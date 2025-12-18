We’ve reached that point in party season when even the most dependable LBDs begin to feel a little uninspired. I’m craving something fresh, but as someone who rarely invests in pieces with an expiry date, any new addition needs to work just as hard long after the final festive playlist has been retired.
That’s exactly why Hailey Bieber’s recent look stopped me in my tracks. Stepping out this week in a dark blue skirt suit, she offered up a compelling alternative to the predictable party dress—one I can easily imagine wearing through January and well beyond. Skirting the sea of samey silhouettes, Hailey leaned into sharp tailoring for a look that felt both chic and impeccably polished.
Her two-piece comprised a peplum jacket with a plunging V-neck and collarless finish, paired with a sleek, tonal pencil skirt that fell just below the knee. In keeping with the clean lines of the suit, her styling was chicly restrained: strappy heels, a plush faux-fur handbag, and nothing else to distract from the strength of the silhouette.
A classic LBD would, of course, have looked chic—but skirt suits have a versatility that dresses simply can’t rival. Worn together, it’s instantly chic; styled separately, the jacket wears well with a jeans-and-heels formula, while the skirt works just as well with a fitted knit.
While Hailey may be a recent convert, the skirt suit has been on my radar since Kendall Jenner stepped out in Paris earlier this year wearing a sleek taupe iteration.
Beyond its party-season credentials, the skirt suit earns its place as a true wardrobe workhorse. Swap heels for loafers, and it slots effortlessly into your workwear rotation, guaranteeing an impressive cost-per-wear in the process.
If you, too, are considering a versatile investment that feels just as elevated as a dress, read on to discover the chicest skirt suits to shop now.
Shop Skirt Suits:
Zara
Puff Sleeve Peplum Blazer
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Midi Pencil Skirt With Vent
Style with the matching jacket or pair this with a silky blouse.
Reformation
Chloe Two Piece
Whilst I love this in the checked pint, this also comes in cream and brown.
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer
The grey suit trend is taking off this winter.
H&M
Pencil Skirt
The pinstriped detailing gives this such an smart energy.
Rixo
Leila Jacket
The leopard print coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Rixo
Mariah Skirt
Style with tight and knee-high boots for a chic winter look.
Calvin Klein
Parker Wool Blazer
I've always found collarless blazers to be particularly chic.
Calvin Klein
Luna Wool Skirt
Wool skirts are a winter time non-negotiable.
Zara
Wool Shoulder Pad Jacket
As opposed to black, this dark bottle green adds dimension to a winter look.
Zara
100% Wool Midi Skirt
Knee-length skirts are set to be one of next season's biggest trends.
SIR
Dylan Woven Blazer
Layer this over a white tee for a chic, uncomplicated look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.