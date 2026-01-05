Brr… It's Cold Out! 17 Chic Winter Wardrobe Staples Suitable For Snow

There’s no sugar-coating it: it’s officially freezing. After a winter that’s felt comparatively mild, temperatures have taken a sharp turn, and with snow finally on the forecast, dressing for the cold is essential. Accustomed as I am to braving winter with a chic coat and little else, these sudden Arctic gusts have exposed a few gaps in my cold-weather arsenal. Lasting warmth, it turns out, requires a little more strategy.
So, rather than surrendering to layers that feel bulky or uninspired, I’ve been reassessing my winter wardrobe with a more practical eye. The key lies in investing in pieces that work hard against the elements while elevating even the simplest winter outfit.
From outerwear that guarantees a snug finish to the knitwear, footwear and gloves that will genuinely keep the cold at bay, these are the winter essentials worth prioritising now. Scroll on to discover the 17 snow-suitable pieces that will see you through the coldest days in style.
Shop Our Snow-Day Picks:
& Other Stories
Belted Midaxi Coat
The fur-trimmed coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Glassworks
Charcoal Knit Ribbed Trim Bucket Hat
Knitted bucket hats are set to be a key trend this winter.
Falke
Women Tights Daily Climawool
Layer these under trousers on extra chilly days or style these on their own.
Massimo Dutti
Long Leather Coat With Fur
This cosy coat will keep you snug on the frostiest of days.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
Style these over leggings or pair with a knee-grazing skirt.
Marks & Spencer
Borg Chunky Lace Up Winter Boots
My reserve my borge boots for the chilliest winter days.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Wool trousers are key to staying cosy on snow days.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Free People
Mountain High Shine Half Zip
This also comes in blue and burgundy.
Toast
Wool Alpaca Boucle Hood
This also comes in dark brown.
Aspinal of London
Leather Gloves
Leather gloves make winter outfits feel x10 more chic.
Navygrey
The Oversize
NavyGrey's wool jumpers are some of my favourites on the market.
Toteme
Shearling And Leather Hat
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Jimmy Fairly
The Gabrie
Shield your eyes in style.
COS
Slim Merino Wool Top
I always layer with a merino top during winter's coldest days.
Marks & Spencer
2pk 100 Denier Supersoft Ribbed Tights
These come in four different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Every great winter wardrobe starts with the perfect black jumper
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.