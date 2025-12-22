Kendall Jenner Just Determined the Best Way to Wear Heels With Leggings in 2026

The official countdown to 2026 has started. While a few weeks remain, fashion insiders are giving us an early look at micro-trends, outfit combinations, and styling tricks that those who put thought into their wardrobes will adopt and wear on repeat in the new year. One trend involves the outfit pairing that Kendall Jenner just wore: stirrup leggings and kitten heels.
While leaving the OBB holiday party in L.A. this past weekend, Jenner was spotted wearing a casual yet festive outfit. She had on Valentino's fur-trimmed knit jacket, black stirrup leggings, closed-toe kitten-heel mules, and a red leather shoulder bag from The Row.
Here at Who What Wear, we're constantly covering chic ways to style leggings, whether it's focusing on legging colour trends, silhouettes, or techniques. The common thread throughout all these stories is that you can and should wear leggings beyond the gym and your Pilates studios. Leggings can be elevated for events like holiday parties, and Jenner demonstrates this perfectly by taking stirrup leggings, a style that's typically more elegant and expensive looking than classic ankle-length pairs, and dressing them up with pointed-toe kitten-heel mules.
Since Jenner is predominantly a denim wearer for evenings out, this is the first time we've seen her in stirrup leggings styled with heels, but as we head into 2026, we bet it won't be the last. This outfit pairing is an easy way to refresh your winter wardrobe. The two pieces can be worn with any of your favorite sweaters and jackets and make them feel fresh and new again, especially by February when you've worn them way too many times. For that alone, we're sold on the look.
Keep scrolling to shop the best black stirrup leggings and pointed-toe kitten heels.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.