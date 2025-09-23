I’ve Been Street-Style Spotting in London—These Are the 5 Trends Taking Off Right Now

I spent the weekend street-style spotting in London during Fashion Week. These are the five key trends I saw over and over again.

London Fashion Week street style trends: checked skirts.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

As much as I love dissecting runway looks straight off the catwalk, for me, nothing quite compares to the joys of street style. Truthfully, I find that the pavements outside the shows often deliver as much inspiration as the collections themselves. With well-honed eyes styling emerging trends, I find that Fashion Week street style offers the perfect barometer for what’s actually resonating with people right now.

With London Fashion Week freshly wrapped and a new wave of street style imagery flooding in, it didn’t take long for a few standout trends to rise to the surface. From the chic shoe styling tricks everyone’s experimenting with, to the autumn jacket choices stylists are wearing themselves, these are the five street style trends Londoners are backing this September.

1. Frothy Frocks

London Fashion Week street style frothy frocks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: With designers like Simone Rocha and Susan Fang on the schedule this past week, it’s hardly surprising that the love affair with frills and froth spilt onto the streets. Voluminous skirts, lace-trimmed dresses and ruffles galore added a romantic flourish to the pavements of London.

London Fashion Week street style; frothy frocks

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

London Fashion Week street style; frothy frocks

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

Shop the Trend:

2. Suede Bomber Jackets

London Fashion Week attendees wears suede bomber jackets

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: This season, the bomber jacket gets a luxe update in soft suede—and fashion people have readily embraced it. In shades of brown, caramel and khaki, it taps into an autumnal palette without feeling heavy. Spotted across the weekend, layered over crisp shirting or worn with lived-in denim, the throw-on piece instantly makes an outfit feel much cooler.

London Fashion Week attendees wears suede bomber jackets

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

London Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

Shop the Trend:

3. Socks + Heels

London Fashion Week street style socks and heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: Instead of stepping out in a brand-new shoe trend, London’s style set tapped a chic styling trick: pairing heels with socks. Playful and preppy, the calf-grazing socks add character to basic heels, making them the kind of fashion week update that can entirely enhance an outfit.

London Fashion Week street style socks and heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

London Fashion Week street style socks and heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Shop the Trend:

4. Decked in Checks

London Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: Checks have long been an autumn favourite, but this season they dominated the street style scene with new energy. From tartan dresses and heritage-inspired skirts to oversized shirts and accessories. Worn head-to-toe or as a standout accent, checks added a grounding note to otherwise trend-led looks.

London Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

London Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

Shop the Trend:

5. Cap Sleeves

London Fashion week street style

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

Style Notes: Understated and refined, cap sleeves emerged as one of the most elegant trends of the week. Often paired with high necklines, this silhouette makes a look feel considered, and judging by how often it appeared across the shows, it’s set to be a quiet but powerful staple this season.

London fashion week street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

London Fashion week street style

(Image credit: @sarahellentreacher)

Shop the Trend:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸