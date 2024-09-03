The Trench Coat That Sienna Miller and French Women Love Is Finally Back in Stock

There’s no denying that Sienna Miller has an excellent eye for a great buy. Sometimes shopping under-the-radar pieces and other times spotted in cult-classic buys, her high-low approach to fashion ensures a dynamic, elevated ensemble every single time.

Though I very much appreciate her striking red carpet looks, it's actually her off-duty 'fits I obsess over the most. Comfortable and wearable yet undeniably chic, it's here where Miller's personal style really shines. So, when I saw her in a classic trench coat from one of our favorite brands, I knew I had to have it. However, my plans were foiled when the item in question flew out of stock before I could make it mine.

(Image credit: Splash)

Finally, however, my fashion prayers have been answered, and Miller's Sézane Clyde Trench Coat ($350) has just been restocked in the full range of colors and sizes. With a classic collar and middle-button fastening, this has all of the hallmarks of an excellent trans-seasonal garment. Lightweight enough to stuff into your bag if the weather starts to brighten and roomy enough to layer over a warm knit in early winter, it's no surprise that it was such a winner the first time around.

While Miller is obviously a fan of the elegant trench, I've also spotted several of my favorite influencers style the coat, as well as Who What Wear UK's editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi. With a checkered lining and oversized fit, the trench gives any look that je ne sais quoi that French fashion is renowned for. Wearing well with jeans and tees, this trench coat can also be dressed up with a pointed-toe kitten heel and an LBD for an early-fall evening outfit you'll come back to again and again.

There are so many compelling trench coats hitting the market at this time of year, but I keep coming back to this specific style for its no-fuss design and elegant silhouette. Available in light beige, dark khaki, black, and camel and void of excess buttons or pockets, the coat offers a truly versatile outerwear solution that can see you through the season.

Read on to shop the Sézane Clyde trench before it goes again, and discover our edit of other trench coats we love.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK:

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW The perfect trench.

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat in Camel $350 SHOP NOW A classic camel coat will never go out of style.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat in Dark Khaki $350 SHOP NOW The khaki color trend is taking off this fall.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat in Black $350 SHOP NOW A classic black layer will never let you down.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVORITE TRENCH COATS:

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat $99 SHOP NOW I think this one will be very popular.

MANGO Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat $230 SHOP NOW A classic beige trench coat will never go out of style.

Mango Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar $160 SHOP NOW Mango knows a thing or two about good trench coats.

ZARA Water Repellent Belted Midi Trench Coat $109 SHOP NOW Take this one in the rain.

Aligne Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat $375 SHOP NOW This trench is reversible, so you can wear it in both beige and a checked print.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Mavis Twill Trench Coat $345 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Frankie Shop for its elevated basics.

H&M Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat $85 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

ME+EM Oversized Cotton Trench Coat $995 SHOP NOW Another great khaki option.

Favorite Daughter The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat $398 SHOP NOW Cinch this in with the belt or leave it undone for a relaxed finish.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.