The Trench Coat That Sienna Miller and French Women Love Is Finally Back in Stock
There’s no denying that Sienna Miller has an excellent eye for a great buy. Sometimes shopping under-the-radar pieces and other times spotted in cult-classic buys, her high-low approach to fashion ensures a dynamic, elevated ensemble every single time.
Though I very much appreciate her striking red carpet looks, it's actually her off-duty 'fits I obsess over the most. Comfortable and wearable yet undeniably chic, it's here where Miller's personal style really shines. So, when I saw her in a classic trench coat from one of our favorite brands, I knew I had to have it. However, my plans were foiled when the item in question flew out of stock before I could make it mine.
Finally, however, my fashion prayers have been answered, and Miller's Sézane Clyde Trench Coat ($350) has just been restocked in the full range of colors and sizes. With a classic collar and middle-button fastening, this has all of the hallmarks of an excellent trans-seasonal garment. Lightweight enough to stuff into your bag if the weather starts to brighten and roomy enough to layer over a warm knit in early winter, it's no surprise that it was such a winner the first time around.
While Miller is obviously a fan of the elegant trench, I've also spotted several of my favorite influencers style the coat, as well as Who What Wear UK's editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi. With a checkered lining and oversized fit, the trench gives any look that je ne sais quoi that French fashion is renowned for. Wearing well with jeans and tees, this trench coat can also be dressed up with a pointed-toe kitten heel and an LBD for an early-fall evening outfit you'll come back to again and again.
There are so many compelling trench coats hitting the market at this time of year, but I keep coming back to this specific style for its no-fuss design and elegant silhouette. Available in light beige, dark khaki, black, and camel and void of excess buttons or pockets, the coat offers a truly versatile outerwear solution that can see you through the season.
Read on to shop the Sézane Clyde trench before it goes again, and discover our edit of other trench coats we love.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK:
The khaki color trend is taking off this fall.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVORITE TRENCH COATS:
This trench is reversible, so you can wear it in both beige and a checked print.
I always come back to The Frankie Shop for its elevated basics.
Cinch this in with the belt or leave it undone for a relaxed finish.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
