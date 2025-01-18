7 Chic Updates That Stylish Londoners Are Making to Their Everyday Outfits in 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

Don't get me wrong, when I look for new style inspiration, my references come from all over the world—but when I'm looking for easy-to-replicate, fuss-free (and fashionable) outfits, I find London street style hard to beat. Londoners are pros at investing in timeless classics, conversation-starting accessories, and making laidback dressing feel luxe, so where better to start than the UK's capital when it comes to uncovering trending looks that truly deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Though some Londoners prefer a more maximalist approach (think @heartzeena and @sarabrowndesign) others are known for their monochrome ensembles (we're looking at you @brittanybathgate and @_livmadeline), but whatever style you gravitate to, you'll never run out of ideas simply by following UK influencers in the know. Inspired by some of my favourites (and counting down to London Fashion Week!) I took a deep dive into socials to find some outfit ideas for 2025, and I'm confident you're going to love the results. There are old favourites—knits and jeans, new ideas—head-to-toe brights, but all of the outfits have one tweak that you can adopt to help update your own wardrobe this season. So, ready to take a tour of the Big Smoke? Keep scrolling to see the 7 chic updates that stylish Londoners are making to their everyday outfits in 2025.

1. What to Wear to Work: Add a Pop of Colour

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: White shirts feel like a workwear staple, but the pop of sky in blue in Camille Charriere's look [pictured above] still means business without being boring. A pair of well-trousers will go with anything (including knits and jackets), so try adding a point of interest in an already tonal outfit by switching out white, black and grey for some pastels or brights ahead of spring.

Shop the Look:

Dolan Faux-Suede Boyfriend Blazer
Dolan Left Coast
Dolan Faux-Suede Boyfriend Blazer

This looks even better belted.

Shirt
H&M
Shirt

I have a feeling this is about to be a bestseller.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

I've been obsessed with these trousers from the moment they landed.

Arket, Square-Toe Ankle Boots
Arket
Square-Toe Ankle Boots

Square toe and a midi heel? Sign me up.

Tory Burch , Romy Tote
Tory Burch
Romy Tote

This is already a favourite among celebs, so it's only a matter of time before it's a street style icon too.

2. What to Wear on the Weekend: Trading Trainers for All Out Comfort

(Image credit: @tostos_)

Style Notes: Okay, no one is getting rid of their trainers quite yet, but if you want to continue the "just got out of bed" feeling and still look presentable, celebs and influencers alike are opting for cosy layers and shearling boots. If you'd asked us two years ago, we might not have seen the return of the Uggs coming, but now they're here we're relying on their ultra-soft wear to get us through the weekends in style.

Shop the Look:

Morgan Embroidered Cashmere-Twill Baseball Cap
ARCH4
Morgan Embroidered Cashmere-Twill Baseball Cap

No more bad hair days.

Lisa Yang, The Doreen Sweater
Lisa Yang
The Doreen Sweater

Top of the line cashmere.

Wide Straight Jeans
Uniqlo
Wide Straight Jeans

Let's try and keep this exceptional high-street find between us.

Ugg, Classic Mini II Boots
Ugg
Classic Mini II Boots

Get them while they're still in stock.

DeMellier, The Hudson Tote
DeMellier
The Hudson Tote

A Who What Wear editor favourite.

3. What to Wear On the Coffee Run: Carry All Totes are Better than Tiny Bags

(Image credit: @summerrachelwarren)

Style Notes: Tired of carrying everything in a cute mini bag, cotton tote and a carrier bag or two, you'll find women in London using supersized handbags to keep their essentials close while still keeping an air of elegance. The holy grail? A tote big enough to fit a laptop, make up bag, change of shoes, book and keys (if you remember them), but you'll score extra points if its in this season's most talked about finish—suede.

Shop the Look:

Samuel Jumper - Vanilla - Baby Alpaca - Sézane
Sezane
Samuel Jumper

I'd happily wear this all year round.

V-Waist Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
V-Waist Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Black jeans are just as smart as tailoring.

Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps

The perfect way to top off an already great outfit.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

Sizable enough to do it all.

Gold Hammered Tear Drop Pendant Necklace
Azora
Gold Hammered Tear Drop Pendant Necklace

A simple but effective wear-with-everything chain.

4. What to Wear When it's Cold: Puffer Coats Can Look Expensive Too

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: We all know the power of a good wool coat, but after battling some seriously arctic temperatures recently, puffer jackets are high on the agenda again. If you thought that all puffers were technically designed coats with a sporty aesthetic, think again—there are some seriously good looking quilted and padded coats on the market that bridge the gap between practical and polished, and will have you feeling toasty in an instant.

Shop the Look:

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Quilted Sculptural Jacket, Black
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Quilted Sculptural Jacket

It's a miracle this is still in stock.

Stretch Micro Modal-Jersey Maxi Skirt
COMMANDO
Stretch Micro Modal-Jersey Maxi Skirt

I already have this skirt at home, and believe me, it's worth every penny.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

These come in 8 equally good colours.

Flattered Clay Suede Clutch Bag, Black
Flattered
Flattered Clay Suede Clutch Bag, Black

A daytime clutch will make every outfit look 100x better.

Wave Earrings
Otiumberg
Wave Earrings

The finishing touch.

5. What to Wear in Spring: The Transitional Jacket to Add to Your Summer Dresses

(Image credit: @livpurvis)

Style Notes: If we had to choose one piece that did the rounds in 2024 that we knew would carry into 2025 too, it would have to be the chore jacket. Barn jackets with contrast collars rose in popularity in autumn last year for their layering ease, but they're also about to be perfect for spring too, but especially over the pretty dresses that we usually wait until summer to showcase. Take tips from Liv [pictured above], and contrast tough utility with pretty Mary Janes for a look guaranteed to invite compliments.

Shop the Look:

Lined Canvas Jacket
Arket
Lined Canvas Jacket

The bestselling jacket is now back in stock.

Premium Linen Drop-Waist Belted Maxi Dress
Abercrombie
Premium Linen Drop-Waist Belted Maxi Dress

Wear in spring with cardigans and jackets, and in summer with bare arms and sandals.

Le Monde Beryl, Ballet Mary Jane / Oxblood Leather
Le Monde Beryl
Ballet Mary Jane / Oxblood Leather

How to make hosiery look even better.

Prada, Prada Aimée Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Prada Aimée Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

Tuck under your arm or wear on your shoulder.

6. What to Wear On a Night Out: No Sequins Required

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Eveningwear doesn't have to fall into cliché, just ask the Londoners who have shelved sequins, stilettos and mini dresses in favour of something low-maintenance but just as high impact like Lucy Williams' satin trouser colour blocking [pictured above]. Silky trousers are trending right now, and not only are they comfy, they're extremely elegant too, so pairing them with a co-ordinating top might be the secret to a relaxed night-out look that lasts as long as you do.

Shop the Look:

Skims Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt
SKIMS
Skims Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Skims make some of the best cotton basics on the market.

Gale Bias-Cut Wide-Leg Satin Trousers
REFORMATION
Gale Bias-Cut Wide-Leg Satin Trousers

Perfect for all of your evening plans.

Soft Knot 65 Satin Mules
The Row
Soft Knot 65 Satin Mules

Comfortable heels make for a better night out.

Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Much more modern than a box clutch.

The Gold Seraphina Drops - No Hoops (drops Only)
Heavenly London
The Gold Seraphina Drops

Light up the night with a statement earring.

7. What to Wear When You're in a Rush: Tonal Outfits Always Score Highly

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Style Notes: Don't have time to figure out which skirt pairs with which top, and how to style up the trousers you dug out of your drawer when you're already running late? Take the guesswork out of getting ready by layering up pieces in the same colour but different textures to create something similar to Emma's all-black failsafe [pictured above]. With glossy leather, fluffy cashmere and sharp tailoring all in one ensemble, this is sure to meet even the strictest dress code.

Shop the Look:

Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

This has been a Whistles bestseller for two years running.

Rise & Fall, Women's Finest Cashmere Mid-Weight Crew Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Women's Finest Cashmere Mid-Weight Crew Neck Jumper

You have to touch Rise & Fall cashmere to really believe it.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

I recommend this to anyone looking for a white tee.

Black Wide Leg Trousers
Mint Velvet
Black Wide Leg Trousers

These come in petite, regular and long so you can get the fit just right.

Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers

A cult favourite.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

