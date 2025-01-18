Don't get me wrong, when I look for new style inspiration, my references come from all over the world—but when I'm looking for easy-to-replicate, fuss-free (and fashionable) outfits, I find London street style hard to beat. Londoners are pros at investing in timeless classics, conversation-starting accessories, and making laidback dressing feel luxe, so where better to start than the UK's capital when it comes to uncovering trending looks that truly deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

Though some Londoners prefer a more maximalist approach (think @heartzeena and @sarabrowndesign) others are known for their monochrome ensembles (we're looking at you @brittanybathgate and @_livmadeline), but whatever style you gravitate to, you'll never run out of ideas simply by following UK influencers in the know. Inspired by some of my favourites (and counting down to London Fashion Week!) I took a deep dive into socials to find some outfit ideas for 2025, and I'm confident you're going to love the results. There are old favourites—knits and jeans, new ideas—head-to-toe brights, but all of the outfits have one tweak that you can adopt to help update your own wardrobe this season. So, ready to take a tour of the Big Smoke? Keep scrolling to see the 7 chic updates that stylish Londoners are making to their everyday outfits in 2025.

1. What to Wear to Work: Add a Pop of Colour

Style Notes: White shirts feel like a workwear staple, but the pop of sky in blue in Camille Charriere's look [pictured above] still means business without being boring. A pair of well-trousers will go with anything (including knits and jackets), so try adding a point of interest in an already tonal outfit by switching out white, black and grey for some pastels or brights ahead of spring.

Shop the Look:

Dolan Left Coast Dolan Faux-Suede Boyfriend Blazer £148 SHOP NOW This looks even better belted.

H&M Shirt £20 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this is about to be a bestseller.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW I've been obsessed with these trousers from the moment they landed.

Arket Square-Toe Ankle Boots £229 SHOP NOW Square toe and a midi heel? Sign me up.

Tory Burch Romy Tote £630 SHOP NOW This is already a favourite among celebs, so it's only a matter of time before it's a street style icon too.

2. What to Wear on the Weekend: Trading Trainers for All Out Comfort

Style Notes: Okay, no one is getting rid of their trainers quite yet, but if you want to continue the "just got out of bed" feeling and still look presentable, celebs and influencers alike are opting for cosy layers and shearling boots. If you'd asked us two years ago, we might not have seen the return of the Uggs coming, but now they're here we're relying on their ultra-soft wear to get us through the weekends in style.

Shop the Look:

ARCH4 Morgan Embroidered Cashmere-Twill Baseball Cap £160 SHOP NOW No more bad hair days.

Lisa Yang The Doreen Sweater £270 SHOP NOW Top of the line cashmere.

Uniqlo Wide Straight Jeans £35 SHOP NOW Let's try and keep this exceptional high-street find between us.

Ugg Classic Mini II Boots £165 SHOP NOW Get them while they're still in stock.

DeMellier The Hudson Tote £550 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear editor favourite.

3. What to Wear On the Coffee Run: Carry All Totes are Better than Tiny Bags

Style Notes: Tired of carrying everything in a cute mini bag, cotton tote and a carrier bag or two, you'll find women in London using supersized handbags to keep their essentials close while still keeping an air of elegance. The holy grail? A tote big enough to fit a laptop, make up bag, change of shoes, book and keys (if you remember them), but you'll score extra points if its in this season's most talked about finish—suede.

Shop the Look:

Sezane Samuel Jumper £105 SHOP NOW I'd happily wear this all year round.

AGOLDE V-Waist Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £320 SHOP NOW Black jeans are just as smart as tailoring.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps £109 SHOP NOW The perfect way to top off an already great outfit.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW Sizable enough to do it all.

Azora Gold Hammered Tear Drop Pendant Necklace £95 SHOP NOW A simple but effective wear-with-everything chain.

4. What to Wear When it's Cold: Puffer Coats Can Look Expensive Too

Style Notes: We all know the power of a good wool coat, but after battling some seriously arctic temperatures recently, puffer jackets are high on the agenda again. If you thought that all puffers were technically designed coats with a sporty aesthetic, think again—there are some seriously good looking quilted and padded coats on the market that bridge the gap between practical and polished, and will have you feeling toasty in an instant.

Shop the Look:

John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Quilted Sculptural Jacket £68 SHOP NOW It's a miracle this is still in stock.

COMMANDO Stretch Micro Modal-Jersey Maxi Skirt £240 SHOP NOW I already have this skirt at home, and believe me, it's worth every penny.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW These come in 8 equally good colours.

Flattered Flattered Clay Suede Clutch Bag, Black £265 SHOP NOW A daytime clutch will make every outfit look 100x better.

Otiumberg Wave Earrings £135 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.

5. What to Wear in Spring: The Transitional Jacket to Add to Your Summer Dresses

Style Notes: If we had to choose one piece that did the rounds in 2024 that we knew would carry into 2025 too, it would have to be the chore jacket. Barn jackets with contrast collars rose in popularity in autumn last year for their layering ease, but they're also about to be perfect for spring too, but especially over the pretty dresses that we usually wait until summer to showcase. Take tips from Liv [pictured above], and contrast tough utility with pretty Mary Janes for a look guaranteed to invite compliments.

Shop the Look:

Arket Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW The bestselling jacket is now back in stock.

Abercrombie Premium Linen Drop-Waist Belted Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW Wear in spring with cardigans and jackets, and in summer with bare arms and sandals.

Le Monde Beryl Ballet Mary Jane / Oxblood Leather £395 SHOP NOW How to make hosiery look even better.

Prada Prada Aimée Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £2100 SHOP NOW Tuck under your arm or wear on your shoulder.

6. What to Wear On a Night Out: No Sequins Required

Style Notes: Eveningwear doesn't have to fall into cliché, just ask the Londoners who have shelved sequins, stilettos and mini dresses in favour of something low-maintenance but just as high impact like Lucy Williams' satin trouser colour blocking [pictured above]. Silky trousers are trending right now, and not only are they comfy, they're extremely elegant too, so pairing them with a co-ordinating top might be the secret to a relaxed night-out look that lasts as long as you do.

Shop the Look:

SKIMS Skims Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt £59 SHOP NOW Skims make some of the best cotton basics on the market.

REFORMATION Gale Bias-Cut Wide-Leg Satin Trousers £200 SHOP NOW Perfect for all of your evening plans.

The Row Soft Knot 65 Satin Mules £1180 £944 SHOP NOW Comfortable heels make for a better night out.

Alaïa Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW Much more modern than a box clutch.

Heavenly London The Gold Seraphina Drops £70 SHOP NOW Light up the night with a statement earring.

7. What to Wear When You're in a Rush: Tonal Outfits Always Score Highly

Style Notes: Don't have time to figure out which skirt pairs with which top, and how to style up the trousers you dug out of your drawer when you're already running late? Take the guesswork out of getting ready by layering up pieces in the same colour but different textures to create something similar to Emma's all-black failsafe [pictured above]. With glossy leather, fluffy cashmere and sharp tailoring all in one ensemble, this is sure to meet even the strictest dress code.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW This has been a Whistles bestseller for two years running.

Rise & Fall Women's Finest Cashmere Mid-Weight Crew Neck Jumper £220 SHOP NOW You have to touch Rise & Fall cashmere to really believe it.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I recommend this to anyone looking for a white tee.

Mint Velvet Black Wide Leg Trousers £135 SHOP NOW These come in petite, regular and long so you can get the fit just right.

Prada Brushed Leather Loafers £870 SHOP NOW A cult favourite.

Up Next, I Thought I'd Worn Jeans With Everything, But These 8 Trends Are Making Denim Feel Fresh Again in 2025