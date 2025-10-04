Dakota, Lila and Hailey Agree: This Long-Forgotten Boot Trend Is Suddenly Coming Back

I don’t say this lightly: I've been genuinely shocked to see just how many fashion insiders have swapped sleek kitten-heel boots for towering platform knee-high boots this season.
The switch seemed to crystallise this week in Paris, when a wave of celebrities descended on the city for the start of Paris Fashion Week. Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2026 show drew a front row packed with many of entertainment's biggest names—several of whom slipped into the brand’s Nico Platform Boots (£2145) for the glamorous occasion.
Making her way to the show, Lila Moss was seen wearing platform heeled boots with a sleek pair of black flared trousers tucked into a black, draped blouse. Crafting a streamlined silhouette, Lila's boots added drama to her outfit, lengthening her look while keeping her styling uncomplicated and cool.
Meanwhile, Iris Law offered a different take, pairing the same Saint Laurent boots with a lilac satin dress and a plush fur coat. The contrast highlighted the boots’ surprising versatility: dramatic, yes, but not limiting.
The revival hasn’t been confined to Paris, either. At the Zurich Film Festival just days earlier, Dakota Johnson made the case for the "forgotten" style in her own way. With semi-sheer tights, a satin cape, and those tall, statement boots, her look felt theatrical yet pared-back; proof that the trend works across more settings than one may have imagined.
For several seasons, kitten-heel boots have been the dominant style, their understated, design fitting seamlessly into the minimalist mood. Platform boots, by contrast, had slipped from the spotlight after their moment in the 2010s passed. But now, the mood seems to be shifting and chunkier, sky-high styles are re-emerging as the perfect antidote to the sleekness of seasons past. Offering a refreshing (and literal) lift from the practical, flat-focused looks that have defined recent years.
With the industry’s chicest names giving them their seal of approval, I’m officially convinced: platform heeled boots are back. Keep scrolling for my edit of the most stylish pairs to shop now.
Shop Heeled Platform Boots:
Saint Laurent
Nico Leather Platform Knee-High Boots
Shop the boots that sparked the trend.
Free People
Taysha Tall Boots
These also come in beige, brown and dark green.
Schuh
Doja Platform Knee High in Black
Style with a longline skirt or pair with a minidress.
Aldo
Albie Boots
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Vagabond
Brooke Boots
These are a smart buy as we head towards the winter months.
Free People
Posh Platform Boots
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.