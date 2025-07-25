Kendall Jenner’s Tip for Looking Elegant? Lose the Jeans, Wear This Chic (and Comfier) Trouser Instead

As a fashion writer, I start most days scanning the latest celebrity outfits, picking out the trends, brands and It-items that might trickle down into everyday style. It means I stay pretty up to date with the silhouettes celebrities are favouring, and over time, I’ve come to rely on a handful of them for consistent outfit inspiration. One I always come back to? Kendall Jenner.
Her style is sleek and simple, with just enough of a nod to the new-season to keep things interesting. There’s an effortlessness to the way she dresses that makes her outfits feel relevant long after they first appear, and recently, as we near the end of summer, I’ve found myself looking to her looks for fresh styling ideas. This morning, I landed on something that felt especially noteworthy.
Spotted in L.A., Jenner stepped out wearing what might be the best alternative to jeans I’ve seen this season: a pair of cream satin trousers. Polished but comfortable, they have a natural swish and sheen that instantly make any outfit feel more considered. Case in point: Jenner’s off-duty look, which consisted of a fitted black top and a black knit slung over her shoulders—simple pieces elevated completely by the glossy trousers.
In a soft cream shade, they added a light, fresh feel that black satin trousers—or jeans—just wouldn’t achieve, all while keeping her signature laid-back energy intact.
If, like me, you’re feeling inspired to invest in trousers that make a basic outfit feel ten times chicer, keep scrolling. I’ve rounded up the best cream satin trousers to shop now.
Shop Cream Satin Trousers:
& Other Stories
Drawstring Satin Trousers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
ASOS
Straight Leg Satin Trousers
Style with the matching top or pair this with a simple black knit.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
These comfortable trousers are the easiest way to elevate your daily styling.
Ghost
Imogen Satin Wide Leg Trousers
These also come in a classic wash of black.
Arket
Drawstring Satin Trousers
I can say with certainty: satin trousers are the most comfortable trend ion the market right now.
LILYSILK
Full Bias Cut Silk Pants
This light cream shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
DISSH
Nikki Cream Satin Bias Pant
Style with a boxy tee or pair this with delicate blouse to dress it up.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.