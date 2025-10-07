Not a Mary Jane, Not a Boot: This Chic, Comfy Flat-Shoe Trend Is Suddenly Everywhere I Look

If there’s one redeeming aspect of my near hour-long commute into the office each morning, it’s the abundant style inspiration I get from the London Underground.
Commuting alongside many chic Londoners, I’ve come to realise that 7:30 a.m. on the Northern Line is an underrated hotspot for trend spotting. This season, between the sturdy boots we're yet to embrace for winter and the dainty Mary Janes of summer's bygone days, I've started to catch sight of an elegant in-between that's perfectly poised to take on the autumn months.
Bridging the gap between seasons, the Derby shoe trend offers the polish and practicality that suits these cooler months, and the latest iterations of the classic footwear trend are crafted from buttery-soft leather—less rigid than traditional versions, with a jazz-shoe suppleness that makes them both chic and comfortable.
Taking off in every direction, earlier this week, Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted ahead of Celine’s spring/summer 2026 runway show in Paris wearing the brand's Lise Perforated Triomphe Richelieu Shoes (£720). Opting for a bold red pair rather than the expected black, Tracee introduced a playful energy into a shoe trend that can occasionally veer serious.
Lemaire’s minimalist pair remains as tempting as ever, whilst equally elegant options can be found at The Row, Camper and Claudie Pierlot. Below, discover my edit of the best Derby shoes to shop now.
Shop Derby Shoes
Celine
Lise Perforated Triomphe Richelieu in Lambskin
Shop the specific shoes that Tracee Ellis Ross loves.
The Row
Awar Oxfords
Style with white, calf-grazing socks to give your styling a preppy finish. Otherwise wear these without socks to emulate Tracee's look.
Camper
Casi Myra
Whilst I often gravitate towards black shoes, particularly in the winter months, these also come in cream and a light tan shade.
M&S Collection
Suede Lace Up Block Heel Shoes
Whilst I love these in the rich chocolate-brown, they also come in a classic shade of black.
Lemaire
Flat Derbies
Inspired by flamenco dance slippers, these flexible flats ensure lasting comfort.
Claudie Pierlot
Soft Leather Brogues
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Proenza Schouler
Black Glove Oxfords
Be quick! These are well on their way to selling out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.