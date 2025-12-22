I know, I know, we’re only just in Christmas week, but already I can feel myself excitedly looking forward to both the new year and the new season that’s set to follow. Because, let’s be honest, once party season is over (and I’m sorry to break it to you but its end is imminent), the following winter months always feel a little grey and gloomy. With no sparkle set to brighten our wardrobes and cosy season dressing feeling more of a necessity than a cute aesthetic choice, I find myself quickly growing tired of winter dressing and the winter trends that go with it.
So, I thought, why not look ahead to see which of the spring/summer 26 trends I can incorporate into my wardrobe now? It turns out, stylish women worldwide are already wearing many of the biggest spring trends. No, I’m not talking about crop tops and mini dresses—sadly, it’s still far too cold for such skin-baring choices, although both are set to make an appearance as the weather warms up.
What I have spotted, however, is a movement to incorporate spring's hottest shapes, prints and colours into pieces that we can comfortably wear right now. Think sleek, tailored styles that won’t leave you shivering but can easily be transitioned into the warmer months, too, and expensive-looking shades that look great year-round but which we can expect to see even more of when the spring collections drop. By adding these trends into their wardrobe now, the style set is not only proving they are ahead of the trends but also showcasing savvy fashion foresight. After all, what easier way to transition into the new season when it finally arrives than by embracing key pieces and key trends before they drop.
If you want to take a leaf out of their books (and refresh your wardrobe so winter dressing doesn’t feel quite so glum), I’ve rounded up 5 key trends from the SS26 catwalk which can easily be added to your wardrobe right now. And, if you’re not ready to get on board just yet, simply save these to your inspo board so you can be ready when the warmer weather rolls around…
Five Winter-to-Spring Transitional Trends for 2026:
1. Draped Shapes
Style Notes: Flowing fabrics and soft draping have been trending for a few seasons now, but after studying the SS26 catwalks, it’s clear they’re truly going to come into their own next season. Luckily, party season is the perfect time to introduce these styles to your wardrobe as they lend themselves to more luxe pieces perfect for more dressed-up events. Simply opt for a draped dress and minimalist accessories, or a draped separate paired with tailoring to channel a catwalk feel.
ARRANGE
Fallen Shoulder Draped Midi Dress With Train Back
This is a work of art.
Reiss
One-Shoulder Draped Top in Ivory
A subtle draped option.
MAYGEL CORONEL
Burano Cape-Effect Draped Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit
The scarf detail brings max drama.
Magda Butrym
Draped Ruched Jersey Midi Skirt
Wear alone or with the matching draped top.
2. Grey Tailoring
Style Notes: There’s an undeniable '80s moodacross the SS26 catwalks, and nowhere is this more obvious than in the revival of grey tailoring. Most often seen in soft, slouchy shapes and oversized suiting at shows like Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham, these styles are packed with nostalgia. Rather than leaning too heavily into the power dressing vibes of old, however, for SS26, ditch traditional shirts and workwear accessories and pair your tailoring with sheer fabrics, low-cut tops and colour pop accessories. This is tailoring that's chic, not stuffy.
H&M
Wool-Blend Blazer
The check print gives this a vintage look.
H&M
Tailored Wool-Blend Trousers
And the trousers have the perfect loose fit.
Rat & Boa
Amber Top
Pair with grey tailored trousers.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS always nails tailoring.
3. Leather Finishes
Style Notes: One fabric that really lends itself towards winter dressing, yet was all over the spring catwalks, is leather, and so, it’s the perfect time to begin introducing this trend into your wardrobe. Rather than classic black iterations, for the new season, we’re set to embrace leather in a much more playful way with unexpected colour palettes proving popular on the catwalks at Hermes, Khaite and Bottega Veneta. Think buttery soft leather (and faux leather) in tones of tan, chocolate, grey and even green.
ALIGNE
Lb Alba Leather Shirt
This dark brown shade looks so luxe.
Whistles
Khaki Zig Zag Panel Leather Skirt
Ideal for wearing to the office.
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Skirt
Zara's leather collection is so strong right now.
Free People
We the Free Farley Vegan Bomber Jacket
This looks buttery soft.
4. Navy Tones
Style Notes: Speaking of colour, if burgundy was AW25’s most popular hue, for SS26 we’re due for a change. Still just as expensive looking yet with a fresher feel, navy is the shade to be seen in now and into the next season, too. At Tove, it was styled head to toe for a monochromatic feel, while Celine introduced contrasting blue tones, giving the shade a lighter, brighter finish. If you’re wondering how to style navy now, don’t overthink it. Whether you style it top to toe or introduce pops of navy into your existing wardrobe, anything goes as long as you’re embracing the moody tone.
COS
Suede Single-Breasted Blazer
Made from super soft suede.
MANGO
Straight-Fit Trousers With Elastic Waist
For when you don't want to compromise on comfort.
Massimo Dutti
Voluminous V-Neck Blouse - Studio
Stunning. And perfect to pair with jeans.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I couldn't not include this, could I...
5. Vintage Florals
Style Notes: And what about print? Well, unsurprisingly, florals are set to be huge this SS26. Yes, Miranda Priestly is rolling her eyes in disgust. Yet for a modern (or not so modern take, as the case may be), take inspiration from designers like Zimmermann, Chloé and