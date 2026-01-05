Brr… It's Cold Out! 17 Chic Winter Wardrobe Staples Suitable For Snow

It's forecast to snow this week: here's how to tackle the elements in style.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Sabrina Carpenter wears a white fur-trimmed coat over a blue t-shirt, standing next to Emma Chamberlin who wears a borge jacket with a khaki hood.
(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)
Jump to category:

There’s no sugar-coating it: it’s officially freezing. After a winter that’s felt comparatively mild, temperatures have taken a sharp turn, and with snow finally on the forecast, dressing for the cold is essential. Accustomed as I am to braving winter with a chic coat and little else, these sudden Arctic gusts have exposed a few gaps in my cold-weather arsenal. Lasting warmth, it turns out, requires a little more strategy.

So, rather than surrendering to layers that feel bulky or uninspired, I’ve been reassessing my winter wardrobe with a more practical eye. The key lies in investing in pieces that work hard against the elements while elevating even the simplest winter outfit.

Sabrina Carpenter wears a white fur-trimmed coat over a blue t-shirt, standing next to Emma Chamberlina who wears a borge jacket with a khaki hood.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

For inspiration, I’ve been looking to some of fashion’s best-dressed who know how to master winter layering. Think insulating coats, trousers that trap heat and accessories that are as considered as they are cosy.

Kendall Jenner wears leggings with knee-high boots and a black blazer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

From outerwear that guarantees a snug finish to the knitwear, footwear and gloves that will genuinely keep the cold at bay, these are the winter essentials worth prioritising now. Scroll on to discover the 17 snow-suitable pieces that will see you through the coldest days in style.

Shop Our Snow-Day Picks:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.