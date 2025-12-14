Sorry Stilettos—This Flat Shoe Trend Is Dominating Style Circles Right Now

Collage of influencers wearing soft leather ballet pumps
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
It's been a few years now since ballet flats have reclaimed their place as the fashion person's most called-upon shoe, and as such, countless iterations of the silhouette have come and gone. Sneakerinas, Mary Janes, and textured styles have all enjoyed moments in the spotlight. Yet, time and again, I find myself returning to the most classic incarnation of them all: soft leather ballet pumps.

Crafted from supple, flexible leather, these flats have an inherent lightness that makes them particularly wearable, all the while remaining comfortable, refined and chic.

Influencer @&amp;#8203;&amp;#8203;deborabrosa wears white trousers with a grey trench coat and black soft leather ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @​​deborabrosa)

And while December’s party-packed calendar often demands sky-high stilettos, soft leather ballet pumps deliver an understated elegance that I much prefer. They pair easily with jeans and trousers for everyday wear, but are just as effective when styled with evening looks—as Kaia Gerber demonstrated during a night out earlier this week.

Kaia Gerber walks down the street wearing a lace corset dress with leather ballet pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Stepping out in a lace corset dress, Kaia sidestepped the obvious stiletto pairing and instead opted for sleek leather ballet pumps. The choice lent her look a relaxed, unfussy polish—very much in keeping with her signature styling—while offering the kind of ease and support towering heels simply can’t compete with.

Influencer @vikilefevre wears a white jumper with gingham trousers and white leather ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

A friendlier alternative to the vertiginous heels you might be tempted to reach for this party season, soft leather ballet pumps are set to be on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. If you’re ready to make the switch, too, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the very best pairs.

