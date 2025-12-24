Whenever you're struggling with a lack of ideas surrounding your outfit creation process, leave it to the French girls to completely reboot your inspiration. When you're simply trying to get through the throes of a grey winter, it's hard to come out on the other side feeling excited about New Year fashion. Everything has been grey, wet and unbelievably cold, so it's hard to have buttery and pastel knits top of mind or consider anything lighter than a down puffer coat. Fortunately, these French girl 2026 fashion trends are guaranteed to ignite the excitement for a new season.
I won't overwhelm you with flowery dresses and lightweight fabrics. No, as much as they are chic, French women always feature sleek functionality in their new-season outfits, too. Whether that's a well-styled jacket that doubles as another layer or a pair of shoes that are gorgeous but suitable for unreliable weather. This year's trends are no different. You can expect scarf belts that drape over anything you're wearing, knits that cater to both cooler and warmer days and tailored suits that work for the weeks that still feel far too wintery.
If you're ready to start updating your wardrobe for warmer seasons ahead (finally), scroll on for seven trends French girls are wearing in spring 2026 and beyond.
French-Girl Fashion Trends for 2026:
1. Off-the-Shoulder Tops
Style Notes: An off-the-shoulder top signifies the start of warmer days, and the more interesting and dramatic the better. Anne-Laure's example is perfection, sliding all the way down to the wrist, which gives your outfit extra texture and unique draping. There are no shortage of options, depending on your personal style, and they're a perfect introduction to spring as you can still opt for long-sleeve options when it's cold.
Shop Off-the Shoulder Tops:
Reformation
Iris Knit Top
Shorter sleeves for warmer spring days.
Massimo Dutti
Long Sleeve Strapless T-Shirt
Black is a popular autumn and winter colour, but I love wearing it year-round.
LISA YANG
Claudina Off-The-Shoulder Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Top
One for cooler spring days as it's made of cashmere.
Free People
Blake Off-The-Shoulder Draped Top
The draping and colour makes this one so ideal for spring.
2. Scarf Belts
Style Notes: Scarves are quickly becoming a favourite fashion-person accessory. And not just the thick, cosy scarves of winter. Silk and satin scarf belts first appeared on celebs last spring, and now they're back, being worn in a variety of creative ways. Franny's styling is superb, as it gives her jacket a trendy, waisted silhouette (even if it's not sewn that way). These can be styled as belts around your waist or hips, and can also be draped across your torso or shoulders. Have a play, and you'll find what works for you.
Shop Scarves:
Rixo
Yelina
A narrower version you can wear around jackets or slide through belt loops.
Toteme
Signature Monogram Silk Scarf Crème
Toteme's scarf has become a classic.
Free People
Essential Triangle Bandana
The paisley print feels fitting for spring and warmer seasons.
Gucci
Printed Gg Silk Jacquard Carré
Blue will be everywhere this year, and my eye is definitely on this sky blue Gucci scarf.
3. Elevated Loungwear
Style Notes: Winter is the season of loungewear, and if you're not ready to give up your cosy trousers and sweaters, there are ways to elevate them for spring. Just look at Sabina's take. Her striped trousers and collared jumper feel instantly more sophisticated thanks to her kitten heels and crescent bag. When you choose loungewear in sleek colours and made from luxe materials, it's easier to wear these pieces outside of your home.
Shop Loungewear:
Baukjen
Tippi 2.0 Side Stripe Trousers
Wear with a blazer like this and your joggers are instantly elevated.
COS
Merino Wool Polo Jumper
Cosy enough to wear indoors, chic enough to wear out.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Wide Leg Trousers
These cashmere lounge trousers scream quiet luxury. They come in four neutral colours.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
This "borrowed from the boys" jumper slots nicely into your relaxed outfits and those you wear to dinner.
4. Sleeveless & Short-Sleeve Knits
Style Notes: Time to swap the turtlenecks and thick cashmere jumpers for lighter knits. This year, French women have been opting for the very chic sleeveless knit, which gives you a layer of warmth without feeling overbearing for spring. I've spotted a penchant for both sleeveless and short-sleeve options this season, which work well with jeans, trousers and skirts alike.
Shop Knitwear:
Whistles
Ivory Roll Neck Detail Tank
Pair it with a midi skirt, jeans or elevated trousers like Sylvie.
M&S x 16Arlington
Brushed Pure Cashmere Cropped Knitted Top
Brushed always looks so fun and cosy.
NILI LOTAN
Hansen Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Tank