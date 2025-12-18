Just as Elegant as Dresses—Hailey, Kendall and Emma Rely on This Two-Piece Set When They Want to Dress Up

A chic skirt suit just might be the smartest buy of the season. Click through to discover how Hailey, Kendall and Emma are styling theirs.

We’ve reached that point in party season when even the most dependable LBDs begin to feel a little uninspired. I’m craving something fresh, but as someone who rarely invests in pieces with an expiry date, any new addition needs to work just as hard long after the final festive playlist has been retired.

That’s exactly why Hailey Bieber’s recent look stopped me in my tracks. Stepping out this week in a dark blue skirt suit, she offered up a compelling alternative to the predictable party dress—one I can easily imagine wearing through January and well beyond. Skirting the sea of samey silhouettes, Hailey leaned into sharp tailoring for a look that felt both chic and impeccably polished.

Hailey Bieber walks down the street wearing a matching skirt suit with strappy mules and a faux-fur bag.

Her two-piece comprised a peplum jacket with a plunging V-neck and collarless finish, paired with a sleek, tonal pencil skirt that fell just below the knee. In keeping with the clean lines of the suit, her styling was chicly restrained: strappy heels, a plush faux-fur handbag, and nothing else to distract from the strength of the silhouette.

A classic LBD would, of course, have looked chic—but skirt suits have a versatility that dresses simply can’t rival. Worn together, it’s instantly chic; styled separately, the jacket wears well with a jeans-and-heels formula, while the skirt works just as well with a fitted knit.

Kendall Jenner steps outside of a hotel wearing a skirt suit with beige heels and a beige Hermes bag.

While Hailey may be a recent convert, the skirt suit has been on my radar since Kendall Jenner stepped out in Paris earlier this year wearing a sleek taupe iteration.

Beyond its party-season credentials, the skirt suit earns its place as a true wardrobe workhorse. Swap heels for loafers, and it slots effortlessly into your workwear rotation, guaranteeing an impressive cost-per-wear in the process.

Emma Chamberlin wears a red skirt suit with wedges, heels a beret and a black bag.

If you, too, are considering a versatile investment that feels just as elevated as a dress, read on to discover the chicest skirt suits to shop now.

