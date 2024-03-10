This Cool Flat Shoe Is the Alt to Heels I've Been Waiting for
Spring is in the air and as much as I'm excited for longer evenings and a warm breeze, my real elation is rooted in the fact that it's finally my shoe collections time to shine. Having had to resort to thick-soled black boots to get me across the puddle adorned streets of London, the new season offers respite from chilly rain and the promise of a little more styling versatility.
As such, I'm taking the turn of the seasons as the opportunity to whip out my favourite pair of shoes. Putting some shine back on the cities streets, this season there's no other shoe I'd rather wear than a studded flat. With a peppering of studs crowing the shoe, this shoe trend elevates and exaggerates an outfit with no extra effort.
I'm not the only one to catch the studded-flats-bug—all of my favourite stylists and influencers are on board with the trend. Dressing up their wide leg trousers, or adding a glamorous edge to their favourite pair of jeans, the style set are embracing the trending shoe for spring.
Although they're far more comfortable than any heel, these shoes manage to convey the same elegant energy. As we move through the spring months and towards wedding season, consider this comfortable buy as an alternative to heels to ensure that you can stay on the dance floor all night long.
Whilst designer brands such a Khaite and Alaia are favourite amongst the fashion set, high street retailers such as Mango and Reformation have come out with elegant and more affordable styles too. Read on to discover our edit of the best studded flat shoes available to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STUDDED FLAT SHOES:
Reformation's classic Bethany flats come in so many different colours and styles.
Alaïa's studded flats help to spearhead the studded flats trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
7 Timeless Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe
The new-season staples.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
5 Chic and Tasteful Shoe Trends I’ve Seen All Over Paris This Week
Put your French foot forward.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing This Season
This one has staying power.
By Allyson Payer
-
6 Major Heel Trends That Are Giving Flats a Run for Their Money
Taking things to new heights.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt for The Row's and Toteme's Viral Flats
These won't last long.
By Eliza Huber
-
Alexa Chung Just Ditched Her Boots for Spring’s Freshest Flat-Shoe Trend
I'm going to join her.
By Natalie Munro
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
From stellar dresses to pretty tops.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes