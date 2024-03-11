The Anti-Trend High-Street Jacket London Women Are Pouncing on This Spring
As we move between the seasons, I've been on the hunt for the perfect lightweight cover-up. Looking for something that would keep me dry during spring showers but fold up easily when the sun comes out, I took to the high street with a checklist in hand. Luckily, it didn't take long until I stumbled across my solution. Having spotted so many of my favourite influencers styling cropped trench coats lately, I quickly realised that the answer to my outerwear dilemma had only been a brief scroll away. Ever a fan of a classic trench, I've been after something a little more versatile to take me from early spring right through until summer. Cue the cropped trench coat.
If you want to re-create spring-ready trench coat looks without swamping yourself in fabric, you'll be pleased to hear that cropped versions are doing the rounds online, as influencers invigorate their wardrobes with this new-season buy. And whilst there are a good few cropped trench coats on offer right now, there's one I keep seeing on IG.
Fulfilling my very specific demands, Hush's version features a thigh-skimming length, relaxed and boxy shape and soft beige tone, making it a standout amongst competitors.
I'll be styling this jacket with a wool jumper and straight-leg jeans for as long as the weather remains on the gusty side, but when spring fully takes the helm, it'll act as the perfect layer to style with my cotton dresses and lightweight tees.
To shop the cropped trench coat that fashion people are backing this spring, read on to discover Hush's Stella short trench as well as my other favourite cropped trench coats.
SHOP HUSH'S STELLA CROPPED TRENCH COAT:
With a boxy cut, this will layer well over a thick jumper before summer kicks in.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE CROPPED TRENCH COATS:
The oversized collar lends an elegant feel to this directional jacket.
This crops just below the waist and would style well with high-waisted jeans.
This deep khaki shade styles well with greys and beiges.
This showerproof jacket is ideal for drizzly spring days.
This features Burberry's iconic check interior.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
