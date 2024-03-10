This Cool Flat Shoe Is the Alt to Heels I've Been Waiting for

By Natalie Munro
published

Spring is in the air and as much as I'm excited for longer evenings and a warm breeze, my real elation is rooted in the fact that it's finally my shoe collections time to shine. Having had to resort to thick-soled black boots to get me across the puddle adorned streets of London, the new season offers respite from chilly rain and the promise of a little more styling versatility.

As such, I'm taking the turn of the seasons as the opportunity to whip out my favourite pair of shoes. Putting some shine back on the cities streets, this season there's no other shoe I'd rather wear than a studded flat. With a peppering of studs crowing the shoe, this shoe trend elevates and exaggerates an outfit with no extra effort.

studded flat shoe trend

(Image credit: @emmarosestyle)

I'm not the only one to catch the studded-flats-bug—all of my favourite stylists and influencers are on board with the trend. Dressing up their wide leg trousers, or adding a glamorous edge to their favourite pair of jeans, the style set are embracing the trending shoe for spring.

Although they're far more comfortable than any heel, these shoes manage to convey the same elegant energy. As we move through the spring months and towards wedding season, consider this comfortable buy as an alternative to heels to ensure that you can stay on the dance floor all night long.

studded flat shoes trend

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Whilst designer brands such a Khaite and Alaia are favourite amongst the fashion set, high street retailers such as Mango and Reformation have come out with elegant and more affordable styles too. Read on to discover our edit of the best studded flat shoes available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STUDDED FLAT SHOES:

Rhinestone Ballerinas - Women
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas - Women

Trust me, these are destined to sell out very soon.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Reformation's classic Bethany flats come in so many different colours and styles.

Moira Embellished Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Embellished Flats

Style with a cotton dress for an easy spring-ready look.

Studded Leather Ballerina Shoes
Bimba Y Lola
Studded Leather Ballerina Shoes

The pointed-toe shoe trend is taking off this spring.

Mae Black
Flabelus
Mae Black

Velvet flats are such an easy way to add a glamorous edge to an outfit.

5mm Marcy Embellished Mesh Flat Shoes - Khaite - Women | Luisaviaroma
Khaite
Marcy Embellished Mesh Flat Shoes

Style baggy jeans or wear with a tailored maxi skirt.

Studded Ballerinas - Women
Mango
Studded Ballerinas

These look more expensive than they are.

Studded Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Studded Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

These are selling out quickly.

Lennyo Studded Leather Slides
Isabel Marant
Lennyo Studded Leather Slides

In my opinion, these are the perfect summer sandal.

Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Alaïa's studded flats help to spearhead the studded flats trend.

Marcy Embellished Ballet Flats
Khaite
Marcy Embellished Ballet Flats

Finally, a party shoe you'll be able to wear all night.

Mystic Mary Jane Flats
Free People
Mystic Mary Jane Flats

Wear with white sock or style on their own.

Explore More:
Flats Ballet Flats Spring Shoes Shoe Trends
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸