your wardrobe.
Though some Londoners prefer a more maximalist approach (think @heartzeena and @sarabrowndesign) others are known for their monochrome ensembles (we're looking at you @brittanybathgate and @_livmadeline), but whatever style you gravitate to, you'll never run out of ideas simply by following UK influencers in the know. Inspired by some of my favourites (and counting down to London Fashion Week!) I took a deep dive into socials to find some outfit ideas for 2025, and I'm confident you're going to love the results. There are old favourites—knits and jeans, new ideas—head-to-toe brights, but all of the outfits have one tweak that you can adopt to help update your own wardrobe this season. So, ready to take a tour of the Big Smoke? Keep scrolling to see the 7 chic updates that stylish Londoners are making to their everyday outfits in 2025.
1. What to Wear to Work: Add a Pop of Colour
Style Notes: White shirts feel like a workwear staple, but the pop of sky in blue in Camille Charriere's look [pictured above] still means business without being boring. A pair of well-trousers will go with anything (including knits and jackets), so try adding a point of interest in an already tonal outfit by switching out white, black and grey for some pastels or brights ahead of spring.
2. What to Wear on the Weekend: Trading Trainers for All Out Comfort
Style Notes: Okay, no one is getting rid of their trainers quite yet, but if you want to continue the "just got out of bed" feeling and still look presentable, celebs and influencers alike are opting for cosy layers and shearling boots. If you'd asked us two years ago, we might not have seen the return of the Uggs coming, but now they're here we're relying on their ultra-soft wear to get us through the weekends in style.
3. What to Wear On the Coffee Run: Carry All Totes are Better than Tiny Bags
Style Notes: Tired of carrying everything in a cute mini bag, cotton tote and a carrier bag or two, you'll find women in London using supersized handbags to keep their essentials close while still keeping an air of elegance. The holy grail? A tote big enough to fit a laptop, make up bag, change of shoes, book and keys (if you remember them), but you'll score extra points if its in this season's most talked about finish—suede.
4. What to Wear When it's Cold: Puffer Coats Can Look Expensive Too
Style Notes: We all know the power of a good wool coat, but after battling some seriously arctic temperatures recently, puffer jackets are high on the agenda again. If you thought that all puffers were technically designed coats with a sporty aesthetic, think again—there are some seriously good looking quilted and padded coats on the market that bridge the gap between practical and polished, and will have you feeling toasty in an instant.
5. What to Wear in Spring: The Transitional Jacket to Add to Your Summer Dresses
Style Notes: If we had to choose one piece that did the rounds in 2024 that we knew would carry into 2025 too, it would have to be the chore jacket. Barn jackets with contrast collars rose in popularity in autumn last year for their layering ease, but they're also about to be perfect for spring too, but especially over the pretty dresses that we usually wait until summer to showcase. Take tips from Liv [pictured above], and contrast tough utility with pretty Mary Janes for a look guaranteed to invite compliments.
6. What to Wear On a Night Out: No Sequins Required
Style Notes: Eveningwear doesn't have to fall into cliché, just ask the Londoners who have shelved sequins, stilettos and mini dresses in favour of something low-maintenance but just as high impact like Lucy Williams' satin trouser colour blocking [pictured above]. Silky trousers are trending right now, and not only are they comfy, they're extremely elegant too, so pairing them with a co-ordinating top might be the secret to a relaxed night-out look that lasts as long as you do.
7. What to Wear When You're in a Rush: Tonal Outfits Always Score Highly
Style Notes: Don't have time to figure out which skirt pairs with which top, and how to style up the trousers you dug out of your drawer when you're already running late? Take the guesswork out of getting ready by layering up pieces in the same colour but different textures to create something similar to Emma's all-black failsafe [pictured above]. With glossy leather, fluffy cashmere and sharp tailoring all in one ensemble, this is sure to meet even the strictest dress code.
