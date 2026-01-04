I’ve Done the Research—These are the Flat Shoe Trends That Look Chicest With Cigarette Jeans

Not all flat shoes look chic with cigarette jeans, but these four definitely do.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features
Collage of influencers wearing cigarette jeans with flat shoes.
(Image credit: @cocoschiffer, @claradyrhauge, @sylviemus_)
Jump to category:

In case you hadn’t noticed, cigarette jeans are officially back. Edging baggier silhouettes out of the spotlight, these slim-cut, mid-rise styles deliver a sharp, streamlined elegance we’ve neglected for some time. A nod to the denim shapes that ruled the ’80s and ’90s, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of the cigarette jean revival.

That said, after years of relaxed fits, styling a slimmer silhouette can feel a little unfamiliar. Whilst heels will always look refined with a tapered leg, it’s the flat-shoe pairings that require a little more thought. Keen to reintroduce cigarette jeans into my daily rotation without sacrificing comfort, I set out to identify the flat shoes that truly do them justice. Ready to welcome the silhouette back? Read on for the chicest flat shoes to wear with cigarette jeans now.

The Flat Shoe Trends That Look Chicest With Cigarette Jeans

1. Cigarette Jeans + Ballet Flats

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears cigarette jeans with black ballet flats and a white shirt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: A throwback pairing that feels newly relevant, ballet flats and cigarette jeans channel the easy elegance that is coming to define off-duty dressing. Softening the sharper lines of the denim, ballet flats bring a delicate, feminine counterpoint to an otherwise streamlined silhouette.

Shop Cigarette Jeans + Ballet Flats

2. Cigarette Jeans + Loafers

Influencer @cocoschiffer wears a black cardigan with cigarette jeans and black loafers.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: For days when polish is the priority, loafers are the answer. Their inherently smart sensibility pairs beautifully with the clean lines of cigarette jeans, lending outfits a relaxed preppy edge. Style them with a chunky knit for an easy daytime look, or contrast their structure with a floaty blouse to strike a more formal note.

Shop Cigarette Jeans + Loafers:

3. Cigarette Jeans + Sleek Boots

Influencer @claradyrhauge wears cigarette jeans with black pointed-toe boots and a black jumper.

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: While temperatures remain brisk, a sleek boot is the most practical and stylish choice. Lean into the refined nature of cigarette jeans by opting for sharp, pointed-toe leather boots in classic black. Their streamlined finish enhances the tailored feel of the denim, while chunkier, heavier boots are best saved for looser, baggier styles.

Shop Cigarette Jeans + Sleek Black Boots:

4. Cigarette Jeans + Low Profile Trainers

Influencer @anoukyve wears cigarette jeans with low-profile trainers.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: When it comes to trainers, restraint is key. To keep cigarette jeans looking elevated, steer clear of high-tops and bulky silhouettes and opt instead for a low-profile, minimalist design. Echoing the slim shape of the denim, these pared-back trainers feel clean, modern and considered.

Shop Cigarette Jeans + Low-Profile Trainers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro