The Anti-Trend High-Street Jacket London Women Are Pouncing on This Spring

As we move between the seasons, I've been on the hunt for the perfect lightweight cover-up. Looking for something that would keep me dry during spring showers but fold up easily when the sun comes out, I took to the high street with a checklist in hand. Luckily, it didn't take long until I stumbled across my solution. Having spotted so many of my favourite influencers styling cropped trench coats lately, I quickly realised that the answer to my outerwear dilemma had only been a brief scroll away. Ever a fan of a classic trench, I've been after something a little more versatile to take me from early spring right through until summer. Cue the cropped trench coat.

hush cropped trench

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

If you want to re-create spring-ready trench coat looks without swamping yourself in fabric, you'll be pleased to hear that cropped versions are doing the rounds online, as influencers invigorate their wardrobes with this new-season buy. And whilst there are a good few cropped trench coats on offer right now, there's one I keep seeing on IG.

Fulfilling my very specific demands, Hush's version features a thigh-skimming length, relaxed and boxy shape and soft beige tone, making it a standout amongst competitors.

cropped trench coat

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

I'll be styling this jacket with a wool jumper and straight-leg jeans for as long as the weather remains on the gusty side, but when spring fully takes the helm, it'll act as the perfect layer to style with my cotton dresses and lightweight tees.

hush cropped trench

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

To shop the cropped trench coat that fashion people are backing this spring, read on to discover Hush's Stella short trench as well as my other favourite cropped trench coats.

SHOP HUSH'S STELLA CROPPED TRENCH COAT:

Stella Short Trench Jacket
Hush
Stella Short Trench Jacket

With a boxy cut, this will layer well over a thick jumper before summer kicks in.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE CROPPED TRENCH COATS:

Trench-Look Jacket
H&M
Trench-Look Jacket

This jacket runs big, so consider opting for a size down.

Cropped Cotton Trench Jacket | Stone
Jigsaw
Cropped Cotton Trench Jacket in Stone

The oversized collar lends an elegant feel to this directional jacket.

Good American Cropped Belted Trench Coat
Good American
Cropped Belted Trench Coat

This crops just below the waist and would style well with high-waisted jeans.

cropped trench
Massimo Dutti
Cropped Trench Coat

This also comes in black.

Short Trench Coat Jacket
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket in Khaki

This deep khaki shade styles well with greys and beiges.

Annie Showerproof Cropped Trench Coat
Barbour
Annie Showerproof Cropped Trench Coat in Safari/Primrose Hessian

This showerproof jacket is ideal for drizzly spring days.

Balloon Cotton Gabardine Jacket
Loewe
Balloon Cotton Gabardine Jacket

The elasticated hem gives this coat a billowy silhouette.

Burberry cropped trench
Burberry
Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket in Honey

This features Burberry's iconic check interior.

cropped trench coat
Ba&Sh
Isma Trench Coat in Beige

The pleat details add movement to this elegant trench.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

