Sorry Stilettos—This Flat Shoe Trend Is Dominating Style Circles Right Now

It's been a few years now since ballet flats have reclaimed their place as the fashion person's most called-upon shoe, and as such, countless iterations of the silhouette have come and gone. Sneakerinas, Mary Janes, and textured styles have all enjoyed moments in the spotlight. Yet, time and again, I find myself returning to the most classic incarnation of them all: soft leather ballet pumps.
Crafted from supple, flexible leather, these flats have an inherent lightness that makes them particularly wearable, all the while remaining comfortable, refined and chic.
And while December’s party-packed calendar often demands sky-high stilettos, soft leather ballet pumps deliver an understated elegance that I much prefer. They pair easily with jeans and trousers for everyday wear, but are just as effective when styled with evening looks—as Kaia Gerber demonstrated during a night out earlier this week.
Stepping out in a lace corset dress, Kaia sidestepped the obvious stiletto pairing and instead opted for sleek leather ballet pumps. The choice lent her look a relaxed, unfussy polish—very much in keeping with her signature styling—while offering the kind of ease and support towering heels simply can’t compete with.
A friendlier alternative to the vertiginous heels you might be tempted to reach for this party season, soft leather ballet pumps are set to be on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. If you’re ready to make the switch, too, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the very best pairs.
Shop Soft Leather Ballet Pumps:
H&M
Ballet Pumps
If I had to build my shoe collection from scratch, I'd start with a pair of leather ballet flats.
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
Style these with socks to stay warm, whilst brining a preppy energy into your look.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
The Row
Elastic Ballet Slipper
The Row's leather ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Mansur Gavriel
Dance Ballerina
These also come in ten other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Bow Flat Ballet Pumps
These come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.