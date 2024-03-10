This Cool Flat Shoe Is the Alt to Heels I've Been Waiting for

Spring is in the air and as much as I'm excited for longer evenings and a warm breeze, my real elation is rooted in the fact that it's finally my shoe collections time to shine. Having had to resort to thick-soled black boots to get me across the puddle adorned streets of London, the new season offers respite from chilly rain and the promise of a little more styling versatility.

As such, I'm taking the turn of the seasons as the opportunity to whip out my favourite pair of shoes. Putting some shine back on the cities streets, this season there's no other shoe I'd rather wear than a studded flat. With a peppering of studs crowing the shoe, this shoe trend elevates and exaggerates an outfit with no extra effort.

I'm not the only one to catch the studded-flats-bug—all of my favourite stylists and influencers are on board with the trend. Dressing up their wide leg trousers, or adding a glamorous edge to their favourite pair of jeans, the style set are embracing the trending shoe for spring.

Although they're far more comfortable than any heel, these shoes manage to convey the same elegant energy. As we move through the spring months and towards wedding season, consider this comfortable buy as an alternative to heels to ensure that you can stay on the dance floor all night long.

Whilst designer brands such a Khaite and Alaia are favourite amongst the fashion set, high street retailers such as Mango and Reformation have come out with elegant and more affordable styles too. Read on to discover our edit of the best studded flat shoes available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STUDDED FLAT SHOES:

Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas - Women £50 SHOP NOW Trust me, these are destined to sell out very soon.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £298 SHOP NOW Reformation's classic Bethany flats come in so many different colours and styles.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Embellished Flats £148 SHOP NOW Style with a cotton dress for an easy spring-ready look.

Bimba Y Lola Studded Leather Ballerina Shoes £210 SHOP NOW The pointed-toe shoe trend is taking off this spring.

Flabelus Mae Black £254 SHOP NOW Velvet flats are such an easy way to add a glamorous edge to an outfit.

Khaite Marcy Embellished Mesh Flat Shoes £793 SHOP NOW Style baggy jeans or wear with a tailored maxi skirt.

Mango Studded Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Le Monde Beryl Studded Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £445 SHOP NOW These are selling out quickly.

Isabel Marant Lennyo Studded Leather Slides £395 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect summer sandal.

Alaïa Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £890 SHOP NOW Alaïa's studded flats help to spearhead the studded flats trend.

Khaite Marcy Embellished Ballet Flats £1060 SHOP NOW Finally, a party shoe you'll be able to wear all night.