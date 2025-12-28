7 Leggings Trends to Adopt In 2026 If You Want to Avoid Looking “Dated”

After relocating to London from Sydney nearly a year ago, I knew that certain aspects of my life—and wardrobe—were about to change for good. However, the one thing that has struck me as similar between the two cities is their inhabitants’ shared love for leggings.
Indeed, leggings are somewhat of a uniform along the coastal enclave where I grew up. The activewear staple, especially paired with flip-flops, a casual knit and a takeaway iced latte, was commonplace for many outings, notwithstanding the essentials ‘errand run’ get-up. Now, in the city I call home, leggings are just as prominent, albeit styled in a much more put-together way.
It’s true, leggings make a more considerable appearance in the regular lives of those who reside in the English capital, and if the 2026 leggings trends are anything to show for, it’s that this appreciation and adoration for them isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
You see, leggings are utilised as a way to inject structure and practicality into outfits, rather than the casual and effortless approach to the style that I’m used to. In Hampstead Heath, this contouring garment adds a sleek polish to any silhouette when worn with knee-high kitten-heel boots and a faux-fur trimmed jacket. In Hackney, the approach feels more unfussy and elevated, especially when leggings are styled with cool trainers like the Nike AirRift and an oversized jumper of half-zip fleece.
But irrespective of your locale, the one thing we all have in common is that we collectively agree that leggings are no longer exclusively reserved for exercise. In 2026, the biggest leggings trends can be divided into two disparate categories, but neither of them prioritises fitness as the crux of their usage.
From split-hem to stirrups, these new shapes that are emerging for the next twelve months and beyond raise leggings off the gym floor altogether, making them a premium trouser choice deserving of a spot in any well-edited wardrobe. Similarly, other styles like 7/8 lengths and bootcut finishes make leggings dressy enough to be worn straight from the Reformer studio and out to brunch without having to make any changes.
Of course, to their core, leggings will always serve a functional purpose. But these days, the best athleisure and loungewear brands are considering aesthetic value alongside their utility, making them an invaluable essential for anyone who wants to look chic, feel comfortable and clock in upwards of 10,000 steps a day.
Knowing that they’re not going anywhere, I’ve taken it upon myself to appraise my own leggings arsenal, monitor the styles that the most tasteful dresses both here and abroad have started flocking to and sketch out the trends that are set to reign supreme. So, whether you’re looking to stock up on the pieces that will soon reign supreme or are just curious to know what shapes are about to explore, keep scrolling through for the 7 biggest legging trends for 2026.
The 7 Biggest Legging Trends for 2026
1. Bootcut Leggings
Style Notes: Proving that leggings are becoming a fashion staple in their own right is bootcut leggings. The fit-and-flare shape is not only one of the biggest jeans trends for 2026, with stylish denim iterations cropping up in leading brands like Agolde and Citizens of Humanity, but also one of the biggest leggings trends. Adding a slouchier element and ‘off-duty’ edge to any outfit, make like Kendall Jenner and pair yours with minimalist sandals and a suede tote for the perfect casual-albeit-cool look.
Shop the Trend:
Calzedonia
Flared Trousers
A style that looks as brilliant on a yoga mat as it does when walking around a farmer's market.
Gap
Black Flare High Waisted Power Stretch Leggings
Any cinched jacket will enhance this look further.
Arket
Supersoft Stretch Skinny Flare Leggings
Pair with low-profile and retro-inspired trainers.
2. Chocolate Brown Leggings
Style Notes: Chocolate brown has saturated every single category since it re-emerged from a quiet sartorial slumber in late 2024. A rich hue that’s softer than black but warmer than navy, the tone evokes a sense of warmth and elegance that translates perfectly into the realm of leggings. With a luxe tone and decadent associations, this style is great for more informal settings where you still want to look considered.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Seamless Tulle Combination Leggings
With a sheer panel running down the side, these instantly feel more premium than the average pair, even in spite of their affordable price tag.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
Ask any fashion insider or industry expert, Adanola leggings are worth the hype.
H&M
Cotton Leggings
Soft as butter and incredibly breathable.
3. Stirrup Leggings
Style Notes: Whilst designers like Gucci and Hermès are revered for their associations with the world of equestrianism, it’s very rare we see these preppy motifs garner mainstream attention. Now, on the heels of polished riding boots and feeder bags like the Picotin, stirrup leggings are entering the zeitgeist. With an elasticated strap that wraps around the sole of the foot, the silhouette injects a slightly sensual component into any outfit, thanks to its skin-baring format. Even better, they offer more versatility when it comes to footwear options, as you can stretch the band over satin heels and Mary Janes alike.
Shop the Trend:
The Frankie Shop
Caserta High-Rise Stirrup Leggings
This style that has earned the endorsements of well-loved minimalist and tailored brands like The Frankie Shop.
M&S
Stirrup Leggings
But, of course, you can find them at the British high-street titan M&S.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Tailored Slim Straight Jodhpur in Black
Style Notes: No need to split hairs over what leggings look best, especially if you reach for the split leggings trend. A hybrid between a bootcut and a stirrup, this style widens at the base but fits extremely close through the leg. When worn with tighter tops or cinched coats, these pieces balance out the generously cut proportion around the hem.
Shop the Trend:
Victoria Beckham
Split Front Leggings
Made with a durable viscose fabric, this style is both refined and relaxed at once.
Reformation
Fletcher Pant
Reformation's trousers are amongst some of the most covetable on the market, so this Fletcher style should really need no further introduction.
MANGO
Leggings With Zipped Hem
These feature an adjustable zip so you can control how split the hem really is.
5. Leather-Effect Leggings
Style Notes: From leather pencil skirts to leather tank tops, it feels that the tanned material is more prominent than ever. Now, this trend certainly doesn’t suggest you slip straight into the non-stretch fabric, but rather embrace the opulence and elegance of leather with leggings rendered in the image of it. In a way, leather leggings are the most covert in the way they conspicuously disguise the fact that you’re wearing leggings. Because whoever said you have to compromise class for comfort?
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Mid-Waist Faux Leather Leggings
A polished and practical outfit if I've ever seen one.