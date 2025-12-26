6 Incredibly Elegant Trends We Spotted on the Spring 2026 Runways

As we approach the end of the year, I can’t help but feel a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead. With a new year comes a fresh wave of trends, and by the time December rolls around, we’ve fully relished everything the past year has had to offer fashion-wise and are ready to welcome what’s next. From lashings of suede to funnel-neck jackets and wool coats, as much as I’ve loved them, it’s time to turn our attention to what 2026 has in store.
That’s not to say I’ll be discarding everything I’ve invested in this year—far from it. Instead, I’ve been carefully assessing the spring/summer 2026 runways and the trends emerging from them, considering what will work within my capsule wardrobe and what won’t.
This season marked a period of seismic change, with 16 new creative directors stepping into major roles—Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, Jonathan Anderson for Dior, Louise Trotter for Bottega Veneta and Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander, to name just a few. With new leadership redefining house codes and setting fresh creative agendas, the runways felt more considered, refined and intentional than ever. As a result, my focus has naturally shifted towards the most elegant trends to emerge from the spring/summer 2026 runways—those rooted in sophistication, thoughtful colour palettes, elevated fabrics and timeless accessories. Rather than chasing fleeting, trend-led pieces, I’m, as always, drawn to the most classic of looks.
So, without further ado, scroll on to see my edit of the six elegant 2026 fashion trends that have serious staying power, but still promise to refresh your wardrobe.
6 Elegant Fashion Trends for 2026:
1. Greys
Style Notes: Each season, new colour trends emerge. This year, the two that dominated were burgundy and chocolate brown, and next year, we’re already seeing a step back from those. While chartreuse green was spotted, grey (in an array of hues) was also a key player and definitely has a much more elegant appeal to it.
Shop the Trend:
KHAITE
Lotus Small Textured-Leather Tote
A Khaite handbag is such a worthy investment piece that will become a forever staple in your wardrobe.
ZARA
Soft Shoulder Pad Coat
A grey coat is one you'll bring out year after year, it's so versatile.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Pleated Dress
I can't believe the price of this Mango dress, it looks like a designer piece.
2. Leather
Style Notes: While leather on the runway is nothing new, there was more of it than ever on the spring/summer 2026 runways (see Bottega Veneta and Jil Sander). Whether you opt for a jacket, top or dress, it's a fabric that many fashion people admire for its ability to look instantly polished but still cool.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket With Grainy Finish
This jacket will see you through the seasons.
COS
Leather Pencil Skirt
This is absolutely irresistible.
Reformation
Veda Beck Leather Trench
A modern, leather upgrade on the classic trench coat.
3. Gathered Details
Style Notes: A draped, gathered piece is the epitome of elegance. Incredibly versatile, it can be effortlessly dressed up or down, either in the form of a gown that is wedding-guest ready or a top you can wear with jeans. Seen at none other than Issey Miyake and, of course, Tove, it’s a timeless staple and a key component of an elegant wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
TOVE
Devi Draped Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress
As seen on Tove's runway.
Massimo Dutti
Gathered Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Wear this with jeans for a casual look, or tailored trousers and pointed heels for an evening.
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Orion Ruched Gathered Jersey Maxi Skirt
I love this styled with the matching top.
4. Reliable Denim
Style Notes: Denim is one of those fabrics we’re always going to see on the runways, no matter the season. However, what I’ve found this season is that designers have stripped it right back to its core and reverted to reliable silhouettes and washes, rather than adorning it with embellishments or rips.
Shop the Trend:
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
A high-waist straight-leg jean is such a classic style.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Annina Mid-Rise Staight-Leg Jeans
I love the rich blue wash of this pair.
AGOLDE
Arc Long Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde is a go-to denim brand for me.
5. Cinched Waists
Style Notes: I absolutely adore a cinched waist piece—it gives the illusion of a much more structured silhouette and thus an incredibly elegant overall look. We’re seeing it in the iteration of tops, dresses and knitwear for 2026.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Waisted Collarless Tailored Coat With Wool
The slightly puffed sleeves really accentuate that cinched waist.