News Just In: These Are the 2026 Fashion Trends French Women Are Already Backing

You'll notice these French-girl fashion trends everywhere this year, from sleek silk co-ords to modernised white shirts. Scroll on to see the 2026 trends French women are backing already.

By
published
in Features
Spring fashion trends from French girls
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Jump to category:

Whenever you're struggling with a lack of ideas surrounding your outfit creation process, leave it to the French girls to completely reboot your inspiration. When you're simply trying to get through the throes of a grey winter, it's hard to come out on the other side feeling excited about New Year fashion. Everything has been grey, wet and unbelievably cold, so it's hard to have buttery and pastel knits top of mind or consider anything lighter than a down puffer coat. Fortunately, these French girl 2026 fashion trends are guaranteed to ignite the excitement for a new season.

Sylvie wearing a scarf over a trench

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

I won't overwhelm you with flowery dresses and lightweight fabrics. No, as much as they are chic, French women always feature sleek functionality in their new-season outfits, too. Whether that's a well-styled jacket that doubles as another layer or a pair of shoes that are gorgeous but suitable for unreliable weather. This year's trends are no different. You can expect scarf belts that drape over anything you're wearing, knits that cater to both cooler and warmer days and tailored suits that work for the weeks that still feel far too wintery.

If you're ready to start updating your wardrobe for warmer seasons ahead (finally), scroll on for seven trends French girls are wearing in spring 2026 and beyond.

French-Girl Fashion Trends for 2026:

1. Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Green off the shoulder top

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: An off-the-shoulder top signifies the start of warmer days, and the more interesting and dramatic the better. Anne-Laure's example is perfection, sliding all the way down to the wrist, which gives your outfit extra texture and unique draping. There are no shortage of options, depending on your personal style, and they're a perfect introduction to spring as you can still opt for long-sleeve options when it's cold.

Shop Off-the Shoulder Tops:

2. Scarf Belts

Franny in a scarf belt and white skirt

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Scarves are quickly becoming a favourite fashion-person accessory. And not just the thick, cosy scarves of winter. Silk and satin scarf belts first appeared on celebs last spring, and now they're back, being worn in a variety of creative ways. Franny's styling is superb, as it gives her jacket a trendy, waisted silhouette (even if it's not sewn that way). These can be styled as belts around your waist or hips, and can also be draped across your torso or shoulders. Have a play, and you'll find what works for you.

Shop Scarves:

3. Elevated Loungwear

Sabina in navy loungewear trousers

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: Winter is the season of loungewear, and if you're not ready to give up your cosy trousers and sweaters, there are ways to elevate them for spring. Just look at Sabina's take. Her striped trousers and collared jumper feel instantly more sophisticated thanks to her kitten heels and crescent bag. When you choose loungewear in sleek colours and made from luxe materials, it's easier to wear these pieces outside of your home.

Shop Loungewear:

4. Sleeveless & Short-Sleeve Knits

Sylvie in sleeveless knit top

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Time to swap the turtlenecks and thick cashmere jumpers for lighter knits. This year, French women have been opting for the very chic sleeveless knit, which gives you a layer of warmth without feeling overbearing for spring. I've spotted a penchant for both sleeveless and short-sleeve options this season, which work well with jeans, trousers and skirts alike.

Shop Knitwear:

5. The Updated White Blouse