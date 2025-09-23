I’ve Been Street-Style Spotting in London—These Are the 5 Trends Taking Off Right Now

As much as I love dissecting runway looks straight off the catwalk, for me, nothing quite compares to the joys of street style. Truthfully, I find that the pavements outside the shows often deliver as much inspiration as the collections themselves. With well-honed eyes styling emerging trends, I find that Fashion Week street style offers the perfect barometer for what’s actually resonating with people right now.
With London Fashion Week freshly wrapped and a new wave of street style imagery flooding in, it didn’t take long for a few standout trends to rise to the surface. From the chic shoe styling tricks everyone’s experimenting with, to the autumn jacket choices stylists are wearing themselves, these are the five street style trends Londoners are backing this September.
5 Street-Style Trends Taking Off in London Right Now
1. Frothy Frocks
Style Notes: With designers like Simone Rocha and Susan Fang on the schedule this past week, it’s hardly surprising that the love affair with frills and froth spilt onto the streets. Voluminous skirts, lace-trimmed dresses and ruffles galore added a romantic flourish to the pavements of London.
Shop the Trend:
Arrange
Lace Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
The pastel pink colour trend is taking off right now.
H&M
Frilled Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Style with mary janes or pair these with a tall pointed heel.
Danielle Frankel
Wendell Tiered Ruffled Lace and Tulle Mini Dress
The layers of lace and tulle give this elegant mini the most beautiful movement.
2. Suede Bomber Jackets
Style Notes: This season, the bomber jacket gets a luxe update in soft suede—and fashion people have readily embraced it. In shades of brown, caramel and khaki, it taps into an autumnal palette without feeling heavy. Spotted across the weekend, layered over crisp shirting or worn with lived-in denim, the throw-on piece instantly makes an outfit feel much cooler.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Napped Jacket
Style with denim for a chic autumn look.
Zara
Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
While I love this in the khaki, it also comes in a classic brown wash.
The White Company
Suede Batwing Jacket
This light beige shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe
3. Socks + Heels
Style Notes: Instead of stepping out in a brand-new shoe trend, London’s style set tapped a chic styling trick: pairing heels with socks. Playful and preppy, the calf-grazing socks add character to basic heels, making them the kind of fashion week update that can entirely enhance an outfit.
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
Serena High Heels
These also come in a classic shade of black.
H&M
Long Mesh Socks
This kind of subtle outfit addition can entirely transform a look.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Square Toe Slingback Shoes
The suede fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Ribbed Sheer Socks
Style these with a tall heel or pair them with a comfortable loafer.
4. Decked in Checks
Style Notes: Checks have long been an autumn favourite, but this season they dominated the street style scene with new energy. From tartan dresses and heritage-inspired skirts to oversized shirts and accessories. Worn head-to-toe or as a standout accent, checks added a grounding note to otherwise trend-led looks.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Draped Checked Midi Skirt
Style this with the matching top or pair it with a basic tee.
Damson Madder
Marissa Sheer Midi Dress
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Topshop
Full Circle Maxi Skirt
Style with biker boots and a chunky knit for the perfect autumn outfit.
5. Cap Sleeves
Style Notes: Understated and refined, cap sleeves emerged as one of the most elegant trends of the week. Often paired with high necklines, this silhouette makes a look feel considered, and judging by how often it appeared across the shows, it’s set to be a quiet but powerful staple this season.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Sophia Reversible Knit Dress
The pale blue colour trend is taking off on and off the runways right now.
Ganni
Ruched Cotton-Blend Top
Style with denim to slot this trend into your daily rotation.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.