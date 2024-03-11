The Anti-Trend High-Street Jacket London Women Are Pouncing on This Spring

As we move between the seasons, I've been on the hunt for the perfect lightweight cover-up. Looking for something that would keep me dry during spring showers but fold up easily when the sun comes out, I took to the high street with a checklist in hand. Luckily, it didn't take long until I stumbled across my solution. Having spotted so many of my favourite influencers styling cropped trench coats lately, I quickly realised that the answer to my outerwear dilemma had only been a brief scroll away. Ever a fan of a classic trench, I've been after something a little more versatile to take me from early spring right through until summer. Cue the cropped trench coat.

If you want to re-create spring-ready trench coat looks without swamping yourself in fabric, you'll be pleased to hear that cropped versions are doing the rounds online, as influencers invigorate their wardrobes with this new-season buy. And whilst there are a good few cropped trench coats on offer right now, there's one I keep seeing on IG.

Fulfilling my very specific demands, Hush's version features a thigh-skimming length, relaxed and boxy shape and soft beige tone, making it a standout amongst competitors.

I'll be styling this jacket with a wool jumper and straight-leg jeans for as long as the weather remains on the gusty side, but when spring fully takes the helm, it'll act as the perfect layer to style with my cotton dresses and lightweight tees.

To shop the cropped trench coat that fashion people are backing this spring, read on to discover Hush's Stella short trench as well as my other favourite cropped trench coats.

SHOP HUSH'S STELLA CROPPED TRENCH COAT:

Hush Stella Short Trench Jacket £159 SHOP NOW With a boxy cut, this will layer well over a thick jumper before summer kicks in.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE CROPPED TRENCH COATS:

H&M Trench-Look Jacket £38 SHOP NOW This jacket runs big, so consider opting for a size down.

Jigsaw Cropped Cotton Trench Jacket in Stone £220 SHOP NOW The oversized collar lends an elegant feel to this directional jacket.

Good American Cropped Belted Trench Coat £187 SHOP NOW This crops just below the waist and would style well with high-waisted jeans.

Massimo Dutti Cropped Trench Coat £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

& Other Stories Short Trench Coat Jacket in Khaki £135 SHOP NOW This deep khaki shade styles well with greys and beiges.

Barbour Annie Showerproof Cropped Trench Coat in Safari/Primrose Hessian £199 SHOP NOW This showerproof jacket is ideal for drizzly spring days.

Loewe Balloon Cotton Gabardine Jacket £1950 SHOP NOW The elasticated hem gives this coat a billowy silhouette.

Burberry Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket in Honey £1450 SHOP NOW This features Burberry's iconic check interior.