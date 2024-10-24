A Fashion Insider's Guide to Dallas: What to Eat, Where to Stay and Everything to Pack

Welcome to Out of Office… Who What Wear UK's chic travel guide that provides you with the most stylish take on any given destination by tapping creatives who know where to stay, what to eat and, more importantly, which items to pack. This month, President and Founder of LTK Amber Venz Box shares her tips for an unforgettable trip to Dallas, Texas.

"Even though I’ve been living off the grid in West Texas with my family for the last few years, Dallas will always be home. I still find myself there often, whether visiting our LTK HQ or attending events like LTKCon, our annual creator conference. When back in Dallas, there are a few must-visit spots I always make time for. Here are my top recommendations for what you shouldn’t miss when you're in the city." - Amber Venz Box

1. Where to Stay

"Our go-to place to stay in Dallas is the Thompson Hotel, located in the heart of downtown with spectacular views. There are so many things to do, eat, and see—including a variety of popular restaurants to try within the hotel and a swoon-worthy spa and pool so you never have to leave. Stumble into the Lucchese store while waiting at the valet to browse their beautiful collection of hand-crafted western boots.

If you’re looking for something more off the beaten path, The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is a hidden gem. Once a private residence built in 1920, the architecture is influenced by 16th century renaissance Italy. The hotel is super luxe with stunning decor and interiors and a few photo-worthy spots, especially if you're visiting during the holiday season."

2. What to Wear

(Image credit: @ambervenzbox)

"In Dallas, you can never be overdressed—there’s no holding back, and as I always say, cowboy boots go with everything! Don’t be afraid to lean into your inner Texan and take your boots from day to night. You can find me in my favourite pair of Priscilla’s from Lucchesse.



Because I’m living the ranch life in West Texas, I take full advantage of busting out my high-fashion wardrobe and full glam. I don’t leave home without my investment handbags and accessories that otherwise collect dust. Lately I have been loving denim for any occasion and pairing with my Chloe Iconic belt—to say I’ve lowered my price per wear on this piece is an understatement!"

3. Where to Eat

(Image credit: @themistercharles; @elcarloselegante; @majorfoodgroup)

" Javier’s is a Dallas staple and a must-visit spot. I live by the ‘all you can eat’ rule so I’ll order several dishes to try with my husband, Baxter. I recommend starting with the smoked chicken nachos, and you have to order the cantinflas and red snapper for your mains. Finish up with a Cafe Pierre (a flaming coffee drink—your phone eats first with this fiery presentation)!



Other honourable mentions that I love are Carbone for the spicy rigatoni, El Carlos Elegante for the sophisticated Mexican cuisine and atmosphere, and Mister Charles for the 'Dallas experience'. Its well worth the splurge. Oh, and you can’t miss the opportunity to pass up the Tex-Mex and queso at Rafa’s —it’s a hole in the wall, but they just do it right."

5. What to Do and See

"Highland Park Village is my go-to for luxury shopping and dining in Dallas. The Mediterranean Spanish-style architecture and original terrazzo tiles that line the pathways and staircases make it worth the visit alone (I appreciate good architecture). Set aside an afternoon to window shop at favorites like Dior, Chanel, and Celine, and explore the incredible dining options—they have something for every taste bud and occasion. And don’t leave without stopping at Miron Crosby for their unexpected and whimsical fashion boots.



Once you’ve finished shopping, make time to explore the largest contiguous urban arts district in the US. The Dallas Museum of Art and Perot Museum of Nature and Science are personal favorites, but with so many galleries and venues, there’s truly something for everyone.

(Image credit: James S. Russell/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Victory Park.

Dallas also boasts an impressive lineup of sports teams, be sure to catch a game while you're here. Go Cowboys! Should you find yourself in Dallas between the end of September to mid October, you have to check out the iconic Texas State Fair. Don’t miss taking a selfie with Big Tex and just a few steps away you’ll find the famous Fletcher’s Corny Dog (the real star of the show)."

6. Where to Get a Drink

"Spend an evening strolling through the lively and walkable Knox-Henderson neighbourhood—it’s a buzz-worthy area with some of the best spots to grab a drink. Start with a glass of wine at Taverna, enjoy a martini at Anchor Bar, or sip on one of the many great cocktails at Green Point."

Anything Else to Note About Dallas?

"Dallas is one of those places that truly has something for everyone. We are blessed with good food, good shopping, and good people! Everyone is a friendly face.



Remember though, Dallas is spread out and not a walking city—use a rideshare app like Alto, an elevated alternative to Uber available exclusively in Texas. It goes without saying—it’s hot outside and cold inside so bring sleeves for the AC and dress in layers."