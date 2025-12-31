I’ve Studied Victoria’s Wardrobe—These are the Shoe Trends She Keeps Coming Back to

Victoria Beckham understands good shoes—these are the 3 styles she wears on repeat.

Collage of Victoria Beckham wearing black peep-toe heels, burgundy heels and cream heels.
Victoria Beckham has long been my go-to source of styling inspiration. Always elegant, her wardrobe tells the story of a woman devoted to clean lines and considered silhouettes, yet not afraid to inject colour or welcome intrigue. After years of admiring her approach, I decided it was time to take a closer look—specifically, at the shoes she relies on time and again.

A known devotee of heels (flats are a rare sighting), I expected no shortage of elevated inspiration. From the once-dismissed heel trend she’s helped resurrect, to the refined colour palette she repeatedly returns to, read on to discover the shoe trends she consistently champions.

Discover Victoria Beckham's Favourite Shoes:

1. Peep-Toe Heels

Victoria Beckham wears black peep-toe heels with a black dress.

Style Notes: Once written off as "dated", peep-toe heels have enjoyed a resurgence this season, and Victoria Beckham has been leading the charge. One of her most trusted silhouettes, she’s even woven the design into her own namesake collections, cementing its place as more than a passing revival. Consider this your sign that the peep-toe is officially back.

2. Cream Heels

Victoria Beckham wears cream heels with a burgundy dress.

Style Notes: Softer than black yet just as versatile, cream heels are Victoria’s go-to when she wants to lighten an outfit without disrupting its polished feel. Bringing freshness to neutral looks and adding brightness while remaining entirely wearable, this elegant alternative delivers a refined silhouette with a subtle twist.

3. Burgundy Heels

Victoria Beckham wears burgundy heels with a burgundy dress.

Style Notes: If there’s one colour Victoria Beckham consistently uses to elevate her wardrobe, it’s burgundy. Rich, deep and always chic, burgundy heels offer the same grounding effect as black, but with added warmth and dimension. Take cues from Victoria and style them with a tonal dress for a cohesive look, or pair with a classic LBD to add depth and sophistication.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.