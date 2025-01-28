Kendall Jenner Is Already Dressing for Spring—4 Pieces Making Up Her Capsule Wardrobe

I know I'm not the only one who has long looked to Kendall Jenner for styling inspiration. Sitting at the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model and muse has surely seen enough exquisite garments to decipher the pieces that matter the most from the trends that won't stick around. As such, I find her an excellent person to check in with when on the hunt for some new-season styling inspiration.

Keen to keep my own wardrobe streamlined and smart this spring, I've searched through Jenner's recent looks to decipher the capsule-wardrobe items that seem to work the hardest for her. From chic shoes to trusty trousers, Jenner is certainly no stranger to spotting a great investment.

Inspired by her always-sleek silhouette, I've curated an edit of the key items that make up her new-season capsule wardrobe. Read on to discover the staples that Jenner is backing for spring 2025.

4 SPRING CAPSULE-WARDROBE STAPLES KENDALL JENNER KEEPS WEARING

1. BLACK TROUSERS

Kendall Jenner wears a blazer and pointed-toe boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Truthfully, black trousers are one of the most important items in my wardrobe, and Jenner has been styling excellent pairs on repeat recently. Wearing well with a glossy leather blazer—as spotted on Jenner above—I've also seen her wear them with a cosy woollen style for a day-to-day look. This classic item also works well with a simple fresh white tee or silky black top.

SHOP BLACK TROUSERS:

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant in Black

Our whole team is obsessed with these comfortable and chic trousers.

Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers in Black

COS's wide-leg trousers are another editor-favourite pair.

High-Waist Pleated Trousers
Arket
High-Waist Pleated Trousers in Black

Play up the pleats with an elegant kitten heel.

2. LEATHER LOAFERS

Kendall Jenner wears a blazer, black trousers and leather loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: When we transition from winter to spring, I find that no shoe is as up to the job as a sleek black loafer. With a thick sole and hardy leather outer, loafers are perfect for keeping your feet protected from the odd puddle, whilst the lighter silhouette offers breathability that boots can't achieve. Wearing hers with a double-breasted blazer and black wide-leg trousers, Jenner crafted a smart silhouette that can lead you into warmer months in style.

SHOP LEATHER LOAFERS:

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

Style with fresh white socks or wear these on their own during spring.

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

These come up slightly large, making them perfect for styling with thick socks.

uk,

Dear Frances
Cigar Loafer

I love the sleek finish of these.

3. SKIRT-SUIT SET

Kendall Jenner wears a suit skirt set

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Just like Jenner, a skirt-suit set is the fuss-free and stylish option I always reach for when I want to look and feel put-together without having to dig through my entire wardrobe. In a charcoal-grey shade, Jenner accessorised hers with her trusty black loafers, leather gloves and a sleek burgundy bag.

SHOP SKIRT-SUIT SETS:

Chest-Pocket Cotton Blouse - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Chest-Pocket Cotton Blouse in Blue

This chic cropped blouse also comes in cream.

Pleated Midi-Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Pleated Midi-Skirt in Blue

Style with the matching blouse or wear with a white tee.

Bridal Bouclé Midi Dress
Self-Portrait
Bridal Bouclé Midi Dress

This clever midi dress looks like a matching skirt and suit set.

4. STATEMENT BLAZER

Kendall Jenner wears a statement blazer

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Jenner is a known fan of a classic blazer, but this statement style stopped me in my tracks. With an asymmetric design that fastens towards her hip, this structured blazer adds dimension and polish to her evening outfit without overcomplicating the elegant look.

SHOP STATEMENT BLAZERS:

Belted Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Belted Wool Blazer

The wrap-around detail adds an elevated edge.

Daphne Waisted Blazer
Aligne
Daphne Waisted Blazer

Aligne's structured blazers are a favourite amongst fashion people.

Tailored Blazer With Shoulder Pads Zw Collection
Zara
Tailored Blazer With Shoulder Pads

Cinched-waist blazers are set to be a key trend this spring.

