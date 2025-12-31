I’ve Studied Victoria’s Wardrobe—These are the Shoe Trends She Keeps Coming Back to

Victoria Beckham has long been my go-to source of styling inspiration. Always elegant, her wardrobe tells the story of a woman devoted to clean lines and considered silhouettes, yet not afraid to inject colour or welcome intrigue. After years of admiring her approach, I decided it was time to take a closer look—specifically, at the shoes she relies on time and again.
A known devotee of heels (flats are a rare sighting), I expected no shortage of elevated inspiration. From the once-dismissed heel trend she’s helped resurrect, to the refined colour palette she repeatedly returns to, read on to discover the shoe trends she consistently champions.
Discover Victoria Beckham's Favourite Shoes:
1. Peep-Toe Heels
Style Notes: Once written off as "dated", peep-toe heels have enjoyed a resurgence this season, and Victoria Beckham has been leading the charge. One of her most trusted silhouettes, she’s even woven the design into her own namesake collections, cementing its place as more than a passing revival. Consider this your sign that the peep-toe is officially back.
Shop Peep-Toe Heels:
Marks & Spencer
Satin Peep Toe Stiletto Heel Sandals
These also come in black.
Mango
Satin High-Heeled Sandal
The peep-toe shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Victoria Beckham
Satin Mules
Curved heels are set to be one of next season's biggest shoe trends.
2. Cream Heels
Style Notes: Softer than black yet just as versatile, cream heels are Victoria’s go-to when she wants to lighten an outfit without disrupting its polished feel. Bringing freshness to neutral looks and adding brightness while remaining entirely wearable, this elegant alternative delivers a refined silhouette with a subtle twist.
Shop Cream Heels:
Zara
Slingback Heels
I've always found that cream heels go with just about everything.
Asos Arrange
Heeled Mules in Off White
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Aeyde
Clara Leather Pumps
Aeyde's shoes remain a fashion person's favourites.
3. Burgundy Heels
Style Notes: If there’s one colour Victoria Beckham consistently uses to elevate her wardrobe, it’s burgundy. Rich, deep and always chic, burgundy heels offer the same grounding effect as black, but with added warmth and dimension. Take cues from Victoria and style them with a tonal dress for a cohesive look, or pair with a classic LBD to add depth and sophistication.
Shop Burgundy Heels:
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
These also come in an elegant light grey.
Zara
Faux-Patent Slingback Shoes
The strap detailing adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Slingbacks With Buckles
Style with tights and an LBD for a chic, party-ready look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.