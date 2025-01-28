Kendall Jenner Is Already Dressing for Spring—4 Pieces Making Up Her Capsule Wardrobe
I know I'm not the only one who has long looked to Kendall Jenner for styling inspiration. Sitting at the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model and muse has surely seen enough exquisite garments to decipher the pieces that matter the most from the trends that won't stick around. As such, I find her an excellent person to check in with when on the hunt for some new-season styling inspiration.
Keen to keep my own wardrobe streamlined and smart this spring, I've searched through Jenner's recent looks to decipher the capsule-wardrobe items that seem to work the hardest for her. From chic shoes to trusty trousers, Jenner is certainly no stranger to spotting a great investment.
Inspired by her always-sleek silhouette, I've curated an edit of the key items that make up her new-season capsule wardrobe. Read on to discover the staples that Jenner is backing for spring 2025.
4 SPRING CAPSULE-WARDROBE STAPLES KENDALL JENNER KEEPS WEARING
1. BLACK TROUSERS
Style Notes: Truthfully, black trousers are one of the most important items in my wardrobe, and Jenner has been styling excellent pairs on repeat recently. Wearing well with a glossy leather blazer—as spotted on Jenner above—I've also seen her wear them with a cosy woollen style for a day-to-day look. This classic item also works well with a simple fresh white tee or silky black top.
SHOP BLACK TROUSERS:
Our whole team is obsessed with these comfortable and chic trousers.
COS's wide-leg trousers are another editor-favourite pair.
Play up the pleats with an elegant kitten heel.
2. LEATHER LOAFERS
Style Notes: When we transition from winter to spring, I find that no shoe is as up to the job as a sleek black loafer. With a thick sole and hardy leather outer, loafers are perfect for keeping your feet protected from the odd puddle, whilst the lighter silhouette offers breathability that boots can't achieve. Wearing hers with a double-breasted blazer and black wide-leg trousers, Jenner crafted a smart silhouette that can lead you into warmer months in style.
SHOP LEATHER LOAFERS:
Style with fresh white socks or wear these on their own during spring.
3. SKIRT-SUIT SET
Style Notes: Just like Jenner, a skirt-suit set is the fuss-free and stylish option I always reach for when I want to look and feel put-together without having to dig through my entire wardrobe. In a charcoal-grey shade, Jenner accessorised hers with her trusty black loafers, leather gloves and a sleek burgundy bag.
SHOP SKIRT-SUIT SETS:
This clever midi dress looks like a matching skirt and suit set.
4. STATEMENT BLAZER
Style Notes: Jenner is a known fan of a classic blazer, but this statement style stopped me in my tracks. With an asymmetric design that fastens towards her hip, this structured blazer adds dimension and polish to her evening outfit without overcomplicating the elegant look.
SHOP STATEMENT BLAZERS:
Aligne's structured blazers are a favourite amongst fashion people.
Cinched-waist blazers are set to be a key trend this spring.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Jasmine Tookes Shares Her Favorite Styling Tricks in Banana Republic's New Campaign
This off-duty style is on point.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That This Elegant Accessory Makes Every Outfit Look Rich
They're not wrong.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kendall Jenner Landed in Paris and Ditched Black Blazers for These Stylish Alternatives
Upgrade.
By Eliza Huber
-
9 Outfit Formulas We Predict the Fashion Set Will Wear on Repeat in 2025
They will dominate the street style galleries.
By Emma Spedding
-
It's Giving 2025: 35 Nordstrom Items That Are Defining Cool Style This Year
Good taste only.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
So You Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe? Start With These 7 Elegant Foundational Pieces
They don't have to cost the Earth.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Shop for Spring Basics Early—7 Key Items I'll Be Wearing in NYC in a Few Months
*Shivers while googling how many days are left until spring.*
By Natalie Cantell
-
6 Fresh and Affordable Pant Trends That Are Set to Dominate in 2025
Get them for under $150.
By Judith Jones