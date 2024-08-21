Sorry Slips, Celebrities and Fashion People Can't Stop Wearing This Boho Dress Trend Now

Whilst September's near arrival normally calls for a stock up on button downs and trousers, this season I'll be diving head first into a trend that might be the antithesis of structured style. Besotted by the drama and frills, this season the ruffle dress trend is coming for my wardrobe, and yours, too.

ruffle dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Closing in around me, the ruffle dresses are dominating where slip dresses used to rule. Having appeared across high street and designer collections alike, been spotted on so many influencers, and currently being worn by my favourite celebrities, it was only a matter of time until the trending garment made its way into my basket.

Suki Waterhouse wears a ruffle dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ushered in my Chloé's autumn/winter 2024 runway collection—the ruffle trend has subsequently trickled into wardrobes everywhere this season. An instant celebrity favourite, I've spotted Sienna Miller style ruffle dresses from Chloé's collection on several occasions, and I also spotted Suki Waterhouse style their frilly maxi dress as she opened for Taylor Swift on the star's Eras Tour this past weekend.

Model on the Chloe A/W 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Chloe)

A model wears a ruffle dress on the Chloé autumn/winter 2024 runway.

Whilst some have gone big with the trend, others have taken a more minimalistic approach, styling slinky dresses adorned with small ruffle detailing instead.

Influencer wears a ruffle dress.

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

With all of the extra fabric, the ruffle dress trend adds beautiful movement to your walk, injecting a romantic element into your style in a incredibly chic way.

Also woven into the wardrobe of Daisy Edgar-Jones, who also wore a ruffled ensemble from Chloe's autumn/winter collection, Edgar-Jones's interpretation of the trend was relaxed, un-done and very stylish indeed.

@daisyedgarjones wears a frill dress

(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

An evolution from the tulle frocks that offered similatr volume and drama, the ruffle dress trend has a softer energy and a more wearable silhouette that is set to thrive throughout early autumn.

Having seen success on the runway, naturally, the trend has rippled into the high street this season. Mango hosts a decadently ruffled dress—that we predict will sell out swiftly—whilst H&M, Zara, and Anthropologie are all serving up compelling iterations, too.

Influencer wears a ruffle dress.

(Image credit: @hannahfgale)

My prediction is that the trend hasn't even gotten started yet. Expect to see lots more Chloé, far more frills and a saturation of the style during fashion weeks next month.

An easy way to enliven your wardrobe with a playful, un-serious twist, read on to discover the ruffle dress trend below, as well as see how fashion people are styling the trend.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RUFFLE DRESSES:

Semitransparent Chiffon Dress With Ruffles
Mango
Semitransparent Chiffon Dress With Ruffles

Trust me—this elegant dress won't be in stock for long.

dress
Chloe
Ruffel Maxi Dress

Chloe's ruffle maxi dress is available for pre-order now.

Kiki Embroidered Dress - Pink Bow
Damson Madder
Kiki Embroidered Dress

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Influencer wears a ruffle dress.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: Some fashion people have taken a more parred back approach to wearing the trend, styling lightly ruffled dresses like @styledsara above.

Long Chiffon Dress
H&M
Long Chiffon Dress

This also comes in a pretty floral print.

dress
Anthropologie
Let Me Be Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

Style with knee boots or wear with a chunky clog.

Influencer wears a ruffle dress.

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

Style Notes: An asymmetric hem compliments the un-done nature of the frill dress trend.

Flounced Chiffon Dress
H&M
Flounced Chiffon Dress

Layer this over a slip dress or style on its own.

Tripoli Dress
Reformation
Tripoli Dress

This also comes in seven other shades.

Pleated Asymmetric Dress With Ruffles
Zara
Pleated Asymmetric Dress With Ruffles

The halterneck dress trend is taking off this season.

Influencer wears a ruffle dress.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Style Notes: Ruffle dresses are a runway hero set to seep into the mainstream this season. Style a bright white style whilst you cant the remainder of summer's sun.

Ossy Ruffled Tiered Floral-Print Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress
Rixo
Ossy Ruffled Tiered Floral-Print Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

Style this with tight and boots to bring it into the autumn season.

chloe, Long flou dress in silk georgette
Chloe
Long flou dress in silk georgette

The baby blue colour trend is taking off this season.

Influencer wears a ruffle dress.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: As autumn closes in on us, opt for a floor-grazing ruffle dress and swap your sandals for tall suede boots.

Zw Collection Ruffled Dress With Lace
Zara
Zw Collection Ruffled Dress With Lace

This product has a small fit than usual, so consider sizing up.

Flounced Chiffon Dress
H&M
Flounced Chiffon Dress

This also comes in a white floral print.

